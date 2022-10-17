Read full article on original website
nbcrightnow.com
Prosser City Hall removes Halloween display of Karen's Garden
PROSSER, Wash. — Historic Downtown Prosser announced a decorating contest, encouraging the community to design a display for Halloween. Prosser City Hall decorated its display to feature “Karen’s Garden,” dressing up a scarecrow as a ‘Karen,’ with a shirt reading “Can I speak to the manager?”
What’s Being Built by Costco in Union Gap?
In the WTF Just Happened in Yakima? Facebook group, group member Annie Jones asked "Anyone know what they are building in front of McKinney’s Glass by Costco?" I have driven by Costco & McKinney many times, and honestly, never really paid attention. After I saw the question, I asked my wife. She being more observant, knew they were building something, but like Annie, didn't exactly know what. So I went down the rabbit hole of the comments, to see what the people thought, or even knew.
Yakima Veterans See Lots of Free Services at Stand Down Fair
More than 11,000 veterans call Yakima County home and every year many local veterans get lots of help at the Stand Down Benefits Fair. This year's event is set for October 22 in the Yakima Valley Sundome from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm. Dave Brown Coordinator of the Yakima County...
Would You Buy the Historic Landmark Lotus Room for Around $1M?
Landmark, institution. Call it what you will the fact of the matter is Lotus Room and The Golden Wheel are for-sale people! It's time to roll down the red carpet of memory lane because the future could be very interesting. Find the current details below!. Lotus Room and The Golden...
K9 Foundation Yakima Valley Collecting Funds To Help Trex
K9 Trex is having some health problems and the Yakima Police Department is working to find out what's wrong. Yakima Police officials say he's having "significant medical issues" They say Trex hasn't been feeling good for some time and now say his condition is getting worse. The problem is that fact that doctors can't find the problem. Police say he's been seen at the Washington State University College of Veterinary Medicine along with visits several local veterinary clinics but still no answer as to why Trex isn't feeling good and isn't eating much. They continue to "struggle" to diagnose his condition despite having several tests and biopsies. Yakima Police say the treatment is expensive and they're hoping for help. K9 Foundation Yakima Valley is collecting donations. You can find information at https://k9foundationyv.org/
The Best Theaters to See the New Black Adam in the Yakima Valley
It's no secret we're huge moviegoers, especially with the amazing theaters in the Yakima Valley. Now Dwayne (The Rock) Johnson has a new movie as he becomes DC comics' next big villain Black Adam! This movie promises to be action-packed and loaded with edge-of-seat storytelling. Of course, you'll wanna see...
KIMA TV
U.S. Air Force to hold concert at East Valley High School Wednesday night
YAKIMA, Wash.—The U.S. Air Force (USAF) Band will be putting on a free concert for Yakima on Wednesday night, Oct. 19. They will be playing at the main gymnasium over at East Valley High School (EVHS). The concert will start at 7 p.m. The concert will be free, but...
Yakima’s Children’s Village Celebrating 25 Years of Helping Kids
Yakima's Childrens' Village recently celebrated 25-years helping kids with special health care needs in the Yakima Valley. As a way to celebrate the Memorial Foundation has kicked off a new Children’s Health and Medical Programs (CHAMPS) capital campaign to improve children’s health programs throughout the valley. The campaign...
Doing These 9 Things In Yakima Valley Definitely Makes You a Jerk
We all lose our temper from time to time but some people living in the Yakima Valley seem to live with their "Jerk Mode" activated all the time! Rude behavior is displayed constantly, whether we are driving on the road, shopping in a store, or even sitting at home commenting on the post section of a website!
Yakima Herald Republic
Yakima Kwik Lok facility part of tour promoting Washington manufacturers
Manufactured goods in Washington come in all shapes and sizes, from gigantic Boeing 737 aircraft that carry passengers thousands of miles to small plastic clips to keep bread and produce fresh. The latter product is produced in the Yakima Valley by Kwik Lok, a family-owned and -operated business that was...
Yakima Herald Republic
Letter: Family's honesty in returning wallet is refreshing
To the editor — Last week, en route to a hike in Mount Rainier National Park, my wife and I stopped briefly at the Pacific Crest Trailhead just east of Chinook Pass. Later, when we reached the entrance station for the park, I realized my wallet was missing. I was sure I had placed it in my back pocket at home.
Yakima Herald Republic
Letter: $100,000 for fencing? What's going on there?
To the editor — I read in the Yakima Herald-Republic we may need to spend $100,000 or so on fencing along South Naches Avenue to protect it from the vagrants. A couple of years ago we had 0.5% added to the sales tax to refurbish the state fairgrounds jail to house just such people.
‘Pride of her family.’ Funeral expense fundraiser started for slain Hanford High grad
“She was the big sister in the house. Always taking care of everyone’s needs.”
Englewood Road Work Impacting Yakima Drivers
Road work continues to slow your commute in the city as crews get busy to finish work before the snow falls. If you drive Englewood Avenue a section of the avenue will be closed for three days this week. A press release says Englewood Avenue will be closed between 56th Avenue and 49th Avenue from 7:00 am on Monday, October 17, through 3:00 pm on Wednesday, October 19. City officials says crews will be grinding and overlaying the asphalt on that section of Englewood Avenue.
Yakima affordable housing project gets $765,000 state grant
YAKIMA, Wash. — About 99% of rental housing units in Yakima are occupied and the few remaining places aren’t always affordable for people looking for a place to live. Justice Housing Yakima is working on a solution for the lack of housing options, particularly for people experiencing chronic homelessness. “Here in Yakima it’s a big need, especially with the cost...
