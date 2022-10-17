ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

107.3 KFFM

Love Pizza? New Woodfired Pizza and Brews Spot to Open in Yakima

Get in my belly! Every time I see pizza, even if I have already eaten, I will grab a slice and this is my mantra! Pizza covers all the food groups, would you agree? There are so many different styles of pizza and places to enjoy it, each one unique, and Yakima, we are in for another one! Keep your eyes peeled for Flame & Brew Wood-Fired Pizza!
YAKIMA, WA
Mega 99.3

The Top 5 Places for Takeout in the Yakima Valley

Since the pandemic it seems more and more people would rather eat at home than have a night out, honestly, we don't blame you. Sure we all still enjoy a night out, but nothing really beats taking an amazing meal home with you for everyone to enjoy. So why not...
YAKIMA, WA
Mega 99.3

Is The Sports Center Yakima’s Most Haunted Hangout?

I've heard rumors for many years that the Yakima Sports Center was one of the most haunted places in Yakima. You know the typical ghost stories you hear from friends. Or you get your tales via the old game of telephone where someone heard from someone who heard from their great uncle about someone being murdered. Luckily for me (and for you reading this), I was able to talk a little bit with the manager of Sports Center, Derek Garcia.
YAKIMA, WA
Mega 99.3

Top 6 Things Yakima Valley Is Buying Online Lately

Top 6 Things Yakima Valley Is Buying Online Lately. There's lots of places in Yakima Valley to buy things in person but sometimes we gotta get what we need and try buying online. We have many wonderful local places to buy stuff in person, places like the mall, retail outlets, local grocers, and boutique stores. The pandemic, however, encouraged and in some cases, forced, many of us to buy our household necessities online and well, some of us haven’t stopped using Amazon, Ebay, Poshmark, and other direct store websites.
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Prosser City Hall removes Halloween display of Karen's Garden

PROSSER, Wash. — Historic Downtown Prosser announced a decorating contest, encouraging the community to design a display for Halloween. Prosser City Hall decorated its display to feature “Karen’s Garden,” dressing up a scarecrow as a ‘Karen,’ with a shirt reading “Can I speak to the manager?”
PROSSER, WA
94.5 KATS

What’s Being Built by Costco in Union Gap?

In the WTF Just Happened in Yakima? Facebook group, group member Annie Jones asked "Anyone know what they are building in front of McKinney’s Glass by Costco?" I have driven by Costco & McKinney many times, and honestly, never really paid attention. After I saw the question, I asked my wife. She being more observant, knew they were building something, but like Annie, didn't exactly know what. So I went down the rabbit hole of the comments, to see what the people thought, or even knew.
UNION GAP, WA
Mega 99.3

K9 Foundation Yakima Valley Collecting Funds To Help Trex

K9 Trex is having some health problems and the Yakima Police Department is working to find out what's wrong. Yakima Police officials say he's having "significant medical issues" They say Trex hasn't been feeling good for some time and now say his condition is getting worse. The problem is that fact that doctors can't find the problem. Police say he's been seen at the Washington State University College of Veterinary Medicine along with visits several local veterinary clinics but still no answer as to why Trex isn't feeling good and isn't eating much. They continue to "struggle" to diagnose his condition despite having several tests and biopsies. Yakima Police say the treatment is expensive and they're hoping for help. K9 Foundation Yakima Valley is collecting donations. You can find information at https://k9foundationyv.org/
YAKIMA, WA
Mega 99.3

The Best Theaters to See the New Black Adam in the Yakima Valley

It's no secret we're huge moviegoers, especially with the amazing theaters in the Yakima Valley. Now Dwayne (The Rock) Johnson has a new movie as he becomes DC comics' next big villain Black Adam! This movie promises to be action-packed and loaded with edge-of-seat storytelling. Of course, you'll wanna see...
YAKIMA, WA
Mega 99.3

Yakima’s Children’s Village Celebrating 25 Years of Helping Kids

Yakima's Childrens' Village recently celebrated 25-years helping kids with special health care needs in the Yakima Valley. As a way to celebrate the Memorial Foundation has kicked off a new Children’s Health and Medical Programs (CHAMPS) capital campaign to improve children’s health programs throughout the valley. The campaign...
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Yakima Kwik Lok facility part of tour promoting Washington manufacturers

Manufactured goods in Washington come in all shapes and sizes, from gigantic Boeing 737 aircraft that carry passengers thousands of miles to small plastic clips to keep bread and produce fresh. The latter product is produced in the Yakima Valley by Kwik Lok, a family-owned and -operated business that was...
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Letter: Family's honesty in returning wallet is refreshing

To the editor — Last week, en route to a hike in Mount Rainier National Park, my wife and I stopped briefly at the Pacific Crest Trailhead just east of Chinook Pass. Later, when we reached the entrance station for the park, I realized my wallet was missing. I was sure I had placed it in my back pocket at home.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Letter: $100,000 for fencing? What's going on there?

To the editor — I read in the Yakima Herald-Republic we may need to spend $100,000 or so on fencing along South Naches Avenue to protect it from the vagrants. A couple of years ago we had 0.5% added to the sales tax to refurbish the state fairgrounds jail to house just such people.
Mega 99.3

Englewood Road Work Impacting Yakima Drivers

Road work continues to slow your commute in the city as crews get busy to finish work before the snow falls. If you drive Englewood Avenue a section of the avenue will be closed for three days this week. A press release says Englewood Avenue will be closed between 56th Avenue and 49th Avenue from 7:00 am on Monday, October 17, through 3:00 pm on Wednesday, October 19. City officials says crews will be grinding and overlaying the asphalt on that section of Englewood Avenue.
YAKIMA, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Yakima affordable housing project gets $765,000 state grant

YAKIMA, Wash. — About 99% of rental housing units in Yakima are occupied and the few remaining places aren’t always affordable for people looking for a place to live. Justice Housing Yakima is working on a solution for the lack of housing options, particularly for people experiencing chronic homelessness. “Here in Yakima it’s a big need, especially with the cost...
YAKIMA, WA
Mega 99.3

Mega 99.3

Yakima, WA
ABOUT

Mega 99.3 plays the best old-school jams and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Yakima Valley. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

