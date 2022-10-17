Read full article on original website
Menasha woman reaches plea deal on charges related to shooting her husband
SHAWANO, Wis–A Menasha woman that shot her estranged husband reaches a plea deal with prosecutors. Tina McCandless is convicted in Shawano County Court on a reduced count of First Degree Reckless Endangerment. She had originally been charged with Attempted First Degree Intentional Homicide. McCandless shot her husband in the...
Ten year prison sentence in high-speed fatal crash in Appleton
APPLETON, Wis–An Appleton woman will spend ten years in prison for a high-speed crash that killed another driver. Irma Garcia is also sentenced in Outagamie County Court to ten years on extended supervision for First Degree Reckless Homicide. Garcia was doing 106-miles an hour when she collided with a...
State sees a rash of fake school shooter calls
Police departments across the state have been dealing with fake reports of school shootings today (Thursday). Green Bay Police say they got a call just after 10:00 this morning claiming there was an active shooter at East High School and that 15-people had been shot. Upon arrival, officers found no...
Shawano County Sheriff’s Office provides update on bonfire explosion investigation
SHAWANO, Wis–The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office releases more information on last week’s bonfire explosion. About 60 people attended the celebration of Pulaski High School’s homecoming. Twenty of them came forward and provided information to investigators. The sheriff’s office reiterates that it will not take action regarding...
Vehicle sought in child shooting death found
GREEN BAY, WI — A vehicle wanted in connection with the shooting death of a five-year-old Green Bay girl has been located. The Green Bay Police Department says the green Mercury Milan was found and will be processed as evidence. Police are not disclosing exactly where the vehicle was found. The car and a person of interest have been sought since Monday’s shooting death of five-year-old Skye Bleu Evans Cowley at a residence on Amy Street. The person of interest, 35-year-old Jordan Leavy-Carter of Green Bay, is still being sought in this case. His photo can be found on our website whby-dot-com.
Investigators won’t cite bonfire explosion witnesses for underage drinking
SHAWANO, Wis–The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office says its investigators will not cite those in attendance at last week’s bonfire explosion for underage drinking. The department fears that the threat of a ticket will keep the minors who witnessed the incident from coming forward to talk with detectives.
Plea deal reached in fatal Green Bay stabbing
GREEN BAY, Wis–A Green Bay man that stabbed one person to death and injured another reaches a plea deal with prosecutors. Wesley Brice pleads “no contest” to charges of First Degree Intentional Homicide and Reckless Endangerment. Brice initially attacked a bartender at a Broadway tavern in March...
Alcohol, speed factors in crash that injured 2
TOWNSHIP OF MISHICOT, Wis. — Two men are hurt in a Manitowoc County crash. An SUV driven by a 53-year-old Two Rivers man lost control along State Highway 147 around 4:45 p.m. Wednesday and rolled several times. He and the 20-year-old Two Rivers man riding with him were taken...
Plymouth man killed in Sheboygan County crash
TOWN OF HOLLAND, Wis. — A Plymouth man is killed in a crash in Sheboygan County. Sheriff’s officials say the 20-year-old crashed into a bridge pier column on Interstate 43 in the town of Holland around 9:45 p.m. Tuesday. The man was the only person in the vehicle....
Missing Two Rivers teen found safe
UPDATE (10/19 1:20 PM)–Larock has been found safe. Here whereabouts have not been released. TWO RIVERS, Wis. — A Missing Endangered Person Alert is issued for a Two Rivers teen. According to police, 17-year-old Sage Larock left her home on Sept. 28th and has not been seen or...
Oshkosh Area Humane Society overrun by cats
OSHKOSH, Wis–The Oshkosh Area Humane Society is overflowing with cats. According to a Facebook post, the shelter has taken in 55 felines in the last week. Eighteen of those came from one residence. The Humane Society hopes that people are looking to adopt cats, or can serve as a...
Fond du Lac police get creative in recruitment video
FOND DU LAC, Wis. — The Fond du Lac Police Department takes a creative approach to recruiting. The department made a video that includes multiple references to Kwik Trip, which is located next to the department’s headquarters. The department currently has 13 vacancies, with six of them being...
Appleton artist showcases carving talents on “Outrageous Pumpkins”
Appleton, Wis. — Appleton’s Carli Ihde knows how to take pumpkin carving to the next level. She’s currently a contestant on “Outrageous Pumpkins,” airing Sundays at 9 p.m. on Food Network. Each week Carli showcases her skillsets in stressful and wild head-to-head carving competitions. When...
Appleton Schools referendum will have less tax impact than expected
The Appleton School District referendum on next month’s ballot will have less of a financial impact on residents than first thought. Thanks to increased state aid, more property tax base, and pre-payment of other debt, the two questions would add four dollars per 100-thousand of assessed value starting next year.
