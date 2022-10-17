Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
RSU 40 School Board Meets to Discuss Removing the Book Gender Queer From School LibraryThe Maine WriterWaldoboro, ME
Things to Do in Maine This Weekend 10/22 and 10/23The Maine WriterMaine State
4 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
4 Great Seafood Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Another Maine School District Requesting Book "Gender Queer" be Removed From LibraryThe Maine WriterWaldoboro, ME
Related
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Legislature congratulates Stover on teacher honor
Wiscasset Elementary School first grade teacher Trae Stover said State Rep. Allison Hepler, D - Woolwich, visited the class Oct. 19 to deliver a legislative sentiment for Stover’s being named Lincoln County teacher of the year in May. Hepler also read to the class and talked about her job, Stover said via email later.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Mills, Pingree speak at Lincoln County Dems rally
More than 200 people turned out Saturday, Oct. 15 at a campaign rally hosted by the Lincoln County Democratic Committee (LCDC) that featured Gov. Janet Mills and Rep. Chellie Pingree (D, ME-1). The Rally for Democracy: A Get Out The Vote Party, held at the American Legion Post 42 in...
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Edgecomb selectmen seek protection order against resident
What started as a request for municipal records is now heading to court. Edgecomb Selectmen Dawn Murray, Ted Hugger and Mike Smith along with Code Enforcement Officer George Chase are seeking a yearlong protection order against resident Timothy Harrington. During the Oct. 13 board meeting, Murray updated selectmen on their request for a protection order.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Oct. 20 update: Midcoast adds 24 new COVID-19 cases
AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Maine home sales ease in September; prices up 3.13%
AUGUSTA — Home prices may be stabilizing, according to the Maine Association of Realtors. Sales remain strong; Maine Listings today reported a median sales price (MSP) of $330,000 for the 1,890 single-family existing homes sold in September. The MSP indicates that half of the homes were sold for more and half sold for less. Comparing September 2022 to September 2021, sales did ease 8.56, through demand for homes resulted in a price increase of 3.13 percent.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Garden Club of Wiscasset welcomes new members
On Sept. 25, an evening social was held by Garden Club of Wiscasset board members at the home of Vice President Robin Grant in Round Pond to welcome new members. An introduction was given by GCW President Lisa Freeman, who then presented each new member with a trowel, courtesy of Ames True Value in Wiscasset. Following this, each GCW chair gave a brief description of their committee.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Thistle Inn to re-open for dining in March
Locals and visitors alike will be glad to learn Thistle Inn, which closed in June, will re-open next March when WAVES owners Jenny Chen and Ian Ronan take over the restaurant at 55 Oak St. with Chen as business owner and Ronan as head chef. Next April, Florin Iuga, who...
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Halloween Potluck and Scary Readings return this month
Scary Readings return to the Boothbay Harbor Opera House this month. After a two year hiatus due to the pandemic, the community is once again invited to participate in the beloved, if spooky, annual Halloween Potluck and Scary Readings night on Friday, Oct. 28. Opera House technical director and set...
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Finding Our Voices: The conversation expands
Finding Our Voices Founder and President Patrisha McLean has been shining a bright light on domestic violence by first coming forward as a survivor and speaking out about her own experience. By reclaiming her voice, McLean encouraged other women to come forward into the light to share their experiences with the public, particularly women still in abusive relationships.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office: Five arrests
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 212 calls for service for the period of Oct. 11 to Oct. 18. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 8,768 calls for service. Ibrahima Dean, 18, of Atlanta, Georgia was issued a summons Oct. 6 for Possession of Marijuana, on Marston Road, Boothbay, by Deputy Jonathan Colby.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
VI skin peels available with Kim Boutwell LNP on Nov. 5th
Kim Boutwell is a board-certified family nurse practitioner. She offers a variety of skin care treatments, including microneedling, PRPinjections, and chemical peels. She prides herself on educating clients and offering treatment options to achieve their desired results. Professionalism, natural looking results, and safety are the foundation of her practice.Kim has been a registered nurse since 2001 and a nurse practitioner since 2016. Kim is certified as a Botox and Filler Injector through Aesthetics Medical Educators Training (AMET) and has completed continuing education with Galderma, Allergan, Merz, Vitality Institute, Crown Aesthetics, and Obagi.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Spectrum Generations provides Medicare education and support during current open enrollment period
Spectrum Generations is now scheduling appointments for Medicare education, plan enrollment and support services to qualifying individuals. Medicare enrollment opened Oct. 15 and continues through Dec. 7, for coverage related to Medicare Supplement: Prescription Drug Plans (Part D) and Advantage Plans (Part C). During the open enrollment period, Medicare recipients are able to add, change or discontinue these parts of their Medicare coverage for the year 2023.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
‘Artist’s Choice’ opening at River Arts
River Arts invites the public to a reception for the “Artist’s Choice” show. The opening for this annual favorite will be held on Saturday, Oct. 22 from 2 to 4 p.m. Many artists will be present for a lively afternoon in the gallery. Refreshments will be served. “Artist’s Choice” runs until Nov. 19.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Miles Art Committee final call for artists
The Miles Memorial Hospital League Art Committee announces a final call for area artists to exhibit for the 2023 season in the Hall Gallery at Miles Hospital, Damariscotta. Prospective artists should have at least 15-20 pieces to fill the gallery space. This coming year the Art Committee is scheduling six...
wiscassetnewspaper.com
‘All things bats’ at Hidden Valley Nature Center
To humans, bats are essentially harmless. But to insects, bats are spooky. A single little brown bat, which is lighter than a pencil and barely as big as a hand, can eat over 1,000 mosquitoes in an hour! They also eat garden pests like moths and beetles. Some insects flee at the very sound of a bat’s echolocation.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Woolwich dog rescue hosts Howl-O-Ween Oct. 22, 23
Every five to six weeks, Rescue Charlie’s Friends at 90 Road B, Woolwich takes in about 90-100 dogs and gets them care and into foster homes to await adoption, Janine Hague said. This weekend, the nonprofit she and husband Lee founded four years ago starts a Halloween-time tradition to scare up community fun plus more volunteers and donations for the group, named for the Hagues’ late rescue lab mix Charlie.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Fall into outdoor adventure!
Hearty Roots is busy getting “kids off the grid and into their hearts.” Won’t you join us? This fall, Hearty Roots will resume its Outing Club for young adventurers. Each week, Outing Club participants meet at a local trail in small groups to bike, hike, practice outdoor skills and—in true Hearty Roots style—reflect on their experiences in their journals. These immersive programs help clubbers connect with themselves, their peers and the natural beauty of our wild world.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Spooky Story Swap this Saturday and “Underwater Apparition”
Our time is drawing near...the Spooky Story Swap is this Saturday from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Pedego Electric Bikes Boothbay Harbor. This is a free event and seating is limited. We’re asking you to register here so we have a headcount. See you there...if you dare!. This next ghost story...
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Premier Skin and Lashes
Hello! My name is Abbie Hayward and I’m a licensed Aesthetician and owner of Premier Skin and Lashes located at Ashley Kates Aesthetics and Co. on route one in Wiscasset. Some of the services I offer are eyelash extensions, lash lift and tints, brow tints and waxing, facials, back treatments, airbrushed spray tans, laser teeth whitening and more! You can find me on Facebook at Premier Skin & Lashes and on Instagram at premierskinandlashes. Please don’t hesitate to reach out with questions or to book an appointment. My phone number is 207-350-0387. Please leave a message and I’ll return your call when I’m not seeing clients. I look forward to meeting you!
Comments / 0