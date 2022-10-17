Read full article on original website
MSNBC
Sen. Hassan: GOP challenger Bolduc ‘trying to hide how extreme’ he is
Sen. Maggie Hassan joins MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss her Republican opponent, Don Bolduc, who she says is “working actively to mislead people” by flip-flopping on his extreme positions on abortion, Social Security and Medicare, and election denialism because he’s “out of step with New Hampshire.”Oct. 21, 2022.
Melania Trump will join other first ladies like Jill Biden, Michelle Obama and Hillary Clinton to promote a women's suffrage monument
Trump tweeted on Wednesday that she is "honored" to help secure a National Mall monument "of enduring inspiration for women and future female leaders."
Ocasio-Cortez fires back at Pence: ‘Absolutely no one wants to hear what your plan is for their uterus’
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) shot back at Mike Pence on Wednesday night after the former vice president said Republican majorities in Congress will protect the right to life, telling Pence on Twitter, “Absolutely no one wants to hear what your plan is for their uterus.”. The spat between Pence...
MSNBC
Rep. Demings blasts Rubio’s ‘ridiculous’ claims after only Senate debate
Donald Trump Says 'Saturday Night Live' Will Be Canceled After Jan 6 Sketch
Donald Trump has once again suggested that Saturday Night Live will be canceled, days after it lampooned the January 6 committee's ninth and possible final hearing. In a statement on Truth Social, the former president reverted back to his common tactic of attacking a TV show or news network he does not like by suggesting it is suffering from low ratings, as well as saying the long-running sketch show is no longer "funny or smart."
MSNBC
Truss resignation in the U.K. should have Republicans’ attention
When George Canning’s tenure as British prime minister ended after just 119 days in the early 19th century, he had a good excuse: Canning died while in office. Liz Truss will break Canning’s record with ease — and earn an ignominious place in history in the process.
MSNBC
Lawrence: Trump lawyers prove they don't know why they asked for a special master
MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell analyzes a new Justice Department filing, saying it demonstrates that Donald Trump’s legal team does not truly understand why they requested a special master in the Mar-a-Lago documents case.Oct. 21, 2022.
MSNBC
Ron Klain: GOP has ‘horrible, horribler, and horriblelist’ ideas to cut Social Security
After Republicans threatened Social Security and Medicare cuts if they win control of Congress, White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain tells MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell that President Biden is “not cutting Social Security. End of story.” Ron Klain also joins Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss the Biden administration’s plans to lower gas prices, grow the economy, and to move America toward a clean energy future.Oct. 20, 2022.
MSNBC
Expecting to win a majority, GOP leaders eye new gun policies
During his presidency, Donald Trump tended to make a spectacle whenever he signed new measures, but just one month after taking office, the Republican did the opposite, quietly putting his signature on a measure that much of the country hadn’t heard about. With the support of the congressional GOP...
MSNBC
Governor looks ahead to a 'post-Trump Republican Party'
Gov. Asa Hutchinson of Arkansas is set to host the America Leads Summit, which brings together thought leaders and policy makers to help problem solve and create solutions. Gov. Hutchinson joins Morning Joe to discuss.Oct. 19, 2022.
MSNBC
The nefarious ‘cabals’ that only Marsha Blackburn can see
Over the summer, as part of a broader Republican offensive against the FBI, Sen. Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee went so far as to warn Fox News viewers of a “cabal” within the FBI that she said has politicized the agency’s work. Yesterday, as a Washington Post report...
MSNBC
Steve Bannon to be sentenced Friday
Former Trump adviser Steve Bannon will be sentenced in Washington, D.C. for contempt of Congress. Prosecutors have told the judge Bannon should be sentenced to 6 months behind bars and pay a $200,000 fine. Dave Aronberg and Ryan J. Reilly discuss.Oct. 21, 2022.
MSNBC
Democrats' feared 'Red October' has arrived, says the New York Times
The New York Times' Blake Hounshell writes that 'all the indicators on my political dashboard are blinking red' for Republicans ahead of the midterm elections. The Morning Joe panel discusses Hounshell's findings and what history says about the present.Oct. 20, 2022.
MSNBC
The GOP doesn't care about democracy — anywhere
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., is eyeing the speaker’s gavel should Republicans flip the chamber in next month’s midterm elections. Among the potential changes he’s previewed: rethinking U.S. aid to Ukraine. “I think people are gonna be sitting in a recession and they’re not going to...
MSNBC
Weissmann: ‘The prosecutors definitely have Donald Trump as a target’
Chris Hayes is joined by Andrew Weissmann to discuss Judge Carter’s opinion on Donald Trump’s effort to overturn the 2020 election, as well as what it could mean for Trump now that Kash Patel was brought before a grand jury in the Mar-a-Lago document probe.Oct. 21, 2022.
MSNBC
Democratic voters share concerns about a second Biden run
In new focus groups, women swing voters in Pittsburgh weigh in on if President Biden should run again in 2024 and Democratic voters from Philadelphia discuss the best Democratic candidate to beat Trump in 2024.Oct. 20, 2022.
MSNBC
Shapiro: Mastriano 'unfit to serve' due to 'hateful rhetoric'
Pennsylvania Attorney General and gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro joins MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss the “dangerous and hateful rhetoric” coming from his Trump-backed Republican opponent Doug Mastriano.Oct. 20, 2022.
MSNBC
Steele: Barrett's decision on loan forgiveness consistent with how she views the process
Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett on Thursday denied a request by a Wisconsin taxpayers group to halt the implementation of President Joe Biden’s federal student loan forgiveness program. The Morning Joe panel discusses.Oct. 21, 2022.
MSNBC
Biden's job approval at highest point in a year
President Biden's job approval is at 48 percent in a new CBS News/YouGov poll. The numbers are Biden's highest since October 2021.Oct. 19, 2022.
MSNBC
Speaker Pelosi: ‘Our democracy is at stake’ in the 2022 midterms
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi sits down with Andrea Mitchell for a wide ranging exclusive interview three weeks out from the 2022 midterm elections. Speaker Pelosi tells Mitchell, “Our democracy is at stake when you define democracy as integrity of the vote.” Republicans “want to suppress the vote - they’ve been doing that for a long time,” she explains. “They're even proposing that after an election if they don't like the results, they will change the rules that would have governed that election retroactively. So you have to recognize that they are undermining our democracy.”Oct. 18, 2022.
