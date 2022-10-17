Each week we’ve been looking at the ratings for AEW Dynamite and WWE SmackDown and Raw. And while it’s easy to award a winner each week solely based on the totals, there hasn’t been a true head-to-head competition for wrestling’s two juggernauts in a very long time. That all changed this week as the Wednesday Night Wars were reignited on Tuesday. Due to MLB playoffs and the start of the NBA season tying up both TBS and TNT, Dynamite held a special Tuesday night edition on October 18th. Tuesday is of course NXT’s night, a night the black-and-gold brand began occupying after AEW seemingly forced them out of their Wednesday timeslot. Knowing that Dynamite needed to move, WWE stacked NXT with several pick your poison matches that featured main roster superstars including the newly returned Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, as well as Rhea Ripley, and others. But did it all pay off for the black-and-gold brand? Or did AEW win another battle in the head-to-head showdown?

