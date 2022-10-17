Read full article on original website
Tristen Nash Dies at 26: WWE Fans React to the Death of Hall of Famer Kevin Nash’s Son
Tristen Nash, the son of Hall of Famer Kevin Nash, has died. And wrestling fans everywhere were paying tribute. Sean Ross Sapp shared a statement from the family, adding “Sending love to the family of Tristen Nash.”. The family didn’t share any details on how Tristen Nash died, even...
lastwordonsports.com
Who Is the Longest Reigning NXT Champion of All Time?
The NXT Championship has been around for roughly a decade now and has been held by some of the biggest names in wrestling today. With so many notable champions we’ve decided to figure out the answer to one major question. Who is the longest-reigning NXT Champion of all time?
lastwordonsports.com
AEW vs WWE Ratings and Viewership: Did Stacked NXT Win the Tuesday Night War?
Each week we’ve been looking at the ratings for AEW Dynamite and WWE SmackDown and Raw. And while it’s easy to award a winner each week solely based on the totals, there hasn’t been a true head-to-head competition for wrestling’s two juggernauts in a very long time. That all changed this week as the Wednesday Night Wars were reignited on Tuesday. Due to MLB playoffs and the start of the NBA season tying up both TBS and TNT, Dynamite held a special Tuesday night edition on October 18th. Tuesday is of course NXT’s night, a night the black-and-gold brand began occupying after AEW seemingly forced them out of their Wednesday timeslot. Knowing that Dynamite needed to move, WWE stacked NXT with several pick your poison matches that featured main roster superstars including the newly returned Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, as well as Rhea Ripley, and others. But did it all pay off for the black-and-gold brand? Or did AEW win another battle in the head-to-head showdown?
