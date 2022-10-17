Weekend rumors lead to more police at Nevada Schools

NEVADA, Mo. – Concerned parents prompt a message from law enforcement about a “possible threat at the Nevada High School.”

According to the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, they suspect a student that didn’t want to go to school started a rumor about a threat. Authorities investigated messages that students circulated about the threat. They found the rumors to be “unfounded.”

“We have received multiple phone calls from concerned parents regarding a possible threat at the Nevada High School. Law enforcement followed up on a rumor Sunday afternoon that was determined to be unfounded. Out of an abundance of caution, extra law enforcement was stationed at the schools. However, multiple messages have continued to circulate from students within the school regarding a threat.” – stated the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office at 1:17 pm on Facebook. “While any rumor is taken seriously and followed up on by law enforcement, there have been no arrests and no valid threat found. All-follow up work throughout the day has been confirmed as students messaging other students with false information and rumors that have already been followed up on by law enforcement.”

Authorities did refer the student suspected of starting the rumor to the Juvenile Office. “Members of law enforcement will continue to provide security at the schools and follow-up on all reports from students to ensure our schools remain safe and sure,” states the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office.

KOAM reached out to the Nevada School District and spoke with Superintendent Tyson Beshor. According to Beshor, extra law enforcement officers are around the schools today due to a threat over the weekend that was deemed non-credible.

KOAM asked him if that’s what he is telling parents today, Deshor said “Nope, that is what I’m telling you. Have a good day. I have answered your questions and now I will go back to being Superintendent of Schools.”

When asked if they are communicating with parents today, Deshor responded “Have a good day.”

If you have questions about this story, you can reach out to KOAM's Assignment Editor Stephanie Marsh on Facebook, or email smarsh@koamnewsnow.com .

