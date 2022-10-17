ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Will Ferrell, Emma Watson & More to Compete in Celebrity Pickleball Tournament Hosted by Stephen Colbert

Some serious celebrities are about to go head-to-head in pickleball. Pickled, the two-hour celebrity pickleball tournament hosted by Stephen Colbert, announced its star-studded roster today. The 16-member cast includes Murray Bartlett (The White Lotus), Max Greenfield (New Girl), Amazing Race host Phil Keoghan, Daniel Dae Kim (Lost, Hawaii Five-0), Jaime Camil (Jane the Virgin), Tig Notaro, Paul Scheer (The League), Aisha Tyler (Criminal Minds: Evolution), Luis Guzman, June Diane Raphael (Grace and Frankie), country musicians Jimmie Allen and Dierks Bentley, singer Kelly Rowland, Will Ferrell, former professional boxer Sugar Ray Leonard, and Harry Potter's Emma Watson.
‘The Goldbergs’ Stars on Erica & Geoff’s Big Baby Milestone

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for The Goldbergs Season 10, Episode 5, “Uncle-ing.”]. It feels like just yesterday that Erica Goldberg (Hayley Orrantia) was against the idea of giving Geoff Schwartz (Sam Lerner) the time of day on The Goldbergs, but this pair has come a long way and are facing their biggest milestone to date on the ABC comedy in the episode, “Uncle-ing.”
'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Are Done With Tyra Banks After Monday Night's Episode

Ever since Tyra Banks took over for Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews on Dancing With the Stars, viewers have shared their complaints about her. It's safe to say that they're not the biggest fans of Banks even as she's going on her third season as the host of the program. Fans were particularly incensed after Monday night's episode of the dance competition, and they had a lot to say about Banks' hosting skills on Twitter.
‘The Morning Show’ Season 3 Casts Natalie Morales (EXCLUSIVE)

Natalie Morales has been cast in Season 3 of “The Morning Show,” Variety has learned exclusively. She will recur as Kate Danton, Stella’s (Greta Lee) best friend from Stanford where they were part of a start-up incubator run by Paul Marks (Jon Hamm). Morales is the latest addition to the Apple TV Plus drama’s expanding Season 3 cast, with other recently announced stars including Hamm, Nicole Beharie, Tig Notaro and Stephen Fry, as well as Julianna Marguiles who will reprise her Season 2 role. The series is led by Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, with other stars including Lee, Billy Crudup,...
Constance Wu Amuses Celebrity Jeopardy! Fans with Censored Answer

Constance Wu may not have won Celebrity Jeopardy last night, but she did win the hearts of quite a few fans with her censored Final Jeopardy answer. After beginning the night with a self-censored moment - Wu quickly corrected a "damn it!" to "gosh darn it!" after responding with an incorrect answer - the actress elicited a laugh or two from host Mayim Bialik with her inappropriate Final Jeopardy answer.
Tony Danza Joins ‘And Just Like That…’ Season 2 As Che’s [SPOILER]

EXCLUSIVE: In a meta casting, Tony Danza has been tapped for a recurring role in Season 2 of HBO Max’s And Just Like That… Noone would comment but I hear Danza will play Che Diaz’s (Sara Ramirez) father in the sitcom they wrote about their family. In the Season 1 finale, non-binary podcaster/stand-up comic Che revealed that they, joined by love interest Miranda (Cynthia Nixon), were moving to Los Angeles as their comedy project had been picked up to pilot. “Tony Danza is coming in to read for my father. He’s not Mexican or Irish but he is Tony Danza,” Che said....
Jesse Williams Is Officially Returning to Grey's Anatomy as a Guest Star and Director

Watch: Jesse Williams Teases Jackson Cameo in Grey's Anatomy Season 19. Jesse Williams is returning to Grey's Anatomy—in more ways than one. The 41-year-old actor, who left the medical drama in May 2021 after 12 seasons, will return as Dr. Jackson Avery in a guest starring role on the Nov. 3 episode, E! News has confirmed. Not only that, he's getting back behind the camera, too.
Trevor Noah's Last Daily Show Announced

Trevor Noah has officially set his Daily Show exit. Comedy Central revealed Wednesday that the host would conclude his seven-year run on Thursday, December 8. The news comes following Noah's surprise September 29 announcement that he was leaving the show. The Daily Show will host a "celebratory look back at his greatest moments" from December 5.
