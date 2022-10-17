Massillon and Lake remain lone Stark County football teams in this week's Associated Press state poll
Coming off a bye week, the Massillon Tigers hold steady at No. 3 in this week's Associated Press Division II football state poll, the penultimate poll of the 2022 season.
The 7-1 Tigers host Canton McKinley (5-4) on Saturday at 2 p.m. in the 133rd meeting of the two rivals.
Meanwhile, Lake moved up a spot to No. 13 this week in Division II. The Blue Streaks (8-1, 4-1) can clinch a share of the Federal League title with a home win Friday against Green (4-5, 2-3). Massillon and Lake are 1-2 in the Division II, Region 7 computer rankings, according to JoeEitel.com.
The seventh and penultimate Ohio high school football state poll of the 2022 season from the Associated Press. First-place votes are in parentheses.
DIVISION I
1. St. Edward (11) 8-1 162
2. Lakota West (3) 9-0 155
3. Cin. Moeller (1) 8-1 137
4. Springfield (3) 7-1 126
5. Cin. Elder 7-2 70
6. Cin. Princeton 8-1 65
7. Gahanna Lincoln 8-1 60
8. Medina 8-1 46
9. Perrysburg 8-1 44
10. Dublin Jerome 7-2 41
Others receiving 12 or more points: Centerville 35. Cle. Heights 28.
DIVISION II
1. Hoban (12) 9-0 168
2. Winton Woods (4) 9-0 147
3. Massillon 7-1 122
4. Xenia (1) 9-0 99
5. Tol. Cent. Cath. (1) 8-1 78
6. Avon 8-1 74
7. Medina Highland 9-0 73
8. Hudson 9-0 56
9. Riverside 8-1 41
10. Kings Mills 8-1 37
Others receiving 12 or more points: Edgewood 27. Austintown Fitch 21. Lake 19. Whitehouse Wayne 13.
DIVISION III
1. Hamilton Badin (15) 9-0 172
2. Chardon (2) 7-1 148
3. Canfield 7-1 110
4. Western Brown 8-1 106
5. Tippecanoe 8-1 104
6. Bellbrook (1) 8-1 53
(tie) Young. Chaney 8-1 53
8. Young. Ursuline 7-2 43
9. Wapakoneta 8-1 37
10. Col. Watterson 8-1 31
(tie) Sheridan 8-1 31
Others receiving 12 or more points: Columbian 28. Tri-Valley 25. Jackson 24. Bellefontaine 12.
DIVISION IV
1. Cle. Glenville (14) 9-0 173
2. Cin. Wyoming (3) 9-0 157
3. West Holmes (1) 9-0 142
4. Steubenville 8-1 114
5. Van Wert 8-1 87
6. Sandusky Perkins 8-1 83
7. West Branch 8-1 78
8. Elyria Cath. 8-1 34
9. Unioto 8-1 25
10. Col. East 7-1 21
Others receiving 12 or more points: St. Clairsville 16. Middletown Fenwick 15. St. Marys 14.
DIVISION V
1. Coldwater (9) 9-0 157
2. Ironton (6) 9-0 142
3. S. Range (1) 9-0 116
4. Liberty Center 9-0 109
5. Harvest Prep 9-0 90
6. Garaway 9-0 69
7. Eastwood 9-0 41
8. Milton-Union 9-0 40
(tie) Springfield Northeastern 9-0 40
10. Zane Trace 9-0 25
Others receiving 12 or more points: Valley View 24. Elmwood 21. Perry 18. Cin. Madeira 17. Greeneview (1) 15.
DIVISION VI
1. Marion Local (14) 9-0 167
2. Kirtland (3) 9-0 151
3. Carey 9-0 126
4. Mogadore 8-0 107
5. Ashland Crestview 9-0 92
6. Fort Frye 8-1 73
7. Columbia Station 9-0 50
8. Versailles 6-3 43
9. Allen East 8-1 41
10. Tri-Village 8-1 37
Others receiving 12 or more points: Young. Chr. 15
DIVISION VII
1. Warren JFK (8) 7-1 154
2. Newark Cath. 6-1 124
3. Antwerp (2) 9-0 105
4. McComb (2) 8-1 101
5. Ansonia (3) 8-1 87
6. New Bremen (2) 7-2 84
7. Lowellville 9-0 82
8. Waynesfield-Goshen 9-0 48
9. Ft. Loramie 7-2 30
10. Hannibal River 8-1 25
Others receiving 12 or more points: Lima Cent. Cath. 21. Minster 19. Arlington 16.
