Massillon and Lake remain lone Stark County football teams in this week's Associated Press state poll

By The Repository
 3 days ago

Coming off a bye week, the Massillon Tigers hold steady at No. 3 in this week's Associated Press Division II football state poll, the penultimate poll of the 2022 season.

The 7-1 Tigers host Canton McKinley (5-4) on Saturday at 2 p.m. in the 133rd meeting of the two rivals.

Meanwhile, Lake moved up a spot to No. 13 this week in Division II. The Blue Streaks (8-1, 4-1) can clinch a share of the Federal League title with a home win Friday against Green (4-5, 2-3). Massillon and Lake are 1-2 in the Division II, Region 7 computer rankings, according to JoeEitel.com.

Last week's AP state poll: Massillon Tigers hold steady in Division II; Lake Blue Streaks drop

The seventh and penultimate Ohio high school football state poll of the 2022 season from the Associated Press. First-place votes are in parentheses.

DIVISION I

1. St. Edward (11)                8-1  162

2. Lakota West (3)            9-0  155

3. Cin. Moeller (1)                  8-1  137

4. Springfield (3)                         7-1  126

5. Cin. Elder                        7-2  70

6. Cin. Princeton                    8-1  65

7. Gahanna Lincoln                         8-1  60

8. Medina                                 8-1  46

9. Perrysburg                              8-1  44

10. Dublin Jerome                          7-2  41

Others receiving 12 or more points: Centerville 35. Cle. Heights 28.

DIVISION II

1. Hoban (12)                        9-0  168

2. Winton Woods (4)             9-0  147

3. Massillon 7-1  122

4. Xenia (1)                               9-0  99

5. Tol. Cent. Cath. (1)             8-1  78

6. Avon                                   8-1  74

7. Medina Highland                         9-0  73

8. Hudson                                 9-0  56

9. Riverside                   8-1  41

10. Kings Mills                      8-1  37

Others receiving 12 or more points: Edgewood 27. Austintown Fitch 21. Lake 19. Whitehouse Wayne 13.

DIVISION III

1. Hamilton Badin (15)                     9-0  172

2. Chardon (2)                             7-1  148

3. Canfield                               7-1  110

4. Western Brown                8-1  106

5. Tippecanoe                    8-1  104

6. Bellbrook (1)                           8-1  53

(tie) Young. Chaney                     8-1  53

8. Young. Ursuline                     7-2  43

9. Wapakoneta                              8-1  37

10. Col. Watterson              8-1  31

(tie) Sheridan                  8-1  31

Others receiving 12 or more points: Columbian 28. Tri-Valley 25. Jackson 24. Bellefontaine 12.

DIVISION IV

1. Cle. Glenville (14)                9-0  173

2. Cin. Wyoming (3)                  9-0  157

3. West Holmes (1)             9-0  142

4. Steubenville                            8-1  114

5. Van Wert                               8-1  87

6. Sandusky Perkins                        8-1  83

7. West Branch 8-1  78

8. Elyria Cath.                         8-1  34

9. Unioto                      8-1  25

10. Col. East                          7-1  21

Others receiving 12 or more points: St. Clairsville 16. Middletown Fenwick 15. St. Marys 14.

DIVISION V

1. Coldwater (9)                           9-0  157

2. Ironton (6)                             9-0  142

3. S. Range (1)                   9-0  116

4. Liberty Center                          9-0  109

5. Harvest Prep           9-0  90

6. Garaway                      9-0  69

7. Eastwood                    9-0  41

8. Milton-Union                            9-0  40

(tie) Springfield Northeastern             9-0  40

10. Zane Trace                 9-0  25

Others receiving 12 or more points: Valley View 24. Elmwood 21. Perry 18. Cin. Madeira 17. Greeneview (1) 15.

DIVISION VI

1. Marion Local (14)           9-0  167

2. Kirtland (3)                            9-0  151

3. Carey                                  9-0  126

4. Mogadore                               8-0  107

5. Ashland Crestview                       9-0  92

6. Fort Frye                       8-1  73

7. Columbia Station               9-0  50

8. Versailles                              6-3  43

9. Allen East                    8-1  41

10. Tri-Village                8-1  37

Others receiving 12 or more points: Young. Chr. 15

DIVISION VII

1. Warren JFK (8)              7-1  154

2. Newark Cath.                         6-1  124

3. Antwerp (2)                             9-0  105

4. McComb (2)                              8-1  101

5. Ansonia (3)                             8-1  87

6. New Bremen (2)                          7-2  84

7. Lowellville                             9-0  82

8. Waynesfield-Goshen                      9-0  48

9. Ft. Loramie                             7-2  30

10. Hannibal River                         8-1  25

Others receiving 12 or more points: Lima Cent. Cath. 21. Minster 19. Arlington 16.

