Syracuse, NY to Join More than 70 Cities Actions Nationwide to Protect “Our Freedoms, Our Vote”
Rally to Highlight Impact of the Revelations By the January 6 Committee and Ongoing Threats to Freedom to Vote. Bipartisan investigations by the U.S. House January 6 Select Committee have shown that former President Donald Trump and his allies engaged in a criminal conspiracy, knowingly made false claims, and incited a violent attack on the Capitol in order to overturn the 2020 election and stop the peaceful transfer of power. The same individuals are continuing work to sabotage our elections: They are changing state laws, threatening state officials, and packing election administration offices so that they can have the final say over election results. They are continuing to undermine our freedoms and our democracy on every level. They must be held accountable.
Thursday Morning Roundtable: Join The Conversation! Oct. 20: Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon
Hello TMR attendees: Due to increased privacy and security concerns we are now required to ask all attendees to pre-register in order to attend our meetings. Please click below to register for this event. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting. We will...
Micron’s Coming to Central New York What’s the impact Short and Long-Term? urbancny.com Interviews CenterState CEO’s Rob Simpson
Leading-edge memory fab to create nearly 50,000 New York jobs; New Green CHIPS Community Fund to invest $500 million in community and workforce development over time. As a leading force in development in our region CenterState CEO is an independent and forward-thinking economic development strategist, business leadership organization and chamber of commerce; dedicated to the success of its members and the prosperity of the region. Led by Rob Simpson, the organization has been relentless in its pursuit of economic development opportunities for Central New York.
Micron Fact Sheet: Historic Megafab Investment in Central New York
The passage of the CHIPS and Science Act is a major win. It will improve U.S. economic and national security and drive American innovation and competitiveness for years to come. Thanks to the work of a bipartisan coalition in Congress and a strong commitment from the state of New York,...
