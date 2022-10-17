ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mansfield, MA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

ABC6.com

Missing Dighton boy found safe, police say

DIGHTON, Mass. (WLNE) — Dighton police said a missing 14-year-old was found safe Thursday afternoon. Chief Shawn Cronin said the teen was found around 1:30 p.m about a half-mile from his home. Several agencies assisted in the search for the boy. According to police, the 14-year-old was reported missing...
DIGHTON, MA
whdh.com

Methuen man hospitalized after hit by vehicle on Route 495 in Andover

ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - State Police are investigating after a Methuen man was seriously hurt after he was hit by a vehicle on Route 495 northbound in Andover Wednesday night. Officials said the 52-year-old was struck at mile marker 94 on Route 495 in Andover at 7:20 p.m. Wednesday. First responders rushed the 52-year-old man to the hospital with serious injuries. Officials said he is expected to recover.
ANDOVER, MA
whdh.com

Brockton man facing multiple drug charges after month-long investigation

EAST BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - East Bridgewater Police announced they arrested a man on multiple drug charges, including trafficking over 100 grams of fentanyl, after a month-long investigation. The arrest of Javier Otero, 25, of Brockton, was made in collaboration with the FBI Boston Division’s Metro Boston Gang Task Force....
BROCKTON, MA
whdh.com

State Police: Victims in fatal weekend crash on 495 identified

MANSFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Massachusetts State Police have identified the two drivers killed in a crash involving five vehicles on Interstate 495 in Mansfield Saturday morning. Authorities said Crystal Blake, 32, and Roland Roberge, 27, were killed in the crash on 495 South that happened sometime before 4 a.m. All...
MANSFIELD, MA
whdh.com

Auburn Police investigating liquor store theft

AUBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - Auburn Police are seeking the public’s help to find a suspect and/or car in connection with a liquor store larceny of alcohol. Police said the male suspect threatened the clerk during the incident before fleeing in a blue Ford Ranger pickup truck. Anyone with information...
AUBURN, MA
1420 WBSM

Mansfield Fatal Crash Victims Identified

MANSFIELD — Two people who died in a fatal five-vehicle crash on Route 495 in Mansfield that injured two others and caused all southbound lanes to be closed for hours on Saturday morning have been identified. The Bristol County District Attorney's Office said 27-year-old Roland Roberge of Norton and...
MANSFIELD, MA
CBS Boston

Police seek man who followed, robbed woman in South Boston

BOSTON – Boston police are asking for the public's help finding a man they say followed, robbed and punched a woman in South Boston earlier this month. The man is also wanted for a sexual assault about a week earlier. The sexual assault happened September 29 around 2:45 p.m. at E Street and West 4th Street.Then on October 4, Boston Police said the same suspect followed a victim from a convenience store before approaching her from behind and trying to steal her bag. He then displayed a knife, punched the woman in the face and fled.New surveillance photos show a suspect who is believed to be a Black man between 20-30 years-old. He was last seen wearing a dark leather jacket and dark pants.Police reminded people to be aware of their surroundings, especially when out at night.Boston police said you should try not to walk alone, avoid distractions like talking on the phone or listening to music, and keep your car keys in your hand to use as a weapon to ward off an attack.Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to call Boston Police.
BOSTON, MA
ABC6.com

Connecticut man found guilty of murdering Westerly man

WESTERLY, R.I. (WLNE) — A Connecticut man has been found guilty of murdering a Westerly man over two years ago. Louis Seignious, 33, of Norwich shot and killed 28-year-old Vincent Sebastian at a home in Westerly on Jan. 25, 2020. According to Attorney General Peter Neronha, Seignious had found...
WESTERLY, RI
ABC6.com

Police search for missing Raynham teen

RAYNHAM, Mass. (WLNE) — Raynham police are searching for a teen that was last seen early Tuesday morning. Police said Colleen Weaver, 16, was last seen around 1 a.m. in the area of Orchard and King streets in Raynham. Weaver is described as standing 5 feet tall, weighing 120...
RAYNHAM, MA

