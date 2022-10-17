Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Just Announced: Isaac's on Plymouth Harbor Acquired by Local Restaurant GroupDianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
Department of Public Safety announces updated mission and values, creation of new positionsThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
This Free Class Could Help You Save a LifeDianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
Tufts administration reports offensive graffiti on campusesThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Annual Clery study reports crime, fire statisticsThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Related
ABC6.com
3 arrested after stolen car chase with Woonsocket police ends in crash
WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Two men and a juvenile have been arrested after leading police on a chase that crossed state lines late Tuesday night. Woonsocket police said just after 8 p.m., the city’s flock camera system confirmed that a black Nissan Rogue was stolen. Soon after, an...
ABC6.com
Local police departments head to CT for funeral services for 2 fallen officers
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Providence Police Department plans on sending 35 officers to East Hartford on Friday for the funeral services for Lieutenant Dustin Demonte and Sergeant Alex Hamzy. The two Connecticut police officers were killed in the line of duty last week after receiving a phony report...
ABC6.com
Missing Dighton boy found safe, police say
DIGHTON, Mass. (WLNE) — Dighton police said a missing 14-year-old was found safe Thursday afternoon. Chief Shawn Cronin said the teen was found around 1:30 p.m about a half-mile from his home. Several agencies assisted in the search for the boy. According to police, the 14-year-old was reported missing...
whdh.com
Methuen man hospitalized after hit by vehicle on Route 495 in Andover
ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - State Police are investigating after a Methuen man was seriously hurt after he was hit by a vehicle on Route 495 northbound in Andover Wednesday night. Officials said the 52-year-old was struck at mile marker 94 on Route 495 in Andover at 7:20 p.m. Wednesday. First responders rushed the 52-year-old man to the hospital with serious injuries. Officials said he is expected to recover.
Man falls 20 feet from Route 1 overpass onto roadway in Danvers crash
A man who was involved in a collision on Route 1 in Danvers on Thursday morning was seriously injured after falling 20 feet onto Route 114, according to Massachusetts State Police. On Thursday morning at 9:18 a.m., state police responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash on Route 1...
Worcester police charge 3 in Webster Street warehouse shooting
WORCESTER — Three men have been arrested in connection with the shootings at a Webster Street warehouse Saturday morning. Six people were injured in the gunfire traced to 88 Webster St. Patriky Sampaio Gomes,...
ABC6.com
East Providence police looking for child involved in parental kidnapping, may be heading to Kentucky
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — East Providence police are looking for a two-year-old who was taken in a parental kidnapping Thursday. According to police, Jordan McClure, 24, took two-year-old Penelope McClure from her East Providence home following a domestic disturbance. Police said the duo was last seen on a...
whdh.com
Brockton man facing multiple drug charges after month-long investigation
EAST BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - East Bridgewater Police announced they arrested a man on multiple drug charges, including trafficking over 100 grams of fentanyl, after a month-long investigation. The arrest of Javier Otero, 25, of Brockton, was made in collaboration with the FBI Boston Division’s Metro Boston Gang Task Force....
2 suspects sought in Garden City car break-in
Police released surveillance images of the two men, saying they made hundreds of dollars worth of purchases after the break-in.
ABC6.com
Man found guilty of stealing from family of ‘Superhero Alex’ in Somerset
SOMERSET, Mass. (WLNE) — A Kingston man was found guilty Thursday from stealing from the family of Somerset boy who was battling leukemia. Garrett Turner, 36, was found guilty of breaking and entering into a vehicle and larceny over $1200. He was sentenced to serve one year in jail...
WCVB
Son of MBTA transit police chief pleads not guilty in deadly Everett shooting
WOBURN, Mass. — The son of the chief of the MBTA's Transit Police Department remains held without bail in connection with a deadly shooting that happened in Everett, Massachusetts. Brian Green, 35, of Saugus, was arraigned Wednesday in Middlesex Superior Court following a Sept. 28 indictment on murder and...
whdh.com
State Police: Victims in fatal weekend crash on 495 identified
MANSFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Massachusetts State Police have identified the two drivers killed in a crash involving five vehicles on Interstate 495 in Mansfield Saturday morning. Authorities said Crystal Blake, 32, and Roland Roberge, 27, were killed in the crash on 495 South that happened sometime before 4 a.m. All...
Police searching for missing New Bedford man
The man named Francisco was last seen at his home in the area of Grinnell and County streets.
Police seize rifle, drugs from Fall River home
Michael Marsden, 42, was arrested on several charges.
ABC6.com
Child involved in parental kidnapping found in Pennsylvania, police say
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A two-year-old girl who was taken in a parental kidnapping was found safe in Pennsylvania overnight. According to police, Jordan McClure, 24, took his daughter Penelope McClure from her East Providence home following a domestic disturbance on Thursday. East Providence police said the child...
whdh.com
Auburn Police investigating liquor store theft
AUBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - Auburn Police are seeking the public’s help to find a suspect and/or car in connection with a liquor store larceny of alcohol. Police said the male suspect threatened the clerk during the incident before fleeing in a blue Ford Ranger pickup truck. Anyone with information...
Mansfield Fatal Crash Victims Identified
MANSFIELD — Two people who died in a fatal five-vehicle crash on Route 495 in Mansfield that injured two others and caused all southbound lanes to be closed for hours on Saturday morning have been identified. The Bristol County District Attorney's Office said 27-year-old Roland Roberge of Norton and...
Police seek man who followed, robbed woman in South Boston
BOSTON – Boston police are asking for the public's help finding a man they say followed, robbed and punched a woman in South Boston earlier this month. The man is also wanted for a sexual assault about a week earlier. The sexual assault happened September 29 around 2:45 p.m. at E Street and West 4th Street.Then on October 4, Boston Police said the same suspect followed a victim from a convenience store before approaching her from behind and trying to steal her bag. He then displayed a knife, punched the woman in the face and fled.New surveillance photos show a suspect who is believed to be a Black man between 20-30 years-old. He was last seen wearing a dark leather jacket and dark pants.Police reminded people to be aware of their surroundings, especially when out at night.Boston police said you should try not to walk alone, avoid distractions like talking on the phone or listening to music, and keep your car keys in your hand to use as a weapon to ward off an attack.Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to call Boston Police.
ABC6.com
Connecticut man found guilty of murdering Westerly man
WESTERLY, R.I. (WLNE) — A Connecticut man has been found guilty of murdering a Westerly man over two years ago. Louis Seignious, 33, of Norwich shot and killed 28-year-old Vincent Sebastian at a home in Westerly on Jan. 25, 2020. According to Attorney General Peter Neronha, Seignious had found...
ABC6.com
Police search for missing Raynham teen
RAYNHAM, Mass. (WLNE) — Raynham police are searching for a teen that was last seen early Tuesday morning. Police said Colleen Weaver, 16, was last seen around 1 a.m. in the area of Orchard and King streets in Raynham. Weaver is described as standing 5 feet tall, weighing 120...
Comments / 0