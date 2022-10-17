Read full article on original website
Related
A flight attendant survived the highest fall ever from 33,000 feet without a parachute
Flight attendants (generic image)Credit: MIKI Yoshihito from Sapporo City,Hokkaido., JAPAN; CC-BY-2.0 Vesna Vulovic was the flight attendant who set a world record and was listed in the Guinness World Records when she fell 33,333 feet from the air.
Doctors explain why man was asked to play a saxophone throughout his 9-hour-long brain surgery
The 35-year-old patient, a saxophonist, had to play because his performance was required for the surgical team to navigate his brain.
Comments / 0