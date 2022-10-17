Read full article on original website
WDBJ7.com
Christiansburg anticipating spring 2023 opening for Christiansburg Huckleberry Park
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Next spring, Christiansburg’s newest park will be filled with people of all ages. “It’s been a long time coming,” Christiansburg’s Director of Parks and Recreation Brad Epperley said. “We purchased the property 2014-2015 and it’s 2022 now and we’re seeing it come to fruition, so it has been a wonderful thing.”
WDBJ7.com
George’s Flowers passes out 5,000 bouquets of flowers across Roanoke Valley
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - George’s Flowers passed out 5,000 bouquets of flowers to brighten the day Wednesday across the Roanoke Valley. “They can turn a really, really bad day into a great day,” founder George Clements said. People walking through Roanoke’s City Market got two bouquets of flowers...
WDBJ7.com
Women’s Resource Center celebrates 45th anniversary
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Women’s Resource Center of the New River Valley is celebrating its 45th year. Executive Director Laura Beth Weaver talks about the anniversary of the organization providing programs and services to adult and child victims of sexual and domestic violence. She talks about the services they offer and how people can access them, and discusses what she sees as trends in the world of domestic and sexual violence advocacy.
WSLS
$15M renovation project underway at Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital is getting some major upgrades, thanks to this 15 million-dollar renovation and expansion project. Construction began in April 2021. The project will add more than 5,000 square feet to the facility and includes updated pre-operation and post-operation bays, expanded and modernized operating rooms, and more.
Franklin News Post
Varga brings vintage va-va-va-voom to Roanoke Valley with vintage pinup photography sessions
The magic of vintage glamour was made over the weekend in Roanoke. Photographer Roy Varga of California has turned an empty cement-block building on Roanoke’s Cleveland Avenue into photo sets. His subjects transform into pin-up girl style by getting outfits on and their hair and makeup done in the studio RV parked outside.
Roanoke, October 20 High School 🏐 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏐 games in Roanoke. The Hidden Valley High School volleyball team will have a game with Cave Spring High School on October 20, 2022, 14:30:00. The Franklin County High School volleyball team will have a game with Northside High School on October 20, 2022, 16:00:00.
theroanoker.com
Ginger’s Jewelry Celebrates 40 Sparkling Years
From graduations and birthdays to engagements and anniversaries, Ginger Mumpower and her talented team of jewelry experts have been there to help Roanoke’s residents celebrate life’s biggest milestones. Left to right: Anna Harris, Stacey Cotter, Ginger Mumpower, Casey Mumpower, Kelly Millington at Ginger's Jewelry. Ginger Mumpower discovered her...
WSLS
Angels of Assisi to host mobile pet health clinic in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. – Angels of Assisi is hosting a mobile pet health clinic Saturday in Roanoke. The clinic will be held at Fallon Park from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. No appointments are necessary, and all are welcome. The mobile clinic will include a variety of pet care, from...
cardinalnews.org
Roanoke County to hold meetings on extending greenway; more . . .
Here’s a round-up of news briefs from around Southwest and Southside. Send yours for possible inclusion to news@cardinalnews.org. Roanoke County to hold meetings on extending greenway. Roanoke County is conducting a feasibility study to determine potential routes for the Roanoke River Greenway between Green Hill Park and Montgomery County....
wfirnews.com
Culture Calendar: music, murals, pottery
The Roanoke Symphony orchestra is at the Salem Civic Center on Friday night for Music of the Night- Romantic Broadway. Plus a pottery show and a public art ribbon cutting this weekend.
WSLS
Scarecrow Trail returns to Downtown Rocky Mount
ROCKY MOUNT, Va. – You know it’s Halloween time in the town of Rocky Mount when the scarecrows come out. This is the fourth year the Franklin County Scarecrow Trail is being held in Downtown Rocky Mount. Businesses, residents, and non-profits compete by displaying fun and creative scarecrows...
WDBJ7.com
Singer Hubbard performs in Rocky Mount for Cornerstone Building Brands employees
ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WDBJ) - An award-winning country music artist made a stop in one of our hometowns Wednesday for a good cause. Employees at the Cornerstone Building Brands facility in Rocky Mount got their own personal parking lot party, concert included. “Getting to just connect with the fans on...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke Valley SPCA hosts annual SPAYghetti fundraiser
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - You can help a hometown animal shelter with one of its biggest fundraisers of the year and get a tasty meal. The Roanoke Valley SPCA is hosting the 16th annual SPAYghetti event Tuesday. It will take place at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church at 30 Huntington...
WDBJ7.com
Dog-filled Barktoberfest coming Saturday to support mental services
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Bartoberfest event is happening this coming Saturday to support Project Support, which “is dedicated to making sure those who suffer from mental illness understand that there is help and hope available.”. It’s an event at Roanoke’s Elmwood Park filled with dogs, doggie contests, and...
WDBJ7.com
Here @ Home spotlights dangers of dabbing and high-THC
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - On Here @ Home Wednesday, Natalie and Kate sat down with Laura Stack, a speaker and author of personal productivity books, who lost her 19-year-old son, Johnny, when he died by suicide after becoming psychotic from dabbing high-THC marijuana concentrates, according to Stack. She responded by...
WSLS
GO Fest brings big increases in business, large crowds to Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. – The annual GO Outside Festival wrapped up this weekend after bringing large crowds to downtown Roanoke. GO Fest offered activities like rock climbing, paddle boarding, and BMX shows. The festival also brought lots of business to downtown restaurants and shops. “Business was pretty good this weekend....
wfirnews.com
Company comes to Roanoke to say “Black Folks Camp Too”
The president of Black Folks Camp Too stopped in Roanoke to promote his cause. WFIR’s Ian Price has more.
WSLS
Roanoke families learn about dangers of marijuana use for kids, teens
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – It’s been more than a year since laws legalizing recreational marijuana took effect in Virginia, and some people have concerns about kids and teenagers having access to THC products. In Virginia, it’s legal for adults 21 and older to have up to one ounce...
WSET
Big temperature swings ahead after cold start to week
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — For the first time in a while, we have no frost or freeze warnings in our section of the Commonwealth. Not because it isn’t cold; quite the opposite! Thursday is actually the coldest morning we will see over this rather chilly stretch. But, thanks...
WSLS
Virginia Commonwealth Games names two athletes of the year in Roanoke area
Two athletes in the Roanoke Valley are getting special recognition. On Wednesday (Oct. 19), the Virginia Commonwealth games announced the 2022 Athletes of the Year and two people in our area were nominated, including:. Micah Jones, of Roanoke - Youth - Male Athlete of the Year. Jacob Jackson, of Vinton...
