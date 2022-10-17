ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDBJ7.com

Women’s Resource Center celebrates 45th anniversary

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Women’s Resource Center of the New River Valley is celebrating its 45th year. Executive Director Laura Beth Weaver talks about the anniversary of the organization providing programs and services to adult and child victims of sexual and domestic violence. She talks about the services they offer and how people can access them, and discusses what she sees as trends in the world of domestic and sexual violence advocacy.
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

$15M renovation project underway at Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital is getting some major upgrades, thanks to this 15 million-dollar renovation and expansion project. Construction began in April 2021. The project will add more than 5,000 square feet to the facility and includes updated pre-operation and post-operation bays, expanded and modernized operating rooms, and more.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
theroanoker.com

Ginger’s Jewelry Celebrates 40 Sparkling Years

From graduations and birthdays to engagements and anniversaries, Ginger Mumpower and her talented team of jewelry experts have been there to help Roanoke’s residents celebrate life’s biggest milestones. Left to right: Anna Harris, Stacey Cotter, Ginger Mumpower, Casey Mumpower, Kelly Millington at Ginger's Jewelry. Ginger Mumpower discovered her...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Angels of Assisi to host mobile pet health clinic in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – Angels of Assisi is hosting a mobile pet health clinic Saturday in Roanoke. The clinic will be held at Fallon Park from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. No appointments are necessary, and all are welcome. The mobile clinic will include a variety of pet care, from...
ROANOKE, VA
cardinalnews.org

Roanoke County to hold meetings on extending greenway; more . . .

Here’s a round-up of news briefs from around Southwest and Southside. Send yours for possible inclusion to news@cardinalnews.org. Roanoke County to hold meetings on extending greenway. Roanoke County is conducting a feasibility study to determine potential routes for the Roanoke River Greenway between Green Hill Park and Montgomery County....
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
wfirnews.com

Culture Calendar: music, murals, pottery

The Roanoke Symphony orchestra is at the Salem Civic Center on Friday night for Music of the Night- Romantic Broadway. Plus a pottery show and a public art ribbon cutting this weekend.
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Scarecrow Trail returns to Downtown Rocky Mount

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. – You know it’s Halloween time in the town of Rocky Mount when the scarecrows come out. This is the fourth year the Franklin County Scarecrow Trail is being held in Downtown Rocky Mount. Businesses, residents, and non-profits compete by displaying fun and creative scarecrows...
ROCKY MOUNT, VA
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke Valley SPCA hosts annual SPAYghetti fundraiser

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - You can help a hometown animal shelter with one of its biggest fundraisers of the year and get a tasty meal. The Roanoke Valley SPCA is hosting the 16th annual SPAYghetti event Tuesday. It will take place at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church at 30 Huntington...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Dog-filled Barktoberfest coming Saturday to support mental services

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Bartoberfest event is happening this coming Saturday to support Project Support, which “is dedicated to making sure those who suffer from mental illness understand that there is help and hope available.”. It’s an event at Roanoke’s Elmwood Park filled with dogs, doggie contests, and...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Here @ Home spotlights dangers of dabbing and high-THC

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - On Here @ Home Wednesday, Natalie and Kate sat down with Laura Stack, a speaker and author of personal productivity books, who lost her 19-year-old son, Johnny, when he died by suicide after becoming psychotic from dabbing high-THC marijuana concentrates, according to Stack. She responded by...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

GO Fest brings big increases in business, large crowds to Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – The annual GO Outside Festival wrapped up this weekend after bringing large crowds to downtown Roanoke. GO Fest offered activities like rock climbing, paddle boarding, and BMX shows. The festival also brought lots of business to downtown restaurants and shops. “Business was pretty good this weekend....
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

Big temperature swings ahead after cold start to week

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — For the first time in a while, we have no frost or freeze warnings in our section of the Commonwealth. Not because it isn’t cold; quite the opposite! Thursday is actually the coldest morning we will see over this rather chilly stretch. But, thanks...
LYNCHBURG, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy