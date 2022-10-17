ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canton, OH

Jackson, GlenOak, Marlington girls volleyball teams ranked in final state coaches poll

By Mike Popovich, The Repository
The Repository
The Repository
 3 days ago
The top teams in the final state girls volleyball coaches poll with first-place votes in parenthesis and total points.

DIVISION I

1, Cincinnati Ursuline Academy (35) 410

2, Rocky River Magnificat (7) 371

3, Cincinnati St. Ursula Academy 300

4, Cincinnati Notre Dame (1) 251

5, Olmsted Falls 190

6, Cincinnati Seton 170

7, Powell Olentangy Liberty (1) 162

8, Bishop Watterson (1) 113

9, Cleveland St. Joseph Academy 100

10, Toledo St. Ursula Academy 91

Area teams: 11, Jackson 82; 20, GlenOak 15

DIVISION II

1, Bishop Hartley (32) 483

2, Badin (9) 396

3, Mercy McAuley (9) 337

4, Millbury Lake (2) 238

5, Gates Mills Gilmour Academy (1) 211

6, St. Bernard Roger Bacon 196

7, Chardon Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin 167

8, Union Local 126

9, Girard 100

10, Marengo Highland 98

Area teams: 19, Marlington 29

DIVISION III

1, Lake Catholic (42) 479

2, Huron (4) 422

3, Versailles 290

4, Coldwater 264

5, Adena (1) 263

6, St. Henry (1) 245

7, Meadowbrook (1) 145

8 (tie), Lakeview 114

Parkway Rockford 114

9, Columbiana Crestview 84

10, Sherwood Fairview 82

DIVISION IV

1, New Bremen (43) 505

2, Maria Stein Marion Local (2) 388

3, Sycamore Mohawk 334

4, Calvert (6) 320

5, Russia 245

6, Hiland 190

7, Fort Loramie 180

8, Newark Catholic 147

9, Sarahsville Shenandoah (2) 129

10, Attica Seneca East 81

