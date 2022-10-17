Read full article on original website
KTRE
One-on-one with Beto O’Rourke: ‘There is no choice but to win right now’
KTRE
Democrat Luke Warford talks renewable energy, state power grid in campaign for Texas Railroad Commissioner
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Luke Warford, Democratic candidate for Texas Railroad Commissioner, spoke with East Texas Now’s Jeremy G. Butler about his campaign and what he’s focusing on as the November election draws closer. Warford talked about renewable energy, the state of oil and gas in Texas, fixing the state’s power grid, as well as being endorsed by a Republican.
KTRE
Beto O’Rourke in Longview for Wednesday evening rally
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Texas Democratic gubernatorial nominee Beto O’Rourke appeared in Longview on Wednesday for what his campaign called a “Get Out the Vote” rally. The rally began at 6 p.m. at The Exchange Locale & Marketplace at 314 Tyler Street in Longview. KLTV anchor and...
KTRE
Texas Commissioner of Education visits Austin Elementary, observes Tyler ISD curriculum implementation
2 East Texas Girl Scouts awarded Silver Award for community project. “When we came here it looked like a jail daycare room, and we just wanted to fix that up, make it more comfortable and bright,” says Kaylin. “Our impact that we’re trying to make is for them to make it feel comfortable for them,” says Andrea. “We don’t want them to feel uncomfortable in the place.”
KTRE
DNA kits are being sent home to families of public school children in Texas
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - School districts across Central Texas are beginning to distribute DNA kits to families of public elementary school-aged children. In 2021, the state of Texas signed Senate Bill no. 2158 into law, establishing the Child Identification Program. The law requires the Texas Education Agency to supply DNA...
KTRE
18-year-old stabbed in road rage incident, sheriff’s office says
FENTON, N.Y. (WBNG/Gray News) -- Police in New York say a stabbing of an 18-year-old was the result of a road rage incident. The Broome County Sheriff’s Office arrested 50-year-old Michael Seaman after a stabbing on Tuesday in Fenton. Deputies said they responded to a call regarding the stabbing...
