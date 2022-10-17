ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur, IL

Herald & Review

Community programs partner to offer help to those in need

DECATUR – Ronnie Franklin grew up a PK – preacher's kid – and from a young age was involved in community service activities. Now he is the owner of Sacks Food Corporation, a food truck that serves barbecue ribs and turkey, and sponsored a community wellness event on Thursday, partnering with Habitat for Humanity and the Phoenix Center of Springfield.
DECATUR, IL
Herald & Review

Watch now: Widow of fallen officer inspires others during Mount Zion Prayer Breakfast

MOUNT ZION — In the 18 months since her husband’s death, Amber Oberheim has been on a mission to bring about change. “My blue family is way too important to continue to sit idly by and watch them be scrutinized, disrespected and murdered. It is time to start celebrating heroes and stop victimizing felons,” Oberheim said during her husband's funeral in May 2021.
MOUNT ZION, IL
nowdecatur.com

Jasper Street Fest to Provide Voice to Local Residents

October 18, 2022 – The Jasper Street Fest on Thursday, October 20, will allow residents to voice their opinions on how to revitalize neighborhoods along Jasper Street between East Pershing and East Lake Shore. The event starts at 4:00 p.m. This is part of the City of Decatur beginning...
DECATUR, IL
Herald & Review

Crumble & Cream cookie truck draws long Mattoon line

MATTOON — Customers lined up for buttercream sugar, maple glazed, strawberry shortcake and other deep dish cookie flavors at the visiting Crumble & Cream truck on Thursday in Mattoon. Trucks from Crumble & Cream, based in Wichita, Kansas, made stops that day in the parking lots of the Goodwill...
MATTOON, IL
WCIA

Champaign Park District warns of Facebook event scam

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Park District is warning the community of a scam on Facebook related to an event series it is hosting later this fall. The district said on its Facebook page that there are several events on the platform that all refer to Winter Nights at Prairie Farm. However, only one […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
nowdecatur.com

Decatur Memorial Hospital Nurse Honored with DAISY Award

October 17, 2022 – Kari Lynch, of Shelbyville, was nominated by a patient to receive a DAISY Award, hospital officials said. In the nomination form, the patient wrote, “We were blessed to have Kari as our nurse. She expressed concerns about our son’s breathing … and was adamant we have tests run. We found out our little boy had a rare congenital heart defect. Kari was with us all day until our transfer to a children’s hospital. She was unbelievably kind and warm to us on one of the scariest days of our lives.”
DECATUR, IL
Herald & Review

YARD AND GARDEN: Master Gardeners to hold evergreen workshop

Want to learn more about Illinois evergreens? University of Illinois Extension Horticulture Educator Sarah Vogel invites you to an evergreen workshop. Come discover the recommended varieties and not so recommended varieties of evergreens for Illinois and learn proper pruning techniques. Then try your hand at creating a holiday arrangement with Master Gardener Christina Edmonds-Behrend.
SHELBYVILLE, IL
WCIA

Family in Clinton displaced after house fire

CLINTON, Ill. (WCIA) — A family from Clinton is displaced from their home after a fire on Wednesday. The fire happened on South Wilson Street around 3:45 p.m. Fire Chief Stephan Page said a malfunction in the furnace caused the fire. “It caused a fire within the appliance, which allowed smoke and soot to go […]
CLINTON, IL
WCIA

End of life pet services with Sunset Funeral Home

There is an increasing demand for end of life pet services. Many in the community may not be aware of the pet services offered at Sunset Funeral Home. With the loss of a pet, Sunset can assist with cremation, burial and memorialization. We coordinate with local veterinarians to provide convenient pickup for families and the pets never leave our care. We also offer a full line of pet urns, keepsake and cremation jewelry. Bryan, our Cherished Companion Support Assistant, feels that pricing and timing of when remains are returned are key factors in choosing Sunset.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WAND TV

U of I Researchers to help end homelessness in Champaign

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - U of I researchers are partnering with the McKinney-Vento Homeless Assistance Act to tackle homelessness in Champaign. The McKinney-Vento Homeless Assistance act is a federal act that was passed to focus on homeless children. Together, they are searching for families with school-aged children to participate in this research.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Effingham Radio

Update From Municipal Electrical Aggregate

Several area cities and counties have been working together to bid electric supply for our residents. The cities of Charleston, Effingham, Mattoon, and Paris along with Coles County are nearing the end of a contract with a rate of 4.19 cents per kilowatt hour. This rate will be expiring with the meter readings in December 2022.
COLES COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Urbana home destroyed in house fire

UPDATE at 2:40 p.m. on 10/20/2022 The Edge-Scott Fire Protection District confirmed new information regarding a house fire on Wednesday. Firefighters were dispatched to a report of a house fire at 11:16 p.m. at the 2700 block of California Avenue in Urbana. When firefighters arrived on scene, they found fire extending through the roof.  A […]
URBANA, IL
Herald & Review

LETTER: We must turn toward God

In this modern world today, God has been left out. He is not even our plans for the day. The whole would doesn’t really care about him. We do everything sinful against him. Everything with sin our government goes for. We want to kill our babies, every 15 weeks...
DECATUR, IL
roadtirement.com

Lincoln’s Tomb in Oak Ridge Cemetery, Springfield, Illinois

Lincoln’s tomb is in the huge Oak Ridge Cemetery in Springfield, Illinois. This is a State historic site, not a National property. The impressive structure is on top of a hill in roughly the center of the cemetery grounds. You enter the tomb into a small round room. There...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Classical home on market with Main Place Real Estate

Main Place Real Estate is a boutique real estate firm that works full time to ensure our clients needs’ are always being met and exceeded through the buying or selling process. We have a marvelous 8-bedroom home for sale, full of history and original character! From the exquisite architecture...
DECATUR, IL
Herald & Review

Sullivan's Little Theatre to host fundraiser with popular artists

SULLIVAN — Two well-known musical talents are scheduled to come together on one stage. Little Theatre on the Square Executive Director John Stephens and World Championship Old Time Piano player Julie McClarey-Smith will be performing two shows for the Little Theatre fundraiser, An Evening with John and Julie, Oct. 28 and 30, on the Sullivan stage.
SULLIVAN, IL
Herald & Review

Pana breaks ground for new elementary school

PANA — Pana School District broke ground on Tuesday for a new elementary school, officials said. The new 65,000-square-foot elementary school will replace the outdated elementary space currently located in two separate buildings, according to a school district news release. Construction will begin soon with completion expected in time for the beginning of the 2024-25 school year.
PANA, IL
WCIA

Here’s the Dirt: keeping your mums alive through winter

• Mums are late season bloomers, offering about a month of flowering display in late summer to fall. • Right now, most garden centers have a variety of mums for sale. • Many gardeners have a hard time keeping mums alive in IL because they struggle with our cold, wet winters.
CHAMPAIGN, IL

