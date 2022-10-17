October 17, 2022 – Kari Lynch, of Shelbyville, was nominated by a patient to receive a DAISY Award, hospital officials said. In the nomination form, the patient wrote, “We were blessed to have Kari as our nurse. She expressed concerns about our son’s breathing … and was adamant we have tests run. We found out our little boy had a rare congenital heart defect. Kari was with us all day until our transfer to a children’s hospital. She was unbelievably kind and warm to us on one of the scariest days of our lives.”

DECATUR, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO