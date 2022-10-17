Read full article on original website
Related
Herald & Review
Community programs partner to offer help to those in need
DECATUR – Ronnie Franklin grew up a PK – preacher's kid – and from a young age was involved in community service activities. Now he is the owner of Sacks Food Corporation, a food truck that serves barbecue ribs and turkey, and sponsored a community wellness event on Thursday, partnering with Habitat for Humanity and the Phoenix Center of Springfield.
Herald & Review
Watch now: Widow of fallen officer inspires others during Mount Zion Prayer Breakfast
MOUNT ZION — In the 18 months since her husband’s death, Amber Oberheim has been on a mission to bring about change. “My blue family is way too important to continue to sit idly by and watch them be scrutinized, disrespected and murdered. It is time to start celebrating heroes and stop victimizing felons,” Oberheim said during her husband's funeral in May 2021.
nowdecatur.com
Jasper Street Fest to Provide Voice to Local Residents
October 18, 2022 – The Jasper Street Fest on Thursday, October 20, will allow residents to voice their opinions on how to revitalize neighborhoods along Jasper Street between East Pershing and East Lake Shore. The event starts at 4:00 p.m. This is part of the City of Decatur beginning...
Herald & Review
Crumble & Cream cookie truck draws long Mattoon line
MATTOON — Customers lined up for buttercream sugar, maple glazed, strawberry shortcake and other deep dish cookie flavors at the visiting Crumble & Cream truck on Thursday in Mattoon. Trucks from Crumble & Cream, based in Wichita, Kansas, made stops that day in the parking lots of the Goodwill...
Herald & Review
Decatur and Macon County neighbors: Obituaries for October 20
Read through the obituaries published today in Herald and Review. (13) updates to this series since Updated 18 min ago.
Champaign Park District warns of Facebook event scam
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Park District is warning the community of a scam on Facebook related to an event series it is hosting later this fall. The district said on its Facebook page that there are several events on the platform that all refer to Winter Nights at Prairie Farm. However, only one […]
nowdecatur.com
Decatur Memorial Hospital Nurse Honored with DAISY Award
October 17, 2022 – Kari Lynch, of Shelbyville, was nominated by a patient to receive a DAISY Award, hospital officials said. In the nomination form, the patient wrote, “We were blessed to have Kari as our nurse. She expressed concerns about our son’s breathing … and was adamant we have tests run. We found out our little boy had a rare congenital heart defect. Kari was with us all day until our transfer to a children’s hospital. She was unbelievably kind and warm to us on one of the scariest days of our lives.”
Herald & Review
YARD AND GARDEN: Master Gardeners to hold evergreen workshop
Want to learn more about Illinois evergreens? University of Illinois Extension Horticulture Educator Sarah Vogel invites you to an evergreen workshop. Come discover the recommended varieties and not so recommended varieties of evergreens for Illinois and learn proper pruning techniques. Then try your hand at creating a holiday arrangement with Master Gardener Christina Edmonds-Behrend.
Family in Clinton displaced after house fire
CLINTON, Ill. (WCIA) — A family from Clinton is displaced from their home after a fire on Wednesday. The fire happened on South Wilson Street around 3:45 p.m. Fire Chief Stephan Page said a malfunction in the furnace caused the fire. “It caused a fire within the appliance, which allowed smoke and soot to go […]
WCIA
End of life pet services with Sunset Funeral Home
There is an increasing demand for end of life pet services. Many in the community may not be aware of the pet services offered at Sunset Funeral Home. With the loss of a pet, Sunset can assist with cremation, burial and memorialization. We coordinate with local veterinarians to provide convenient pickup for families and the pets never leave our care. We also offer a full line of pet urns, keepsake and cremation jewelry. Bryan, our Cherished Companion Support Assistant, feels that pricing and timing of when remains are returned are key factors in choosing Sunset.
WAND TV
U of I Researchers to help end homelessness in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - U of I researchers are partnering with the McKinney-Vento Homeless Assistance Act to tackle homelessness in Champaign. The McKinney-Vento Homeless Assistance act is a federal act that was passed to focus on homeless children. Together, they are searching for families with school-aged children to participate in this research.
Effingham Radio
Update From Municipal Electrical Aggregate
Several area cities and counties have been working together to bid electric supply for our residents. The cities of Charleston, Effingham, Mattoon, and Paris along with Coles County are nearing the end of a contract with a rate of 4.19 cents per kilowatt hour. This rate will be expiring with the meter readings in December 2022.
Urbana home destroyed in house fire
UPDATE at 2:40 p.m. on 10/20/2022 The Edge-Scott Fire Protection District confirmed new information regarding a house fire on Wednesday. Firefighters were dispatched to a report of a house fire at 11:16 p.m. at the 2700 block of California Avenue in Urbana. When firefighters arrived on scene, they found fire extending through the roof. A […]
Herald & Review
LETTER: We must turn toward God
In this modern world today, God has been left out. He is not even our plans for the day. The whole would doesn’t really care about him. We do everything sinful against him. Everything with sin our government goes for. We want to kill our babies, every 15 weeks...
roadtirement.com
Lincoln’s Tomb in Oak Ridge Cemetery, Springfield, Illinois
Lincoln’s tomb is in the huge Oak Ridge Cemetery in Springfield, Illinois. This is a State historic site, not a National property. The impressive structure is on top of a hill in roughly the center of the cemetery grounds. You enter the tomb into a small round room. There...
WCIA
Classical home on market with Main Place Real Estate
Main Place Real Estate is a boutique real estate firm that works full time to ensure our clients needs’ are always being met and exceeded through the buying or selling process. We have a marvelous 8-bedroom home for sale, full of history and original character! From the exquisite architecture...
Herald & Review
Sullivan's Little Theatre to host fundraiser with popular artists
SULLIVAN — Two well-known musical talents are scheduled to come together on one stage. Little Theatre on the Square Executive Director John Stephens and World Championship Old Time Piano player Julie McClarey-Smith will be performing two shows for the Little Theatre fundraiser, An Evening with John and Julie, Oct. 28 and 30, on the Sullivan stage.
Herald & Review
Pana breaks ground for new elementary school
PANA — Pana School District broke ground on Tuesday for a new elementary school, officials said. The new 65,000-square-foot elementary school will replace the outdated elementary space currently located in two separate buildings, according to a school district news release. Construction will begin soon with completion expected in time for the beginning of the 2024-25 school year.
WCIA
Here’s the Dirt: keeping your mums alive through winter
• Mums are late season bloomers, offering about a month of flowering display in late summer to fall. • Right now, most garden centers have a variety of mums for sale. • Many gardeners have a hard time keeping mums alive in IL because they struggle with our cold, wet winters.
WCIA
Villa Grove student arrested after bringing ‘non-lethal’ weapon to bonfire
VILLA GROVE, Ill. (WCIA) – According to a Villa Grove School District social media post, one student is in police custody after bringing a “non-lethal” weapon to a homecoming bonfire Wednesday night. Read Superintendent Dr. Carol Munson’s full post below:. Dear Parents/Guardians,. We write to inform...
Comments / 0