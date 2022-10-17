ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SlashGear

Comments / 0

Related
SlashGear

LaFerrari Or 288GTO: SlashGear Survey Reveals Which Ferrari Model The Most Car Lovers Wish They Could Own

When it comes to supercars, Ferrari is one of the first brands many people think of. The automaker's vehicles are super fast with more powerful engines than most cars on the road — in fact, the founder of Ferrari, who also spurred the creation of Lamborghini, was an engineer who made supercars so he could win races. More than half a century since it was founded, Ferrari is still vibrant in motorsports and it's one the few manufacturers that make F1 engines — along with Renault, Honda, and Mercedes (via Racing News 365).
SlashGear

The Unfortunate Mazda 6 Design That Attracted Spiders

Maintaining a used car can come with some challenges, including body rust, brake issues, and armies of spiders, apparently. In 2011 and then again in 2014, Mazda North America issued two recalls for its 2009 to 2012 model year Mazda 6 vehicles due to a design choice that left the cars vulnerable to spiders. This issue led to some fuel tanks cracking from pressure, an attempt to block the spiders using a spring, and the frustrating discovery that the spiders were evading the initial solution.
SlashGear

How The Rebelle Rally Became Automakers' Favorite Proving Grounds

The Rebelle Rally, an all-female off-road competition that takes place annually in the mountains and deserts of America's southwest, is arguably one of the most eagerly anticipated events of the year in certain circles. It inspires friendly competition, sisterhood, adventure, excitement, terror, lust. I experienced all of these emotions, and...
CALIFORNIA STATE
SlashGear

The World's Biggest SUV Is A Beast

The United Arab Emirates is a nation not known for automotive understatement. In a country that reps everything from Zarooq's 518-horsepower Sandracer luxury dune buggy to what may be the first road-legal solar-powered car (via Khaleej Times), serious car collectors in the UAE have to work hard to turn heads. Even Sheikh Hamad bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, the Rainbow Sheikh who picked up his nickname because he owns a Mercedes S-Class for every color in the spectrum, has to go quite a ways to stand out.
SlashGear

Why America Banned The TVR Tuscan

The United States imports a whole lot of cars. Per World's Top Exports, the U.S. is far and away the most prolific buyer of foreign cars, and foreign models have been the most popular cars in the country since 2000. With imported cars playing such an important role in the American market, it can come as a surprise when a model is banned from sale in the United States.
SlashGear

Keanu Reeves' Newest Arch 1s Motorcycle Is A Sporty, Race Inspired Cruiser

Arch Motorcycle, a Los Angeles-based custom motorbike company co-founded by Keanu Reeves, has revealed its second production two-wheeler, the Arch 1s. Described as a cruiser with sports bike genes "that defies industry categorization," the latest Arch offering goes a tad aggressive in the aesthetic department, at least when compared to Arch's first bike, the KRGT-1.
SlashGear

Schwinn Coston CE E-Bike Review: A Double-Edged Sword

When you think about EVs, you probably (rightly) think of cars. But there's another class of EV that might have slipped below your radar, but which has transformed my summer in very unexpected ways. Of course, if you read the headline, you know I'm talking about electric bikes, and I've had the opportunity to test out Schwinn's Coston CE electric bike for the past three weeks (and an older model before that). The bike was provided by Schwinn for the purposes of the review.
SlashGear

SlashGear

57K+
Followers
20K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

SlashGear is a blog dedicated to highlighting the latest and greatest in technology and automotive.

 https://www.slashgear.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy