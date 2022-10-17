Read full article on original website
LaFerrari Or 288GTO: SlashGear Survey Reveals Which Ferrari Model The Most Car Lovers Wish They Could Own
When it comes to supercars, Ferrari is one of the first brands many people think of. The automaker's vehicles are super fast with more powerful engines than most cars on the road — in fact, the founder of Ferrari, who also spurred the creation of Lamborghini, was an engineer who made supercars so he could win races. More than half a century since it was founded, Ferrari is still vibrant in motorsports and it's one the few manufacturers that make F1 engines — along with Renault, Honda, and Mercedes (via Racing News 365).
The Unfortunate Mazda 6 Design That Attracted Spiders
Maintaining a used car can come with some challenges, including body rust, brake issues, and armies of spiders, apparently. In 2011 and then again in 2014, Mazda North America issued two recalls for its 2009 to 2012 model year Mazda 6 vehicles due to a design choice that left the cars vulnerable to spiders. This issue led to some fuel tanks cracking from pressure, an attempt to block the spiders using a spring, and the frustrating discovery that the spiders were evading the initial solution.
Cadillac Celestiq First Look: A Super-Luxury $300k Electric Car Built Just For You
The Cadillac Celestiq is made to be the pinnacle of luxury in a bespoke $300k electric vehicle, the likes of which is exclusive to an extreme degree.
How The Rebelle Rally Became Automakers' Favorite Proving Grounds
The Rebelle Rally, an all-female off-road competition that takes place annually in the mountains and deserts of America's southwest, is arguably one of the most eagerly anticipated events of the year in certain circles. It inspires friendly competition, sisterhood, adventure, excitement, terror, lust. I experienced all of these emotions, and...
The World's Biggest SUV Is A Beast
The United Arab Emirates is a nation not known for automotive understatement. In a country that reps everything from Zarooq's 518-horsepower Sandracer luxury dune buggy to what may be the first road-legal solar-powered car (via Khaleej Times), serious car collectors in the UAE have to work hard to turn heads. Even Sheikh Hamad bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, the Rainbow Sheikh who picked up his nickname because he owns a Mercedes S-Class for every color in the spectrum, has to go quite a ways to stand out.
Why The Pontiac GTO Was Discontinued
Starting in 1964, the GTO was produced until driving off for good in 2006, just four years before Pontiac as a whole closed its doors.
The 10 Best Harley-Davidson Motorcycles Ever Made
Harley-Davidson has been building culture-defining bikes in the U.S. for over a century. These are the 10 best Harley-Davidson motorcycles ever made.
The Unexpected Car Stars Of The First 'Halloween' Movie
1978's "Halloween" is a cultural touchstone in the slasher genre. There were many reasons for its success, not least of which were the characters' cars.
2023 Lamborghini Huracán Tecnica First Drive: Going Out With A Bang
As Lamborghini says farewell to its epic V10 engine, there's still time for one final parade. At home on the street or the track, the Huracán Tecnica has it all
Why America Banned The TVR Tuscan
The United States imports a whole lot of cars. Per World's Top Exports, the U.S. is far and away the most prolific buyer of foreign cars, and foreign models have been the most popular cars in the country since 2000. With imported cars playing such an important role in the American market, it can come as a surprise when a model is banned from sale in the United States.
Keanu Reeves' Newest Arch 1s Motorcycle Is A Sporty, Race Inspired Cruiser
Arch Motorcycle, a Los Angeles-based custom motorbike company co-founded by Keanu Reeves, has revealed its second production two-wheeler, the Arch 1s. Described as a cruiser with sports bike genes "that defies industry categorization," the latest Arch offering goes a tad aggressive in the aesthetic department, at least when compared to Arch's first bike, the KRGT-1.
The 5 Greatest Features Of The Original Aston Martin Lagonda
Aston Martin's resurgence in the '70s was marked by the Lagonda, a luxury car that sported a space-age interior. Here are the Lagonda's five best features.
Schwinn Coston CE E-Bike Review: A Double-Edged Sword
When you think about EVs, you probably (rightly) think of cars. But there's another class of EV that might have slipped below your radar, but which has transformed my summer in very unexpected ways. Of course, if you read the headline, you know I'm talking about electric bikes, and I've had the opportunity to test out Schwinn's Coston CE electric bike for the past three weeks (and an older model before that). The bike was provided by Schwinn for the purposes of the review.
2022 Volkswagen Golf R Review: Hot Hatch Heaven
Aiming to eclipse the GTI as VW's most enthusiast-friendly car, the Golf R pairs performance with all-wheel drive and daily usability. Is this hot hatch heaven?
