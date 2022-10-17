My Dumb Little Brain Is Completely Blown After Seeing These 20 Absolutely Fascinating Pictures For The First Time
1. The Sphinx...has a tail!!!
2. This is how big Ukraine is compared to the United States:
3. This is what a peeled lime looks like:
4. Hammerhead sharks look absolutely terrifying in x-ray form:
5. Speaking of terrifying, this is what an x-ray of a pregnant dog looks like:
6. This right here is a vaquita, one of the most endangered animals in the world:
7. The presidents on Mount Rushmore were originally planned to look like this:
8. This is what a polar bear's paw-print looks like compared to a human hand:
9. This man, Paul Karason, had his skin turn permanently blue after spending years ingesting colloidal silver:
10. This is what the US-Canada border looks like in Idaho:
11. And this is what it looks like in Washington state:
12. Eels...well, eels are absolutely frightening:
13. The barcode was apparently invented in North Carolina:
14. This is how big a blue whale's heart is compared to a human-being:
15. Bottles of soda looks adorable before they get blown up:
16. Fire extinguishers don't always have to be round:
17. Babies can be born with extra "fingers" that are easily removed post-birth:
18. It's possible to build buildings from top to bottom:
This is done by a company called LIFTBuild , and it's apparently can be cheaper than the traditional method.
19. There are trains in the Czech Republic that let you crack open a cold one:
20. And finally, peeled pumpkin looks straight out of a PS1 game:
Bubsy-ass lookin' pumpkin, right there.
