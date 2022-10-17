ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

My Dumb Little Brain Is Completely Blown After Seeing These 20 Absolutely Fascinating Pictures For The First Time

By Dave Stopera
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48cRWS_0icVhpXW00

1. The Sphinx...has a tail!!!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4D0Qfj_0icVhpXW00

Ain't that neat.

Janek / Getty Images/iStockphoto

2. This is how big Ukraine is compared to the United States:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XQ3mQ_0icVhpXW00
thetruesize.com

3. This is what a peeled lime looks like:

I peeled a lime from mildlyinteresting

4. Hammerhead sharks look absolutely terrifying in x-ray form:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GctK2_0icVhpXW00
Adam Summers / Via adamsummers.org

5. Speaking of terrifying, this is what an x-ray of a pregnant dog looks like:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tZEit_0icVhpXW00

My goodness.

Agency-animal-picture / Getty Images

6. This right here is a vaquita, one of the most endangered animals in the world:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BnJMn_0icVhpXW00

According to the NOAA , "less than 20 vaquitas remain in the wild."

NOAA Fisheries

7. The presidents on Mount Rushmore were originally planned to look like this:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24iIw9_0icVhpXW00

Big giant hands.

Vintage Images / Getty Images

8. This is what a polar bear's paw-print looks like compared to a human hand:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AyByl_0icVhpXW00
U.S. Fish and Wildlife / Via blm.gov

9. This man, Paul Karason, had his skin turn permanently blue after spending years ingesting colloidal silver:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NtPzm_0icVhpXW00

He claimed it cured many of his health problems , including arthritis and acid reflux.

Nbc Newswire / NBC Newswire / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

10. This is what the US-Canada border looks like in Idaho:

Canadian-Us Border In Northern Idaho. They Cut Down All The Trees Along The Border To Mark It. from interestingasfuck

11. And this is what it looks like in Washington state:

Here is what the American-Canadian border looks like from interestingasfuck

12. Eels...well, eels are absolutely frightening:

A hoard of eels from Damnthatsinteresting

13. The barcode was apparently invented in North Carolina:

Building I worked in was the birthplace of the Barcode from mildlyinteresting

14. This is how big a blue whale's heart is compared to a human-being:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XkUGw_0icVhpXW00

That right there is a real-deal, plastinated whale heart, too. Not a model.

Picture Alliance / picture alliance via Getty Images

15. Bottles of soda looks adorable before they get blown up:

What a litre bottle of soda looks like before compressed air is added. from Damnthatsinteresting

16. Fire extinguishers don't always have to be round:

This unusually shaped fire extinguisher from mildlyinteresting

17. Babies can be born with extra "fingers" that are easily removed post-birth:

My son was born with an “extra” finger from mildlyinteresting

18. It's possible to build buildings from top to bottom:

the building in Detroit being built from the top down from mildlyinteresting

This is done by a company called LIFTBuild , and it's apparently can be cheaper than the traditional method.

19. There are trains in the Czech Republic that let you crack open a cold one:

Some trains in the Czech Republic have in-built bottle openers for passengers. from mildlyinteresting

20. And finally, peeled pumpkin looks straight out of a PS1 game:

Pumpkin peels look like low-resolution images from mildlyinteresting

Bubsy-ass lookin' pumpkin, right there.

Comments / 0

Related
Thrillist

Thousands of Yeti Coolers Are Washing Up on the Alaskan Shore

Cooler connoisseurs rejoice! Thousands of pricey Yeti coolers are washing up on the shores of Alaska after a cargo ship unintentionally sent a few cases overboard. All told, 109 cooler containers dropped into the sea near Washington's Olympic Peninsula last year. Now, residents of the Last Frontier are setting off...
ALASKA STATE
IFLScience

Blood Falls In Antarctica Oozes A Gruesome Red, And Shows Life At Its Most Extreme

Blood Falls is a waterfall of vibrant red water that oozes out of the Taylor Glacier in Victoria Land, East Antarctica. For decades, this strange sight confused the brave explorers who managed to reach this distant valley. While we now have a solid idea of what’s causing this hellish phenomenon, research over the past few decades has revealed that this small slice of Antarctica is perhaps even weirder than it first appears.
Outsider.com

Man Eating Bowl of Clams Accidentally Chomps Down on Rare Discovery Worth Thousands

Chances are that if you’re sitting down to enjoy a bowl of clams while on vacation, then your day’s already off to a good start. However, a Pennsylvania man’s feast of clams suddenly gave way to a special discovery when he chomped down on a several-thousand-dollar rare pearl. A jewelry appraiser shared footage of the rare pearl, which you can view below, in an increasingly popular TikTok video.
PHOENIXVILLE, PA
Upworthy

Guy with a metal detector astonished to find a ring that belonged to the Sheriff of Nottingham

This article originally appeared on 04.06.22 A retired merchant navy engineer in England has found a treasure that would have made his country’s most popular folk hero proud. Graham Harrison, a 64-year-old metal detector enthusiast, discovered a gold signet ring that once belonged to the Sheriff of Nottingham. The discovery was made on a farm in Rushcliffe, Nottinghamshire, 26.9 miles from Sherwood Forest. The forest is known worldwide for being the mythological home of Robin Hood and his band of Merry Men. A central road that traversed the forest was notorious in Medieval times for being an easy place for bandits to rob travelers going to and from London.
iheart.com

Video: Anomaly Hunter Spots 'Soldier' on Mars

An anomaly hunter studying NASA photos of Mars spotted a peculiar rock that bears an uncanny resemblance to a soldier wielding a shield. Indefatigable UFO researcher Scott Waring made the curious find while examining an image that the Curiosity rover captured last week. Amid the many sizeable and normal-looking rocks littering the surface of the Red Planet, he noticed the bewildering oddity which looks like a half-buried person holding a shield above their head.
Newsweek

Kitten's Reaction to Seeing Owner in Bathtub for First Time Melts Hearts

One cat's adorable reaction to seeing the bathtub for the first time has delighted viewers online this week. Regula Gnãgi lives near San Diego, California, with her 2-year-old black cat named Floh—German for flea. While digging through old kitten photos, Gnãgi stumbled on the picture of a tiny Floh the first time she saw the bathtub and shared it on Reddit's popular r/aww forum.
SAN DIEGO, CA
ScienceAlert

Watch A Great White Become an Orca's Lunch in World-First Footage

Great white sharks have been strangely absent off the coast of South Africa in recent years, with suspicions for their decline in numbers falling onto that other most notorious oceanic predator, the orca. Now there's footage of an actual hunt in action. Two new observations, one from a helicopter and...
BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed

17K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.

 https://www.buzzfeed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy