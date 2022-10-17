Read full article on original website
Related
What In The World Is Going On With Mullen Automotive Shares
Mullen Automotive Inc MULN shares are trading higher by 56.4% to $0.34 during Wednesday's session after the company announced U.S. Bankruptcy Court approval of its acquisition of ELMS assets. The company will acquire ELMS's manufacturing plant, inventory and intellectual property. What Happened?. Mullen Automotive says acquisition benefits include:. The factory...
A Recession May Just Prove To Be A Great Opportunity For Real Estate Investment
It seems like a tale of the past, but the U.S. saw record low mortgage rates in 2020 and 2021; concurrently, real estate investment soared. But the tried-and-true adage that real estate investment is a long-term proposition has never been more true today as mortgage interest rates steadily climb. As real estate prices come down and a recession looms, the question of whether now is a good time to invest in real estate takes center stage.
The Flowr Corp. Files An Order For Creditor Protection Under The Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act
The Flowr Corporation FLWPF (TSX.V:FLWR) and it subsidiaries, The Flowr Group Inc., The Flowr Canada Holdings ULC and Terrace Global Inc. (collectively the “Flowr Group”) reported Thursday it will submit an application for an order for creditor protection from the Ontario Superior Court of Justice under the Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act.
Greenlane Introduces Groove - Ancillary Cannabis Products 'At A Reasonable Price Point'
Greenlane Holdings, Inc. GNLN, launched Groove, the company's newest addition to its family of brands. Groove offers simple, functional ancillary cannabis products. Included in the Groove product line are glass and silicone pipes, dab pens, vaporizer batteries, grinders, butane torches, bubblers, and rigs, along with a roadmap of innovative items in the pipeline.
How LunaOne Is Challenging the Metaverse Game
Meta Platforms Inc. META CEO Mark Zuckerberg once described the metaverse as a virtual environment a person can go inside of instead of just looking at a screen. In recent years, companies such as Meta Platforms, Microsoft Corp. MSFT, and Alphabet Inc. GOOG have invested billions of dollars into developing a 3D world, where people can virtually connect, play, shop, work, study and attend events. The Web2 paradigm remains unfriendly to consumers, builders, and developers, with Meta fees as high as 47.5% for selling items in its Metaverse.
Why WD-40 Company Shares Are Nosediving During Wednesday's After-Hours Session
WD-40 Company WDFC shares are trading lower by 7.38% to $158.94 after the company reported worse-than-expected fourth-quarter EPS and sales results. The company also issued FY23 EPS guidance below analyst estimates. What Happened?. WD-40 reported quarterly earnings of $1.08 per share, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $1.22. The...
Recap: Dow Q3 Earnings
Dow DOW reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Dow missed estimated earnings by 12.6%, reporting an EPS of $1.11 versus an estimate of $1.27. Revenue was down $722.00 million from the same period last...
Benzinga
2 Equity REITs Touting Double-Digit Yields To Fight Inflation
Equity real estate investment trusts (REITs) have outperformed mortgage REITs, as mortgage real estate investment trusts have posted annualized returns of 8.2% over the past 10 years. While rising interest rates are not necessarily a catalyst for REITs, the average lease term of the underlying property is the key driver...
Morgan Stanley Upgrades EOG Resources, Sees Highest Returns Ahead From These Select Oil Stocks
The energy sector has been a silver lining in a brutal market in 2022, and Morgan Stanley said Wednesday there are still opportunities in the oil and gas space for selective investors. The Analyst: Morgan Stanley analyst Devin McDermott issued the following three ratings changes:. Upgraded EOG Resources Inc EOG...
Sensient Technologies: Q3 Earnings Insights
Sensient Technologies SXT reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, October 21, 2022 at 06:55 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Sensient Technologies beat estimated earnings by 3.66%, reporting an EPS of $0.85 versus an estimate of $0.82. Revenue was up $16.79 million from the same...
Matteo Marzotto’s Investment Holding MinervaHub Buys Majority Stake of Jato 1991
MILAN – Another prized Italian manufacturer is being given protection and financial muscle. MinervaHub SpA, led by president Matteo Marzotto, has acquired a majority stake in Jato 1991 Srl. Specialized in delicate and sophisticated hand embroideries, Jato has worked for some of the most established global luxury brands over the years, from Givenchy and Dior to Gucci, Valentino and Lanvin to name a few. Financial details were not disclosed.
Is This Prop Trading Firm Set To Leave All Competition Behind With Its Versatile Programs?
The pandemic spurred many new retail investors into the stock market, as market volatility coupled with COVID lockdowns created a never-before-seen opportunity for investors to trade the stock markets and support their incomes. To be an active trader in listed stocks, new traders could opt for one of two general...
Argentina's 'Cannabis Conicet' Public Company Seeks To Strengthen The Industry In South America
The government of Argentina created a technology company that aims to boost the medical cannabis and industrial hemp industry. The technology-based public company, the ‘Cannabis Conicet’, will operate under the direction of leading scientific researchers at the Arturo Jauretche National University (UNAJ) and the "El Cruce" High Complexity Hospital.
HCA Healthcare Says Hurricane Ian Impacted Q3 Earnings
HCA Healthcare Inc HCA has reported Q3 FY22 revenues of $14.97 billion, compared to $15.27 billion a year ago, marginally missing the consensus of $15.00 billion. EPS of $3.93, lower than the $4.57 reported a year ago, surpasses the estimate of $3.88. Net income almost halved from $2.27 billion a...
Cathie Wood Picks Up $13M In Tesla Shares As Investors React Negatively To Q3 Earnings
Cathie Wood-led ARK Investment Management has bought over 66,000 shares of Tesla Inc TSLA at a valuation of over $13 million, based on Thursday’s closing price, via the company’s flagship ARK Innovation ETF ARKK. Shares of Tesla and Zoom Video Communications Inc ZM appear to be in a...
Monday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Thor Industries Before The Dividend Payout
Monday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Thor Industries THO. The company announced on Wednesday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 45 cents per share. On Tuesday, Thor Industries will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 45 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Trees Secures $200K Via Private Placement
Trees Corporation CANN (NEO:Tree) has completed the closing of a non-brokered private placement of 200 units of the company at a price of $1,000 per unit for gross proceeds of approximately $200,000. The closing is expected to form part of a larger offering for gross proceeds of up to $1 million.
Verizon Communications: Q3 Earnings Insights
Verizon Communications VZ reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, October 21, 2022 at 07:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Verizon Communications beat estimated earnings by 2.33%, reporting an EPS of $1.32 versus an estimate of $1.29. Revenue was up $1.33 billion from the same...
What 25 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About NVIDIA
Over the past 3 months, 25 analysts have published their opinion on NVIDIA NVDA stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish.
Shiba Inu Army Clamors For Binance To List Bone ShibaSwap Token
At least 208 community members of Shiba Inu token SHIB/USD have signed a petition urging cryptocurrency exchange Binance to list the governance token of the SHIB ecosystem — Bone ShibaSwap BONE/USD. What Happened: BONE allows the members of the SHIB community to vote on upcoming proposals. The more tokens...
Benzinga
Detroit, MI
100K+
Followers
175K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0