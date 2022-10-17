Major housing development, surf park headline council agenda

Zoning measures for DR Horton’s proposed 326-acre, single-family home development on the city’s southeastern side and a zoning change for PHX Surf Park highlight the agenda for Tuesday’s City Council meeting.

Council will consider two measures related to the housing development, at the southeastern corner of North Murphy and West Farrell roads. The first is a zoning-map amendment to rezone 325.9 acres from general rural to planned area development. The second, related measure would amend the city’s zoning map to reflect a change from general rural to planned area development.

If approved, the measures would pave the way for 1,642 homes at buildout, just east of the new Desert Sunrise High School. Tentatively known as Murphy and Farrell , the community will be home to more than 5,400 residents when completed.

Initial plans show 111 acres and 479 homes slated for immediate development, which would bring nearly 1,600 new residents. The remaining 215 acres would be developed later. Twenty-two acres at the northwestern corner of Murphy and Steen roads is set aside for future neighborhood commercial development.

The other major items on the agenda are a zone-map amendment and ordinance to convert 71 acres at the southwestern corner of Smith Enke and North Loma roads to planned area development from industrial zoning. If passed, the measures would create PAD zoning for the proposed PHX Surf Park , with two five-acre surf lagoons, retail, surf academy, lodging, restaurants, amphitheater and RV Park.

In other agenda items, council will consider an amendment to the previously approved final plat for Apex Motor Sports at State Route 238 and Ralston Road, and hear public comment on an annexation case for 12 acres west of John Wayne Parkway, north of Smith Enke Road and east of the Green Road alignment.

