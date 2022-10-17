Who was the top football player in Bradenton and Manatee County in Week 8? Vote now.

The high school football season is heading into the home stretch in Bradenton, and there were several standout players on teams across Manatee County in Week 8 that included a postponed game due to Hurricane Ian.

Now you can you decide which one should be the Bradenton Herald’s Player of the Week.

Fans can vote until the poll closes at noon Thursday.

Here are the nominees:

Gage Cameron, Parrish Community sophomore: 15 tackles

John Keen, Parrish Community sophomore: 11 tackles

Evan Brown, Saint Stephen’s junior: 40 carries, 180 rushing yards, 20 passing yards, 2 total TDs

If you have a candidate you wish to nominate, submit them by noon Monday each week during the season via email at sports@bradenton.com.

Vote below: