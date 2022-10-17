The parents of two Willow Springs student athletes each received $3 million following an arbitration award signed Tuesday, Oct. 18. The verdict stems from a crash on Highway 181 in July 2019. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said Zachary White, 17, drove an SUV off the right side of the highway, overcorrected, causing it to overturn on the left side of the road about eight miles west of Willow Springs.

