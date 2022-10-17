Read full article on original website
‘Lion King Jr.’ production begins Friday in Houston
The STARS Foundation will present Disney’s “The Lion King Jr.” at Melba Performing Arts Center in downtown Houston beginning at 7 p.m. Friday. The production will run for three weeks on Fridays and Saturdays through Nov. 5. The 60-minute musical is designed for school-aged performers and is...
Farmers market vendors to serve free meal
This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now. The Lone Star Farmers Market will hold a Customer Appreciation Day with free food on Friday, Oct. 28. The market is located at the Lone Star Plaza in downtown Houston and is open from 8...
Regional college fair set for next week at Houston Schools
Houston Schools’ annual College Fair is Thursday, Oct. 27, inside Hiett Gymnasium on campus. The public is welcome. About 50 representatives from regional colleges, tech schools, military and other institutions are expected. Along with Houston, students from Cabool, Licking, Mountain Grove, Plato and Summersville will also attend. Tara Volk,...
New requirements announced for county fair
The Texas County Fair board on Tuesday announced some new requirements for the 2023 edition of the annual event. •Exhibitors must attend the spring weigh-in for their animals and be present for the Quality Assurance Class at 2 p.m. on the day of weigh-in. •Steer weigh-in: 1:30 p.m. Sunday, March...
Candidates to meet public Wednesday in downtown Houston
Three candidates seeking offices on the November ballot announced an event for Wednesday, Oct. 19, in downtown Houston. Appearing from noon to 2 p.m. at Lilia’s Taqueria on Grand Avenue are Randi McCallian, candidate for Congress; Bernadette Holzer, candidate for 143rd District Missouri House; and Lee Kern, candidate for Texas County presiding commissioner. All are Democrats.
DEATH NOTICE: Karen Denice Taylor
Karen Denice Taylor, 60, passed away Tuesday, Oct, 18, 2022, at Raymondville. She was born July 6, 1962, in St. Charles, Mo. Per her wishes, her body was donated to science. Her family will plan a celebration of life later. Arrangements entrusted to Evans Funeral Home, Licking. Send an online...
HHS boys win again at Ava meet
As they continue to improve week to week, runners on the Houston High School boys cross country team have been taking turns lately being the first to cross the finish line in meets. On their way to another team victory, the Tigers maintained that pattern by having another man lead...
Parents receive $3 million each in deaths of teens in accident
The parents of two Willow Springs student athletes each received $3 million following an arbitration award signed Tuesday, Oct. 18. The verdict stems from a crash on Highway 181 in July 2019. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said Zachary White, 17, drove an SUV off the right side of the highway, overcorrected, causing it to overturn on the left side of the road about eight miles west of Willow Springs.
Drought expands into all of Texas County
All of Texas County is now in a moderate drought, according to data released Thursday by the National Weather Service. The area now extends northward from southern Texas County.
Houston school board holds meeting
The Houston board of education met last week for its monthly session. •Recognized Evy Steelman, Houston Middle School student of the month. She led the Pledge of Allegiance. The character trait recognized was “honesty.”. •Approved professional development and assessment plans for the 2022-2023 school year, as well as evaluation...
School district seeks input on potential track upgrade
The Houston School District invites the public to participate in a Community Input Meeting from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, in the middle/high school library on campus. The purpose is to receive input for upgrading the district’s track and surrounding area, including ADA needs and community access.
Roby department called by Nebo to assist with fire
The Roby Fire Department was called to assist the Nebo Fire Department on Wednesday afternoon with a runaway fire that was threatening structures on Highway 32. Fire departments say conditions are so dry — don’t burn.
