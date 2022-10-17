DENVER (AP) — Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog will be sidelined about 12 weeks after undergoing arthroscopic knee surgery. Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said after morning skate Wednesday that Landeskog had the procedure performed in Minneapolis the day before. Landeskog missed the opening three games of this season with what the team described as a lower-body injury. “Started bugging him when he started training and getting back on the ice,” said Bednar, whose team hosts Winnipeg on Wednesday night. “So they had it looked at, images taken. Decided on surgery.” Landeskog sat out the final 23 regular-season games last season after undergoing knee surgery. He returned in time for the playoffs, where he had 11 goals and 11 assists to help the Avalanche win the franchise’s third Stanley Cup title.

