FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Jack Eichel scores twice, Golden Knights top Winnipeg 5-2
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jack Eichel scored twice, Adin Hill made 26 saves and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Winnipeg Jets 5-2 on Thursday night. Eichel had his third multi-goal game in 39 contests since joining Vegas last season. It was the 32nd time in his career he’s scored two or more goals. Vegas continued its impressive start under first-year coach Bruce Cassidy with the Knights improving to 4-1-0 while outscoring their opponents by a combined score of 17-10. William Karlsson had a goal and an assist for the Golden Knights. Chandler Stephenson and Jonathan Marchessault added goals for Vegas, Alex Pietrangelo had two assists, and Hill improved to 2-0.
Colorado Avalanche claim Dryden Hunt off waivers from Rangers
The Colorado Avalanche claimed forward Dryden Hunt off waivers from the New York Rangers on Thursday. Hunt, 26, had one
Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog out 12 weeks after surgery
Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog is expected to miss approximately 12 weeks after undergoing knee surgery, coach Jared Bednar said Wednesday. Landeskog, who turns 30 next month, had surgery on Tuesday. He has yet to play this season. Landeskog recorded 59 points (30 goals, 29 assists) in 51 games last...
Alex Tuch’s first hat trick sends Sabres past Flames
Alex Tuch produced his first career hat trick to help the visiting Buffalo Sabres earn a 6-3 win against the
Anaheim Ducks Gameday: 10/20/22 @ Boston Bruins
After dropping the first three games of their Eastern Conference road trip, the Anaheim Ducks (1-3) head to Beantown to take on the Boston Bruins (3-1). The road-weary Ducks have lost to the New York Islanders, New York Rangers, and New Jersey Devils on this current trip, allowing 17 goals over the three games.
Toronto Marlies sign Danny DeKeyser to professional tryout agreement
With the Toronto Maple Leafs struggling to start the year and Jake Muzzin already out due to injury, the team’s defensive depth is being tested. Today, the organization has brought in a veteran name to see if he has any game left. Danny DeKeyser has signed a professional tryout agreement with the AHL’s Toronto Marlies, giving him another chance to show what he can do.
NHL
New Sabres Reverse Retro jersey for 2022-23 revealed
Buffalo will wear alternate jersey 8 times starting on November 2. The Buffalo Sabres will debut a redesigned version of the black and red jerseys the team wore from 1996 until 2006 as part of adidas and the NHL's Reverse Retro 2022 program, the league announced today. The 1996 white...
