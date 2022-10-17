Read full article on original website
Related
Will There be Solos in Apex Legends?
Because of the addition of solos in Apex Legends Mobile, many players are wondering if the mode will be added in the main game. Since the beginning, Apex Legends has had a primary focus on its trios mode, only making duos available after having it as a limited-time game mode. With the addition of a solo mode in Apex Legends Mobile, many fans are left wondering if it is only a matter of time before the mode makes its way over to PC and consoles.
When Does the Overwatch 2 Season 1 Battle Pass Expire?
As Overwatch 2's new Battle Pass system has launched, some players may be wondering when their Battle Passes expire. Here's what you need to know. While the free Battle Pass allows players to earn new heroes, cosmetics and rewards, but the purchasable Premium Battle Pass offers up to 80 tiers of special rewards obtained by progressing through the game. Both are necessary to play, but it's also important to know that these passes only last for a single season of the game.
League of Legends K'Sante Abilities Detailed
K'Sante is the newest champion from League of Legends and will be officially released on Nov. 3. Riot Games has recently added a new champion to their ever-expanding roster that players can choose from in League of Legends. K'Sante has been described as a top lane tank with his abilities having a greater focus on his team while also providing crowd control to better take down enemy players. While K'Sante's abilities are strong, he has the chance to use empowered versions of them while using his ultimate ability.
How to Get a Free Little Legend Egg in TFT
Wondering how to get a free Little Legend Egg in Teamfight Tactics? We've got you covered. At the start of 2022, Riot Games officially launched its two-factor authentication (2FA) electronic security measures to help keep its players' accounts safe across the Riot Client, Riot Mobile and RiotGames.com. Per Riot, over...
Lionel Messi FIFA 23: How to Complete the Ligue 1 POTM SBC
Lionel Messi FIFA 23 Ligue 1 Player of the Month SBC went live Oct. 20 in Ultimate Team after the Argentinian forward won the September honors. This is not the first time in FIFA Ultimate Team history that Messi has won a POTM award. Fans who have been saving club value and fodder over the past few weeks might want to get this card completed considering Messi will last in squads for quite some time. Though, it's the same rating as his Road to the Knockouts card. This POTM card cannot upgrade and it is central based.
FIFA 23 World Cup Icons Card Design Leaked
The FIFA 23 World Cup Icon card design has been leaked, ahead of Campaign Icons getting added to Ultimate Team.
PlayStation Players to Get Exclusive Operator in Modern Warfare 2
PlayStation players can get their hands on an exclusive Operator in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. Revealed during last month's Call of Duty: Next showcase, PlayStation players who pre-order any digital edition of the game via the PlayStation Store will receive the Oni Operator Pack. The pack will be made available to eligible players at launch.
How to Access Apex Legends Season 15 Map Teaser
Apex Legends Season 15 Golden Ticket is the key to teasers around the game's new map, set to be released in Season 15. The Golden Ticket teaser event, which is rather coyly named "A New Home," began Wednesday, Oct. 19, and gives players hints and suggestions regarding the first Apex Legends arena set to be released since Storm Point arrived in Season 11 hit in November 2021.
Apex Legends Adds New Trans Hero Catalyst
Respawn have revealed the next Legend to join Apex Legends — defensive hero Catalyst. Revealed through an Apex Legends Stories from the Outlands trailer, new hero Catalyst is a defensive hero and the first transgender woman to join the Apex line-up. Catalyst, who's real name is Tressa Smith, is described as an "experienced terraformer and defensive conjurer." She uses her "remarkable control of ferrofluid to manipulate the battlefield."
5 Best Champions to Pair with K'Sante in League of Legends
K'Sante is the newest champion that will be added to League of Legends. While not officially out yet, Riot Games has given players a look at his abilities and overall gameplay which leaves many things left to speculation. One thing many players are left wondering about K'Sante is what champions should be played alongside him to make the most of K'Sante and his abilities.
Call of Duty League 2023 Schedule Revealed
The schedule for the 2023 Call of Duty League regular season was announced in full Wednesday, revealing the Major V host and details regarding the qualifying stages for the Majors. Here's a breakdown of the 2023 Call of Duty League regular season schedule. Call of Duty League 2023 Schedule: Full...
Most Popular Weapons in Warzone of All Time
With the days counting down until the "new era" of Call of Duty officially gets underway with the launch of Modern Warfare II and Warzone 2.0, there's perhaps no better time to break down, reflect on and chronicle some of the most popular weapons ever used in Infinity Ward's original hit battle royale.
Dragonflight Pre-Patch Date Revealed
World of Warcraft: Dragonflight is getting a pre-patch that will role out in two stages ahead of the expansion's full release.
How to Counter Zarya in Overwatch 2
Overwatch 2 has been out for a few weeks now. While Blizzard is busy trying to fix the many bugs players are trying to figure out the best counters and hero matchups. The tank hero Zarya can be especially troublesome with her barriers that protect herself and her allies. Here are a few heroes that can potentially help counter any Zarya players.
What is Warzone Resurgence Supreme?
The new weekly playlist of Call of Duty: Warzone Season 5 has begun and we have all of the information you need for its most exciting mode, Resurgence Supreme. Warzone Season 5 received a mid-season update that brought a brand new playlist schedule that celebrates the finale of the season by bringing back various game modes and introducing new ones. Raven Software outlined its playlist in its patch notes and announced that there it will be broken down into four weeks. Game modes will be rotated every week and players will be able to enjoy some variation of Plunder each week. Fans of Fortune's Keep and Rebirth Island will also be pleased to hear that these locales will be present throughout each week.
Apex Legends Cheater Learns the Hard Way When Messing With ImperialHal
It is often said that cheaters never prosper. This saying rang true when a cheater in Apex Legends crossed paths with notable streamer ImperialHal and faced the consequences. Over the years, Apex Legends and other popular multiplayer games have been plagued by cheaters and hackers who constantly look for ways to boost their ranks. Through the use of methods such as aimbots, hackers have been able to provide themselves with unfair advantages during matches. Needless to say, this has led to much anger and frustration within the Apex Legends community.
New Final Fantasy XVI Trailer Released
Square Enix released a new trailer for Final Fantasy XVI that provides more details to the world and a release window
Apex Legends Player Makes a Shield Cell in Their Art Class
It's hard to deny that when it comes to anything related to popular video games such as Apex Legends, recreating any of their commonly seen items in real life is pretty darn cool. That's exactly what has gone pretty viral on the r/apexlegends subreddit in recent days as one fan...
NBA 2K23 2.0 Patch Notes: Current and Next Gen
Here's the full list of 2.0 patch notes for NBA 2K23 on Current and Next Gen.
Overwatch League Playoffs Will be Performed on New Overwatch 2 Patch
An Overwatch League spokesperson said that the Overwatch League will implement a balance patch into the practice server for players on Oct. 24, according to GGRecon writer Sascha Heinisch. The balance patch will occur before the playoffs, which begins on Oct. 30. Teams became aware of the details of the...
DBLTAP
New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
13K+
Post
227K+
Views
ABOUT
DBLTAP gives esports fans news from authentic and expert voices. We combine our fandom with insider knowledge to produce the stories fans want and need, catered to each community in esports and gaming. At DBLTAP, we aim to help esports grow by being the most reliable source for news, features, videos and game updates. Fans trust us because we are fans, too, and we give them what they most want to know. We do that while also providing an outlet for fans to have their voices heard through our unique platform in which anyone can contribute. The combination of fan and insider voices creates the most complete coverage in esports today!https://www.dbltap.com/
Comments / 0