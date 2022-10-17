Read full article on original website
Related
11 Grocery Items To Buy at Dollar Tree
Dollar Tree might not be the first place you think of when it comes to purchasing your groceries, but you might want to add it to your rotation, or you'll miss out on great grocery deals. Also: 9...
Tesla To $325? Here Are 5 Other Price Target Changes For Thursday
RBC Capital cut Tesla, Inc. TSLA price target from $340 to $325. RBC Capital analyst Joseph Spak maintained the stock with an Outperform rating. Tesla shares fell 5% to $210.96 in pre-market trading. Keybanc cut the price target on NextEra Energy, Inc. NEE from $93 to $89. Keybanc analyst Sophie...
US Stocks Could Continue Momentum 3rd Day Straight As Earnings Drive Nasdaq, S&P 500 Futures Higher — Netflix, Tesla, Chip-Equipment Stocks In Focus
The U.S. index futures point to a higher opening by stocks on Wednesday following the strong runup seen in the previous two sessions. Tuesday, the major indices gap opened higher but gave back some of the gains over the course of the session before moving broadly sideways in a consolidation move. Traders were reacting to positive earnings from companies such as Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. GS and Lockheed Martin Corporation LMT, mixed economic tidings and a decline in oil prices.
Why WD-40 Company Shares Are Nosediving During Wednesday's After-Hours Session
WD-40 Company WDFC shares are trading lower by 7.38% to $158.94 after the company reported worse-than-expected fourth-quarter EPS and sales results. The company also issued FY23 EPS guidance below analyst estimates. What Happened?. WD-40 reported quarterly earnings of $1.08 per share, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $1.22. The...
What 25 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About NVIDIA
Over the past 3 months, 25 analysts have published their opinion on NVIDIA NVDA stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish.
Recap: Dow Q3 Earnings
Dow DOW reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Dow missed estimated earnings by 12.6%, reporting an EPS of $1.11 versus an estimate of $1.27. Revenue was down $722.00 million from the same period last...
Benzinga
2 Equity REITs Touting Double-Digit Yields To Fight Inflation
Equity real estate investment trusts (REITs) have outperformed mortgage REITs, as mortgage real estate investment trusts have posted annualized returns of 8.2% over the past 10 years. While rising interest rates are not necessarily a catalyst for REITs, the average lease term of the underlying property is the key driver...
Morgan Stanley Upgrades EOG Resources, Sees Highest Returns Ahead From These Select Oil Stocks
The energy sector has been a silver lining in a brutal market in 2022, and Morgan Stanley said Wednesday there are still opportunities in the oil and gas space for selective investors. The Analyst: Morgan Stanley analyst Devin McDermott issued the following three ratings changes:. Upgraded EOG Resources Inc EOG...
The Stock Market Has These Investors Turning To The Bottle, And It's Paying Off Big
It’s 2022. The Nasdaq is down. The S&P 500 is down. Crypto has taken another enormous dip. We may be in a recession. If there ever was a time to consider previously disregarded investment options — it’s today. Not only from the seemingly dire situation we’ve currently...
Greenlane Introduces Groove - Ancillary Cannabis Products 'At A Reasonable Price Point'
Greenlane Holdings, Inc. GNLN, launched Groove, the company's newest addition to its family of brands. Groove offers simple, functional ancillary cannabis products. Included in the Groove product line are glass and silicone pipes, dab pens, vaporizer batteries, grinders, butane torches, bubblers, and rigs, along with a roadmap of innovative items in the pipeline.
5 Analysts Have This to Say About Boot Barn Holdings
Boot Barn Holdings BOOT has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 5 analysts have an average price target of $91.4 versus the current price of Boot Barn Holdings at $58.39, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these...
Why Pinterest Stock Is Falling After Snap's Earnings Report
Pinterest Inc PINS shares are trading lower by 7.79% to $21.18 during Thursday's after-hours session. Shares of social media companies are trading lower in sympathy with Snap Inc SNAP, which gave an uncertain fourth-quarter outlook and reported a decrease in time spent watching content in the U.S.. What Happened?. Snap...
Cathie Wood Picks Up $13M In Tesla Shares As Investors React Negatively To Q3 Earnings
Cathie Wood-led ARK Investment Management has bought over 66,000 shares of Tesla Inc TSLA at a valuation of over $13 million, based on Thursday’s closing price, via the company’s flagship ARK Innovation ETF ARKK. Shares of Tesla and Zoom Video Communications Inc ZM appear to be in a...
$1.9 Million Bet On This Biotechnology Stock? Check Out These 4 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying
The Dow Jones dropped by around 100 points on Wednesday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
Is This Prop Trading Firm Set To Leave All Competition Behind With Its Versatile Programs?
The pandemic spurred many new retail investors into the stock market, as market volatility coupled with COVID lockdowns created a never-before-seen opportunity for investors to trade the stock markets and support their incomes. To be an active trader in listed stocks, new traders could opt for one of two general...
What's Happening With Whirlpool Stock Friday
Whirlpool Corporation WHR shares are trading lower by 4.67% to $125.20 after the company reported worse-than-expected third-quarter EPS and sales results. Whirlpool reported quarterly earnings of $4.49 per share, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $5.52 by 18.66 percent. This is a 32.78 percent decrease over earnings of $6.68 per share from the same period last year.
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Energy Focus EFOI shares moved upwards by 65.0% to $0.67 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $6.1 million. Hydrofarm Holdings Group HYFM stock rose 6.51% to $2.43. The company's market cap stands at $109.5 million. CSX CSX stock moved upwards by 4.32% to $28.25. The market...
Simply Good Foods: Q4 Earnings Insights
Simply Good Foods SMPL reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, October 21, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Simply Good Foods beat estimated earnings by 28.57%, reporting an EPS of $0.36 versus an estimate of $0.28. Revenue was up $14.31 million from...
Here's Why Snap Is Moving 25% Lower
Snap Inc SNAP shares are trading lower by 29.75% to $7.58 Friday morning following Thursday’s third-quarter earnings report. The company said it will not provide fourth-quarter expectations due to uncertainties in the operating environment but believes it is likely that year-over-year revenue growth will decelerate as it moves through the fourth-quarter. Snap also said total time spent watching content in the U.S. decreased 5% year over year.
Why Snap Shares Are Trading Sharply Lower; Here Are 25 Stocks Moving Premarket
Statera Biopharma, Inc. STAB rose 40.9% to $0.2160 in pre-market trading. Statera Biopharma recently signed a binding Memorandum of Understanding with Holobeam Technologies Inc. Energy Focus, Inc EFOI shares rose 31.6% to $0.5312 in pre-market trading. Energy Focus, last month, named Lesley Matt as CEO. FedNat Holding Company FNHC rose...
Benzinga
Detroit, MI
100K+
Followers
175K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0