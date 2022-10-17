Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
foxbangor.com
Man charged with death in Acadia enters plea
ELLSWORTH- A Portland man charged with murder in connection with a death in Acadia National park in June entered a plea in court today. Raymond Lester,35, entered a not guilty plea at his arraignment this afternoon. Nichole Mokeme ,35, died in a hit and run incident at the Schoodic Eduction...
Suspect arrested in connection with Augusta bank robbery
AUGUSTA, Maine — Authorities arrested a suspect in connection with an Augusta bank robbery that happened on Saturday, police say. The Augusta Police Department partnered with the Federal Bureau of Investigation to make the arrest. The bank robbery happened at Camden National Bank on Armory Street. Augusta police responded...
Bangor teen arrested following stabbing
BANGOR, Maine — A Bangor teen, 14, was arrested Wednesday and charged with Class A felony elevated aggravated assault in connection with the stabbing of another 14-year-old. Bangor police were called on Tuesday night to Langley Street between Mitchell Street and Bolling Drive for a report that a person had been assaulted with a knife, Bangor Police Department spokesman Sgt. Jason McAmbley said in a release.
WMTW
'Profiteer of poison': Woman planned to deal out large amount of drugs in Maine, officials say
GLENBURN, Maine — A judge on Tuesday sentenced a Maine woman to 20 years in jail on drugs and firearms charges. Danielle McBreairty, 31, of Glenburn, will face prison time for conspiring to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine and 400 grams or more of fentanyl.
Officials focus on scam awareness, prevention in Waldo County
BELFAST, Maine — Education and awareness is the goal of the Waldo County Sheriff's Office when it comes to preventing scams in its communities. The "Scam Jam" event was held at the Tarratine Club in Belfast on Thursday from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. to educate older Mainers about different types of scams. It was hosted by the Waldo County Sheriff's Office and the Waldo County Triad.
One Teen Stabbed, Another Arrested After Assault In Bangor
A 14-year-old boy was taken to the hospital and sustained non-life-threatening injuries after allegedly being stabbed in the abdomen Tuesday evening. According to Sgt. Jason McAmbley, Public Information Officer for the Bangor Police Department, authorities were called to the area of Langely Street in Bangor, just before 7:30 Tuesday night. Langley Street sits between Mitchell St. and Bolling Drive.
Affidavit: Washington County woman killed in February by best friend over drugs
MACHIAS, Maine — A Robbinston woman pleaded not guilty Wednesday to a murder charge in connection with the February death of another woman who allegedly sold her drugs. Rebecca Moores, 42, entered her plea remotely in Washington County Superior Court in Machias. Moores is charged with murder in connection...
Former officer sentenced for drug, gun charges in Maine
MACHIAS, Maine — A longtime law enforcement officer and former candidate for sheriff in Washington County has been sentenced to four years in prison for drug- and gun-related charges. The case against Jeffrey Bishop, 55, unfolded with his arrest for providing opioid pills to a teenage girl last year...
wgan.com
Former Maine cop gets 4 years in prison for corruption scandal
A man was sentenced Monday to four years in prison in connection with one of the worst-ever cases of police corruption in Maine. Jeffrey Bishop, 55, was a police officer in Calais and once ran for sheriff in Washington County. According to the Bangor Daily News, Bishop originally faced 35...
wabi.tv
Glenburn woman sentenced for conspiring to traffic drugs across Maine
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - “A profiteer of poison.”. Those words from a federal judge in Bangor on Tuesday describing a Glenburn woman who conspired to traffic drugs across Maine. Danielle McBreairty, 31, was sentenced to 20 years in prison on federal drug and firearms charges. McBreairty had previously admitted...
Drug Trafficking Bust after Several Years Investigation in Penobscot, County, Maine
Drug Trafficking Bust after Investigation over Several Years. A drug trafficking investigation over several years in Penobscot County, Maine has resulted in the arrest of a man and a woman and the seizure of large amounts of drugs, a firearm, a stolen camper and more. The Sheriff’s Office and the...
foxbangor.com
Former fire chief indicted
SKOWHEGANA former fire chief from Athens has been indicted for allegedly sexually assaulting a nine year old. Sean Boyd,45, was arrested in July. Boyd allegedly sexually assaulted the child in 2014. The Somerset County Grand Jury indicted Boyd for gross sexual assault and unlawful sexual contact. A Waterville woman was...
Augusta police seek bank robbery suspect
AUGUSTA, Maine — Augusta police are searching for a man accused of robbing a bank Saturday, authorities say. A news release from the Augusta Police Department stated that someone robbed the Camden National Bank at 21 Armory St. around 11:30 a.m. and included images captured on security cameras. Police...
Former Caribou Woman Sentenced to 20 Years in Prison for Trafficking Meth and Fentanyl
A 31-year-old woman was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Bangor on Tuesday for conspiring to traffic methamphetamine and fentanyl in Penobscot and Aroostook counties and unlawfully possessing firearms. Danielle McBreairty of Glenburn, formerly of Caribou, received a 20-year prison term on the drug trafficking charges, according to U.S. Attorney...
Ellsworth American
Maine State Police log week of October 20
ELLSWORTH — The Maine State Police are investigating a burglary at a Hancock residence Sept. 26. The residence was also vandalized. Trooper Steven Mahon responded to the incident. Troopers Josh Lander and Dave Yankowsky assisted. “Evidence was collected and the investigation continues,” police said. Assault. Cpl. Jeffrey Taylor...
Glenburn Man Wanted by Bangor Police was Found in a Homeless Camp
A man who was sought by Bangor Police in connection with several robberies was located in a homeless encampment. Bangor Police Sergeant Jason McAmbley says law enforcement has been looking for Allen Everett, 48, of Glenburn for a number of crimes, including theft from Walmart on Saturday. In addition, Everett is suspected of four other thefts in the Bangor/Brewer area, as well as one burglary. The details of those crimes have not been released.
wabi.tv
Palmyra family seeking the help of local government for safety concerns
PALMYRA, Maine (WABI) - The house at the intersection of Spring Hill and Wiers Roads Palmyra belongs to the Hill family. “We do want to live here in peace. We do want to enjoy it and be able to work out in the yard without fear of any type of accidents happening,” Brian Hill said.
Game wardens recover missing Vinalhaven man's body
VINALHAVEN, Maine — Divers with the Maine Game Warden Dive Team recovered the body of a missing Vinalhaven man in Folly Pond on Tuesday morning. Owen Adair, 31, was reportedly last seen by his family on Thursday, a news release from the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife said on Tuesday.
wabi.tv
Two hospitalized, house damaged after crash
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Waterville Wednesday morning. It happened just after 9:30 on Kennedy Memorial Drive. Waterville Police tell us a driver coming off Carver Street failed to yield and struck another car. The collision sent the vehicles into...
Augusta Police Release Photos of Suspect That Displayed Gun & Robbed Camden National Bank
Augusta Police Department now confirms they are investigating an armed robbery that took place in the 11 am hour at Augusta's Camden National Bank, Armory Street location Saturday. Police say that an unidentified male subject entered the bank and displayed a handgun before making off with an unspecified amount of...
NEWS CENTER Maine
Portland Bangor, ME
16K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Local news from Mainehttps://www.newscentermaine.com/
Comments / 0