Kern County Library and KernBHRS offering free Narcan distribution at all 22 libraries

Bakersfield Now
KCSO hosts their annual night out and trunk-or-treat
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — During the past few months, there have been multiple people's stories being shared on how they've become a victim of a drug overdose because of laced candy. It's nothing new to the Kern County community as the issue has been seen in neighborhoods, schools, and...
Bakersfield Now
Kern County dispatcher helps deliver 3 babies in 4 hours
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Not all heroes wear capes - some of them wear headsets!. One Kern County dispatcher helped deliver three babies, all in one night. The Bakersfield City and Kern County Fire Emergency Communication Center posted the video, adding baby magnets. Great job Donna!
Bakersfield Now
"National Night Out" and "Trunk or Treat"
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — This morning crime prevention specialists, Nicole Astorga and Michelle Garcia came on the show to talk about the upcoming National Night Out and Trunk or Treat event that will be on Oct. 20th. The event is free to attend and will have free candy, games,...
Bakersfield Now
3 sought by KCFD in Party City fire on Rosedale Highway
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Three suspects are sought by the Kern County Fire Department relating to the Party City fire on Rosedale Highway Tuesday night. The KCFD Investigations Unit is looking to identify the three seen on surveillance camera. They are suspected of starting a fire inside the store...
Bakersfield Now
Family begs community to help find their stolen pony, Razzle
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A six-year-old and her family are begging the community to help them find their pony--after someone stole it last month here in Bakersfield. They believe she was taken early in the morning on September 25 from Riverstone Stables. The pony they are looking for is...
Bakersfield Now
Wasco City Council approves start-up police department
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — After a Wasco City Council meeting Tuesday night, officials agreed to move forward on a start-up police force. This comes after complaints from the community saying Wasco needs enforcement. Wasco has a current agreement with the sheriff's office, but residents have said their unhappy with...
Bakersfield Now
Gov. Newsom announces $50,000 for four-year-old Jessica Martinez cold case murder
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — In California law, law enforcement agencies can ask the Governor to issue rewards in certain unsolved cases where they have exhausted all investigative leads. Bakersfield Police say the reward is for four-year-old Jessica Martinez. "We're certainly excited that the state has decided to put additional...
Bakersfield Now
Pet of the week 10/20
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Meet the Pet of the Week Betty from Kern County Animal Services!. To adopt Betty or meet any other dogs or cats available for adoption or foster, just head on over to 3951 Fruitvale Avenue or call (661) 868-7100.
Bakersfield Now
Fellowship, Mediterranean food, and fun for the whole family at annual church festival
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — If you're looking to get out of the house this weekend and learn more about the Saint Demiana Coptic Church, they're hosting their Coptic Orthodox Church Annual Festival. This year's festival will kick off Saturday, October 22, and 23rd, beginning at 11 a.m. and ending...
Bakersfield Now
13th annual Tips for CHiPs fundraiser to kick off Wednesday at Outback Steakhouse
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Get ready to enjoy some delicious food while giving back to your community. The men and women in blue will be trading their badges for aprons--for the 13th annual Tips for CHiPs fundraiser luncheon, which will kick off Wednesday, October 19, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Outback Steakhouse on Stockdale Highway.
Bakersfield Now
KCFD: Customer starts fire inside northwest Party City
Around 7:30 Tuesday night, Kern County Fire was called to the Party City on Rosedale Highway for a fire. Employees told fire fighters a customer started the fire while inside the store. Employees and customers quickly evacuated and the fire sprinklers kept it from spreading. Crews were able to get...
Bakersfield Now
At-risk woman found by KCSO helicopter
MOJAVE, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — An at-risk missing woman, Louise Bartley, 76, was found Tuesday after she went missing the day before in Mojave in a search and rescue effort with multiple agencies, said the Kern County Sheriff's Office. Around 5:30 p.m. Monday, Bartley left her home on foot in...
Bakersfield Now
Man surrenders after standoff in southwest Bakersfield
Bakersfield, CA — Bakersfield Police and SWAT were called to a home in southwest Bakersfield Tuesday night around 10:30 p.m. after a man was refusing to leave the home on Parker Street, south of Ming Avenue. The standoff lasted less than an hour before the man peacefully surrendered. Officers...
Bakersfield Now
BPD: Missing teen last seen near Foothill High School
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — UPDATE AT 10:45 AM: Eyewitness News called BPD and they confirmed that Murillo was found and at home. The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help finding a missing at-risk teen boy out of southeast Bakersfield. Adrian Glenn Murillo, Jr., 17, was...
Bakersfield Now
Closing arguments in Wendy Howard trial
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The trial began two weeks ago. Today there were more tears in the audience, in a packed court room. Eric Smith, the prosecuting attorney, told the jury our laws for due process. He explained we are all equal under the law, no matter what your record is.
Bakersfield Now
Pedestrian hit, killed by train in southwest Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Bakersfield Police were called to the train tracks near Hughes Lane and White Lane after a person was hit by a train and killed Wednesday morning around 3:30 a.m. Bakersfield Police are still investigating. The name of the person will be released at a later...
Bakersfield Now
KCSO looking for missing 76-year-old Mojave woman who has dementia
Mojave, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office is asking the public's help in finding a missing woman with dementia. KCSO said 76-year-old Louise Bartley was last seen on October 17, 2022 at around 6:20 p.m., leaving her home in the area of Holt Street and Oak Creek Road in Mojave.
Bakersfield Now
Coroner identifies man killed in southwest Bakersfield crash
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Kern County Coroner's Office released the name of the man killed in a crash in southwest Bakersfield Sunday night. According to the report, 24-year-old Emmanuel Bucio Ocampo was driving a car that collided with another car on White Lane and Stine Road, Sunday, October 16, 2022 at around 2:36 a.m.
Bakersfield Now
BPD: Missing at-risk 16-year-old girl found
------------------- The Bakersfield Police Department is asking the community's help in finding a missing at-risk runaway teenager. The department said 16-year-old Lidia Zenaida Vargas was last seen on October 17, 2022 at around 5:40 p.m. in the 700 block Digges Lane, near Valle Vere Elementary School. She is described as...
