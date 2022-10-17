Read full article on original website
Smoky Mountain News
Two candidates invited, only one likely to show
The sheriff is our highest elected official in Jackson County and has the duty to “keep the peace and enforce laws.” Jackson County citizens deserve the opportunity to meet with both candidates to ask questions, so they can make an informed decision. Both candidates were contacted with Doug...
tribpapers.com
Yelton Represents Change in County’s Direction
Buncombe County (District 3) – North Buncombe resident Don Yelton, a Republican, is running for the Buncombe County Commissioner District 3 seat, currently held by Democrat Amanda Edwards. “I love Buncombe County. I love the United States. I love freedom. And we’re losing all three.,” he says. Yelton is no stranger to politics or the Buncombe County government as he has been involved in both, one way or another, for years.
Smoky Mountain News
Cherokee approves election law changes
During a special called meeting Thursday, Sept. 29, the Cherokee Tribal Council passed an update to the tribe’s election ordinance that gets rid of term limits for executive offices and makes absentee voting available to all tribal members, regardless of residence or employment. Term limits for chiefs. The term...
WLOS.com
Commission slated to vote on reduced parking rate for some downtown workers in November
Buncombe County is developing a pilot program for reduced parking for some downtown Asheville workers -- a proposal Buncombe County Commissioners are expected to vote on next month. “We’re really happy that they’ve been willing to do something and do it quickly,” said Jennifer Hampton, lead organizer for Asheville Food...
bpr.org
As voters elect school boards in Swain, Macon and Haywood Counties, some candidates say they don’t want politics in schools
School board races have become politicized in recent years, from opposition to COVID policies to pressure to ban certain books. Smoky Mountain News reporter Hannah McLeod has been reporting on school board races in three local counties: Swain, Macon and Haywood. COVID-19 policies and book banning are just two examples of how school board positions have become more politized in recent years.
WLOS.com
Attorneys argue to keep anti-trust complaint against HCA, Mission from being dismissed
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Local government attorneys are using a recent state court decision to keep a federal anti-trust complaint against HCA Healthcare and Mission Health from being dismissed. Attorneys for Brevard, Asheville, Buncombe and Madison counties reference business court Judge Mark Davis’ decision. Brief filed in HCA,...
tribpapers.com
Opioids by the Numbers in Buncombe
Asheville – At Tuesday’s briefing of the Buncombe County Commissioners, a single topic was featured: how the county is using National Opioid Settlement funds. The presentation was chock-full of numbers and narratives/stories/anecdotes designed to touch the hearts of the masses and dazzle them with data-driven, fact-based science. (Here, the new definition of science as a political opinion about a phenomenon was used. (Missing, of course, was the other establishment side of the story.)
my40.tv
'We have a huge need:' Over $1 million could go toward tackling violent crime in Buncombe
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County commissioners will vote this week on accepting a $1.4 million grant from the Department of Justice to expand community violence intervention and prevention strategies. “We have a huge need," said Keynon Lake, founder of My Daddy Taught Me That (MDTMT). "We know...
Kohler Co. will cease vitreous operations at Spartanburg facility, lay off more than 100 employees this December
Kohler Co. leaders tell 7News they're ending vitreous operations at the site and laying off nearly half of the employees, starting December 12, 2023. They said plastics and warehouse operations departments at this site will continue.
gsabusiness.com
Greenville, Spartanburg counties make final decision on Volvo tax breaks
Over the last few weeks, Greenville and Spartanburg County Councils have heard out the public on whether Volvo Cars USA’s fee-in-lieu-of-tax agreements should be approved. The FILOT applies to specific sites occupied by parts makers in the Upstate to prepare the company’s Ridgeville plant for building its new and fully electric flagship SUV.
WLOS.com
COVID transmission high in many mountain counties, now flu cases arrive
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Transmission of Covid cases in WNC mountain counties remains high. That's despite the CDC’s community spread maps which make it seem like the region has a low percentage of cases. News 13 took the issue to AdventHealth's Chief Medical Officer Dr. Teresa Herbert to...
my40.tv
Families sink thousands of dollars into solar panels they say don't work
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Many mountain families say they spent tens-of-thousands of dollars to go green, only to get solar panels they say don't work. They called News 13's Help Desk, feeling stuck and looking for answers. As it turns out, the company has now shut its doors and...
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — Work on Merrimon Avenue in north Asheville is expected to continue for the next two months. The DOT converted the road to a three-lane pattern from Midland Road to WT Weaver Boulevard. Overnight, crews began the next phase of the project, resurfacing the roads. DOT workers say the ultimate goal of the project is to improve safety and equitable transportation.
FOX Carolina
Neighbors have to pay out-of-pocket to fix “orphaned” roads
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - We usually rely on the state or local municipalities to improve our roads, but if you live on a private road, that work comes out of your pocket. Also called “orphaned” roads, these roads had no legal entity responsible for them. And because of...
Sheriff: Daycare worker accused of sharing obscene material at Burke County school
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — Burke County deputies are investigating an allegation about a daycare worker sharing obscene material at an elementary school. The Burke County sheriff told Channel 9′s Dave Faherty the case involves an after-school daycare worker at Salem Elementary School. He said his office first learned of the allegation back on Oct. 10.
my40.tv
Veterans group thanks Canton restaurant for help feeding Haywood County DAV members
CANTON, N.C. (WLOS) — Canton restaurant received a big shout-out from the Disabled American Veterans Chapter of Haywood County. The local chapter presented the owners of JRO's Burgers and Subs a certificate of appreciation Wednesday for helping to feed its members. The restaurant's owners said Canton has a long-standing...
Mountain Xpress
Letter: What’s up with panhandlers at intersections?
[Regarding “Street Signs: How Is Asheville Addressing Panhandling?” Sept. 28, Xpress:] Can anyone explain why panhandlers at street intersections usually remain stationary even when the traffic light is red for cars headed in their direction? It seems strange that they don’t walk down the line of cars that are waiting for the light to turn.
my40.tv
Haywood County woman arrested for failing to appear for federal arraignment
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A Haywood County woman indicted by a federal grand jury has been arrested. Darris Gibson Moody is facing 58 counts of interstate threatening communications and one count of conspiracy to commit kidnapping. According to court documents, Moody failed to appear for her arraignment Friday and...
hendersonville.com
TSA PreCheck Enrollment Days Coming to Asheville Regional Airport
The IdentoGo TSA PreCheck® Mobile truck will be coming to Asheville Regional Airport from Monday, October 31, through Monday, November 11, 2022. The Mobile Enrollment Center will be located in the Cell Phone Lot across the street from the terminal. TSA PreCheck® is an expedited screening program that enables...
13 guns, 400 pounds of drugs, and $40k cash: Asheville drug dealer arrested
Goldsmith was charged with trafficking in marijuana by possession, felony flee to elude arrest with a motor vehicle, possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana, maintain a dwelling for controlled substances, carrying a concealed gun, reckless driving, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
