New Orleans Saints quarterback Andy Dalton (back) was limited at practice on Tuesday ahead of Week 7's game against the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday Night Football. Dalton is dealing with a back injury but was able to log a limited practice on Tuesday. He picked up the injury during Week 6's clash with the Bengals but was still taking QB1 snaps to open the week. With Dalton and Jameis Winston (back, ankle) both dealing with injuries, this situation needs to be monitored leading up to Thursday.

2 DAYS AGO