The Spun

Former No. 1 Overall NFL Draft Pick Died On Wednesday

The NFL and college football worlds are in mourning today following the passing of Arizona Cardinals and Georgia Bulldogs legend Charley Trippi. He was 100 years old. Trippi played for the Bulldogs between 1942 and 1946, with his military service in World War II interrupting his play and his decision to play professionally. He was a two-time All-SEC selection, an All-American in 1946, and won a national title in 1942.
ATHENS, GA
thecomeback.com

Ravens sign three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver

The Baltimore Ravens, desperate for wide receiver depth, have signed veteran DeSean Jackson. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the news Tuesday afternoon. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. The 35-year-old Jackson, a three-time Pro Bowl selection, gives the Ravens another deep threat along with speedsters Rashod Bateman and Devin...
BALTIMORE, MD
SB Nation

Russell Wilson needs to fire whoever is asking him to make fake, corny TikToks

So much has changed about Russell Wilson since the end of the 2021 season. Obviously, the big element that people are trying to determine is why his performance is suffering at career-lows with no appreciable signs of improvement, but there’s something else going on with Russ that, frankly, puts me off much more.
Yardbarker

NFL Trade Rumors: Packers, Steelers, Chase Claypool, Mason Rudolph

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler says a few GMs he’s talked to are positive the Packers are looking for help at wide receiver ahead of the trade deadline. One possibility Fowler thinks makes a lot of sense is Steelers WR Chase Claypool, who many inside the league thought was available late in the preseason, though Pittsburgh’s asking price was high.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

T.J. Watt Hints At Return With Latest Post

The Pittsburgh Steelers are languishing with a 2-4 record, and head coach Mike Tomlin’s record streak of consecutive winning seasons is in some real jeopardy right now. One of the reasons they are struggling is because T.J. Watt, their uber-talented pass rusher, has been out with a pectoral injury he suffered in Week 1.
Yardbarker

One Team Considered Frontrunner To Sign OBJ

About a third of the way into the NFL season, wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. remains a man without a team. He is still recovering from the torn ACL he suffered in the Super Bowl less than nine months ago, but he has been plotting his next move for a while now.
KANSAS CITY, MO
numberfire.com

Saints' Andy Dalton (back) limited on Tuesday

New Orleans Saints quarterback Andy Dalton (back) was limited at practice on Tuesday ahead of Week 7's game against the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday Night Football. Dalton is dealing with a back injury but was able to log a limited practice on Tuesday. He picked up the injury during Week 6's clash with the Bengals but was still taking QB1 snaps to open the week. With Dalton and Jameis Winston (back, ankle) both dealing with injuries, this situation needs to be monitored leading up to Thursday.
numberfire.com

Saints' Michael Thomas (toe) out for Week 7

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (toe) has been ruled out of Week 7's game against the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday Night Football. Thomas continues to deal with a toe injury and will remain sidelined for Thursday's clash with Arizona. Jarvis Landry (ankle) has also been ruled out, while Chris Olave (concussion) is expected to play. Our models expect Olave to see 8.8 targets against the Cardinals.
numberfire.com

Jarvis Landry (ankle) out for Saints in Week 7

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry (ankle) has been ruled out of Week 7's game against the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday Night Football. Landry will remain sidelined on Thursday as he continues to recover from an ankle injury. Michael Thomas (toe) has also been ruled out, while Chris Olave (concussion) is expected to play. Our models expect Olave to see 8.8 targets against the Cardinals.
numberfire.com

Buccaneers' Julio Jones (knee) DNP on Wednesday

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Julio Jones (knee) did not practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 7's game against the Carolina Panthers. Jones continues to deal with a knee injury, missing practice to open the week. He will likely need to return to at least a limited practice by Friday to have any chance at facing the Panthers. Thursday's practice report will provide more information.
TAMPA, FL
profootballnetwork.com

NFL Coverage Map Week 7: TV Schedule for FOX, CBS Broadcasts

The NFL coverage maps have been released for Week 6. The NFL schedule isn’t overly exciting this week in terms of matchups, but we could have a much better idea of who’ll be ready to make a playoff push come the second half of the season. This week’s doubleheader can be found on FOX.
TENNESSEE STATE
numberfire.com

Andy Dalton to likely start for Saints Thursday night

New Orleans Saints quarterback Andy Dalton is expected to start Thursday night against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 7, per Katherine Terrell of ESPN. Saints head coach Dennis Allen said they would wait until kick-off to announce Dalton or Jameis Winston (back/ankle) as the starter, but Terrell says the former will likely make a fourth straight start. Dalton has thrown a single touchdown pass in each outing and he's been below 200 yards in two straight weeks.
numberfire.com

Denver's Russell Wilson (hamstring) to undergo MRI on Tuesday

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (hamstring) will undergo an MRI on Tuesday. Wilson reportedly could be dealing with "a fairly significant injury" after a hamstring ailment suffered on Monday night. Brett Rypien could be the next man up at quarterback against a New York Jets' unit allowing 15.7 FanDuel points per game if Wilson is forced to sit in Week Seven.
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Ravens' Lamar Jackson (hip) logs full practice on Thursday

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (hip) was a full participant at practice on Thursday ahead of Week 7's game against the Cleveland Browns. Jackson was upgraded to a full participant on Thursday after opening the week with a limited session on Wednesday. He should be good to go for Sunday's clash with Cleveland. Mark Andrews (knee) remained absent from practice, while Rashod Bateman (foot) was limited again.
BALTIMORE, MD
numberfire.com

The Late-Round Fantasy Football Podcast, Week 7 Sleepers

There are a lot of quarterback streaming options this week, but which one is best? Can you trust anyone from the Denver backfield? Is Kenyan Drake a solid play? JJ answers those question on this week's sleepers show. Available on Apple Podcasts, TuneIn, Stitcher, Spotify, and more.

