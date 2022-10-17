ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

CDC reports early increases in seasonal flu activity, surge in RSV cases

By Laura Geller, Cox Washington Bureau
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aBTr3_0icVeZ0J00

ATLANTA — Two illnesses that could affect children are on the rise, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC is already reporting early increases in seasonal flu activity and cases of RSV. The CDC’s first release of data this flu season shows the season could be starting early.

“Things are going to hit us a little bit harder this year and earlier,” said Dr. Linda Nabha, infectious disease specialist at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center.

She confirmed what the CDC just released — there are early increases in flu activity happening in most of the country.

“People are now at meetings and conferences and weddings and such, so the concern is certainly we’re going to see an increased rate of flu,” Nabha said.

According to the numbers, flu activity is highest and increasing the most in the Southeast and south-central parts of the U.S. It is lowest in the northwestern part of the country.

“It’s happening in places we don’t typically see a rise this early on, and for that, that raises a red flag,” Nabha said.

Experts said your best protection is still the flu shot. Despite the early activity, it’s not too late to get it.

The CDC reports that so far more than 1.5 million doses of flu vaccine have been distributed.

Children are also at risk when it comes RSV, which is another common seasonal virus. Data shows those numbers are surging.

They are measured in cases by week. Just two years ago, for the week of Oct. 17, 2020, there were 21 antigen and PCR test detections.

The most recent data for the week of Oct. 8, 2022, showed 4,854 of those detections.

“It’s very scary to think about this so early on,” Nabha reacted. “We don’t typically see it this early on in the season.”

IN OTHER NEWS:

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox5atlanta.com

Health officials warning Georgians about widespread, early flu season

ATLANTA - Georgia is seeing the highest flu rates across the entire nation, and state and local health officials are warning that the upcoming flu season is likely to be a challenging one. The most recent report from the Georgia Department of Public Health shows that 35 people in metro...
GEORGIA STATE
fox5atlanta.com

CDC warns about severe, early flu season coming to Georgia

ATLANTA - Flu season typically doesn't ramp up until November, but nationwide, health officials say there's already nasty, early cases of the flu spreading. Georgia is one of the top regions reporting the most flu-like illness at this time. On the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's weekly influenza map,...
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Georgia WIC benefits now available on new, reloadable E-card

ATLANTA — Two organizations have partnered to make WIC benefits more available for those in need. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The Fulton County Board of Health and the Georgia Department of Public Health have created a new electronic setup that will let participants access a loadable benefit card in place of a paper voucher, making for a smoother and easier shopping experience.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia mother and son both diagnosed with hemophilia

MCDONOUGH, Ga. - Stormy Johnson, of McDonough, says she knew something was very wrong back in 2002, when she woke up one morning and found blood in her bed, where her then 3-year-old son Collin had fallen asleep. A few days earlier, Collin had undergone a tonsillectomy. "I run, look...
MCDONOUGH, GA
thecentersquare.com

This Is the Top Ranking School District in Georgia

Few aspects play a more important role in a child's development than their educational experience. But among the nearly 50 million American public school students in grades K-12, the quality of that experience varies considerably. Key measures - ranging from annual budgets to graduation rates, and everything in between -...
GEORGIA STATE
Monroe Local News

Weather Alert: Freeze warning in effect from midnight Tuesday

Freeze Watch issued for Overnight Wednesday into Thursday. The National Weather Service has issued the first freeze warning for this upcoming fall/winter season. It is expected to occur overnight Tuesday into Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022. A Freeze Watch has been issued for late Wednesday evening through Thursday morning. According to...
WALTON COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
196K+
Followers
135K+
Post
68M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy