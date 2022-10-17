ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rams move up to No. 2; reach highest ranking in program history

By Ryan Compeau
 3 days ago

SAN ANGELO, TX. — The historic 2022 season continues for Angelo State football, as the Rams climbed to number two in the latest American Football Coaches Association poll, the highest ranking in program history.

The Rams are off to a 7-0 start overall, the best start since 1997, and are 5-0 in the Lone Star Conference.

Angelo State hosts #15 Texas A&M Kingsville in a battle of undefeated teams this Saturday, October 22nd at LeGrand Stadium. Kick-off set for 6 p.m.

