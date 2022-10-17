WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WPEC) — Two new COVID-19 variants are causing concern in the U.S. Experts say BQ.1 and BQ1.1 have spread quickly across the country over the past few weeks and they now account for more than 11% of all cases in the U.S. Those who are immunocompromised may face added risk because the monoclonal antibody treatments used to treat COVID-19 in the past are believed to be ineffective on these new variants.

