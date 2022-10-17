Read full article on original website
thewashingtondailynews.com
Beaufort County bowlers headed to national competition
Nancy Daniels and Maudie Powell are easy to find on Thursday’s at noon. The two avid bowlers will be in the middle of aiming for strikes and trying to avoid the 7-10 split during the Fun Time Senior League at the AMF Lanes in Greenville. While league competition continues,...
thewashingtondailynews.com
Davis makes fourth regional appearance
Pam Pack senior golfer Lilly Davis closed her career with her fourth straight appearance in the 1A/2A East regional Monday at the Goldsboro Municipal Golf Club. Davis shot a 109 on the par 72 course, which tied her with four others for 28th place. “To the best of my knowledge,...
Goldsboro driver has new crowning achievement in state championship
Goldsboro, N.C. — Being around automobiles has been automatic for Clay Jones most of his life. His father, John Jones, raced go karts and stock cars. His parents met at a go-kart track. His grandfather used to own and operate Wilson County Speedway in the 1970s. "My dad raced,...
thewashingtondailynews.com
PCA update: Lady Raiders claim tournament title
Pungo Christian Academy’s volleyball team won their sixth straight Tar Heel Independent Conference tournament title with a 3-0 victory over Albemarle School. Pungo defeated Northeast Academy in straight sets on Tuesday to get to the championship game. Reagan Stoop had 18 kills while Autumn Gibbs had 10. Anna Stoop had 5 aces to go along with 33 assists.
piratemedia1.com
Homecoming parade takes to Greenville streets
On Oct. 15 at 9 a.m. the East Carolina University Homecoming Weekend Parade occurred along 5th Street in Greenville, NC, from Hilltop Street to Evans Street. Many different organizations were showcased in the parade. There were cars that displayed individual ECU Captain of the Ship finalists, large groups of ECU cheerleaders strutting with their uniforms, various businesses from the Greenville area, multiple Greek organizations with their spirit wear on as well as different educational departments from ECU such as the College of Business.
thewashingtondailynews.com
Hackney chef to host interactive cooking class for charity
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (Oct. 10, 2022) — The public can now buy tickets to the Reviving the Supper Club Chef Series’ virtual event on Nov. 15 featuring chef Jamie Davis of The Hackney in Washington, N.C.; the event raises money to address food insecurity throughout Eastern North Carolina.
carolinacoastonline.com
Carteret Court Docket - Oct. 21
NO. DEFENDANT NAME OFFENSE COMPLAINANT FILE NUMBER. *************************************************************************************. 1 ALDRIDGE,ALLISON,SUZAN PWIMSD HEROIN BERRY,J 22CR 050680. 2 ALDRIDGE,ALLISON,SUZAN SIMPLE POSSESS SCH III CS (M) BERRY,J 22CR 050686. 3 ALDRIDGE,ALLISON,SUZAN TRAFFICK IN METHAMPHETAMINE BERRY,J 22CR 050687. 4 BERTHOLD,MATTHEW,BRADL PWIMSD METHAMPHETAMINE DENNIS,M 22CR 051930. 5 BERTHOLD,MATTHEW,BRADL SELL METHAMPHETAMINE DENNIS,M 22CR 051931. 6 BERTHOLD,MATTHEW,BRADL...
thewashingtondailynews.com
Louis Plaster Forrest
Louis Plaster Forrest died on October 14, 2022, in his home surrounded by his wife, his three children, daughter-in-law and his faithful companion Nathan, a Boykin Spaniel. He was preceded in death by his parents Ernest Graham “Red” and Hazel Plaster Forrest Jr., and his brother Ernest Graham Forrest III. Prior to his retirement, Mr. Forrest was President and CEO of E.G. Forrest Company Food Distribution Service located in Winston-Salem NC, a family-owned business founded by his grandfather E.G. Forrest in 1920.
thewashingtondailynews.com
Betty Frances Buck Dixon
Mrs. Betty Frances Buck Dixon, age 84, a resident of River Road, Washington, died Saturday, October 15, 2022, at ECU Health Beaufort Hospital in Washington. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM Wednesday, October 19, 2022, in the Chapel of Paul Funeral Home & Crematory in Washington, conducted by Pastor Darren Walker. Burial will follow at Pamlico Memorial Gardens, Washington.
thewashingtondailynews.com
Health Inspections October 2-8, 2022
The following public health inspections were made in Beaufort County from October 2-8, 2022. Aurora Mini Mart, 391 N.C. Hwy. 33 E., Aurora, grade B, final score 88. Kentucky Fried Chicken, 1510 Carolina Ave., Washington, grade A, final score 93. MJ’s Pun-Go Food Truck, 6888 N.C. Hwy. 99 N., Pantego,...
Downtown Fall Festival in Maysville this weekend
MAYSVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Maysville is hosting a festival that’s right around your corner. Their second annual Downtown Fall Festival will be held on Saturday. They will have vendors, food trucks, live music from the EZ Livin’ Band, a trunk or treat, a haunted walkthrough and more. It will be from 5 p.m. to 8 […]
Washington’s Smoke on the Water happening this weekend
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Smoke on the Water, one of Washington Noon Rotary’s major annual fundraisers, is coming to the Washington waterfront this weekend. The two-day event starts Friday and runs through Saturday evening. Smoke on the Water features barbecue and chili contests, live music, vendors, a 5K, a car show and other festivities. All […]
Onslow Oktoberfest returns to Jacksonville this weekend
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. — Don your lederhosen or dirndl for a fun-filled German-based festival that’s back in Jacksonville this weekend. Onslow Oktoberfest returns Friday and Saturday. Live entertainment, brats and beer will highlight this community event with free admission. Dozens of local vendors will also participate. As part of the tradition of Onslow Oktoberfest, City of […]
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Death Notices - Oct. 18, 19 & 20
John Mosier, 62, of Newport, passed away on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at UNC Medical Center in Chapel Hill. John was born on June 12, 1960, in Delaware Township, New Jersey, to the late Robert Harry Mosier and Jill Elizabeth Mosier. Maxine Lynch, Wilmington. Maxine McLohon Lynch, 86, died on...
WITN
Teenager found shot in Washington
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Washington are investigating a late morning shooting today. It happened around 11:30 a.m. in the 700 block of North Market Street. Police said a 16-year-old boy was found with a gunshot wound to the leg. The teen was taken to ECU Health Beaufort Hospital for treatment.
thewashingtondailynews.com
What is this orange fruit?
I am teaching Master Gardener training series right now at the Beaufort County Center. This is where folks like you can come and learn about horticulture to become a certified Extension Master GardenerSM Volunteer (EMGV). Like any good educational program, we like to have show and tell and sharing time. One of the certified EMGV’s brought in this funny looking orange fruit recently to share. Some of the students knew what it was and some did not.
City of Jacksonville, Onslow Board of Elections being sued over current city ward system
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The City of Jacksonville and the Onslow County Board of Elections are being sued. Three residents are challenging the current ward system, claiming it’s racially discriminatory and unconstitutional. 9OYS spoke with both sides on this issue. The current ward system has been in place for over 30 years. Following the 2020 […]
WITN
Greenville Fire/Rescue chief urges fire safety ahead of cold weather
It was a day of support and care as Eastern Carolina cancer patients and survivors gathered at Ameri. It was a day of support and care as Eastern Carolina cancer patients and survivors gathered at Amerihealth Caritas. Local organization encourages employment during National Disability Employment Awareness month. Updated: 4 hours...
Williamston will have new option for overnight stay
WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Anyone who is visiting the town of Williamston could soon have a new option for an overnight stay. This week, Williamston’s Planning Board voted on a zoning change. This will allow boutique hotels in the central business district. Town officials said they’re excited about new revitalization efforts and being able to […]
New record store, Alleycat Records, looks to bring the music to Greenville
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A new business now open in Greenville hopes to be music to customers’ ears. A new vinyl store, Alleycat Records, has just recently opened. Owner David Brown is ready to showcase all types of music to the Greenville community. With so many options on display along with merchandise of all kinds, […]
