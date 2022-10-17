I am teaching Master Gardener training series right now at the Beaufort County Center. This is where folks like you can come and learn about horticulture to become a certified Extension Master GardenerSM Volunteer (EMGV). Like any good educational program, we like to have show and tell and sharing time. One of the certified EMGV’s brought in this funny looking orange fruit recently to share. Some of the students knew what it was and some did not.

BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC ・ 16 HOURS AGO