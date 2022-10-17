Read full article on original website
Washington’s Smoke on the Water happening this weekend
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Smoke on the Water, one of Washington Noon Rotary’s major annual fundraisers, is coming to the Washington waterfront this weekend. The two-day event starts Friday and runs through Saturday evening. Smoke on the Water features barbecue and chili contests, live music, vendors, a 5K, a car show and other festivities. All […]
thewashingtondailynews.com
Hackney chef to host interactive cooking class for charity
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (Oct. 10, 2022) — The public can now buy tickets to the Reviving the Supper Club Chef Series’ virtual event on Nov. 15 featuring chef Jamie Davis of The Hackney in Washington, N.C.; the event raises money to address food insecurity throughout Eastern North Carolina.
thewashingtondailynews.com
Beaufort County bowlers headed to national competition
Nancy Daniels and Maudie Powell are easy to find on Thursday’s at noon. The two avid bowlers will be in the middle of aiming for strikes and trying to avoid the 7-10 split during the Fun Time Senior League at the AMF Lanes in Greenville. While league competition continues,...
thewashingtondailynews.com
What is this orange fruit?
I am teaching Master Gardener training series right now at the Beaufort County Center. This is where folks like you can come and learn about horticulture to become a certified Extension Master GardenerSM Volunteer (EMGV). Like any good educational program, we like to have show and tell and sharing time. One of the certified EMGV’s brought in this funny looking orange fruit recently to share. Some of the students knew what it was and some did not.
thewashingtondailynews.com
Betty Frances Buck Dixon
Mrs. Betty Frances Buck Dixon, age 84, a resident of River Road, Washington, died Saturday, October 15, 2022, at ECU Health Beaufort Hospital in Washington. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM Wednesday, October 19, 2022, in the Chapel of Paul Funeral Home & Crematory in Washington, conducted by Pastor Darren Walker. Burial will follow at Pamlico Memorial Gardens, Washington.
thewashingtondailynews.com
Irma T. Walker
Mrs. Irma Dean Tyre Walker, age 80, a resident of Washington, NC died Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at ECU Inpatient Hospice in Greenville. A funeral service will be held 2:00 p.m. Friday, October 21, 2022, at Paul Funeral Home & Crematory in Washington. Burial will follow in Oakdale Cemetery. The...
WITN
Teenager found shot in Washington
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Washington are investigating a late morning shooting today. It happened around 11:30 a.m. in the 700 block of North Market Street. Police said a 16-year-old boy was found with a gunshot wound to the leg. The teen was taken to ECU Health Beaufort Hospital for treatment.
thewashingtondailynews.com
Louis Plaster Forrest
Louis Plaster Forrest died on October 14, 2022, in his home surrounded by his wife, his three children, daughter-in-law and his faithful companion Nathan, a Boykin Spaniel. He was preceded in death by his parents Ernest Graham “Red” and Hazel Plaster Forrest Jr., and his brother Ernest Graham Forrest III. Prior to his retirement, Mr. Forrest was President and CEO of E.G. Forrest Company Food Distribution Service located in Winston-Salem NC, a family-owned business founded by his grandfather E.G. Forrest in 1920.
thewashingtondailynews.com
BCCC Foundation congratulates scholarship recipients
The Beaufort County Community College Foundation is proud to announce these scholarship recipients for the Fall 2022 semester. Other recipients will be announced throughout the fall. Registration is opens for the Spring 2023 semester on October 24. This will be the final semester of the Beaufort Promise in its current form. Qualified students from Beaufort, Hyde, Tyrrell, and Washington Counties can still receive free tuition and fees beyond 2023. All students can apply for Pell Grants and scholarships by filling out a FAFSA. Students can apply for scholarships for Spring 2023 after they have applied for financial aid by filling out a FAFSA. Scholarship applications are due on Nov. 5.
towndock.net
New Bern's Cedar Grove Cemetery
Y — ellow fever crept into New Bern in the late 1700s. The city was suddenly in need of more space – not for those living, but for those who died. The epidemic filled up Christ Episcopal Churchyard, and a spot in the surrounding countryside was found for the newly deceased.
thewashingtondailynews.com
Beaufort County Sheriff’s Department, September 25 – October 1, 2022
The following incidents were reported to and investigated by the Beaufort County Sheriff Office during the period of September 25 – October 1, 2022. Assault with a firearm, assault with injury at 600 block of Chapin St., Aurora, at 6:29 a.m. Assault on a female at 100 block of...
WITN
Ghostwalk tells the tales of historic Eastern Carolina city
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Tales of the past are waiting to be told in one Eastern Carolina city this week, and you might want to grab something to hold on to just in case you get a little spooked. The New Bern Historical Society is finalizing its costumes and...
Social district in New Bern in discussion again
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – Social districts continue to be a huge topic of discussion for communities throughout North Carolina, including in Eastern North Carolina. However, one city put the idea aside a few months ago and now some are wanting to revisit the option. Several business owners have mixed feelings on the idea of […]
Onslow Oktoberfest returns to Jacksonville this weekend
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. — Don your lederhosen or dirndl for a fun-filled German-based festival that’s back in Jacksonville this weekend. Onslow Oktoberfest returns Friday and Saturday. Live entertainment, brats and beer will highlight this community event with free admission. Dozens of local vendors will also participate. As part of the tradition of Onslow Oktoberfest, City of […]
WITN
Award-winning author visits Greenville school, encourages reading & writing
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Keeping kids interested in reading isn’t always easy. That’s where one nonprofit comes in, with the simple goal of putting books into students’ hands. WITN stopped by a Greenville classroom Wednesday where students were introduced to an author based right here in Eastern...
Beast Philanthropy, Joy Soup Kitchen team up to give free haircuts, items to Greenville
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Giving back to the community just warms your heart. On Wednesday, Beast Philanthropy and Joy Soup Kitchen teamed up to give back to the Greenville community. A free event gave Greenville citizens free haircuts, phones, food and clothing for those who need it most. In the video, Tom Quigley, Joy Soup […]
Four lockdowns in three days at schools in eastern North Carolina
Four different schools in eastern North Carolina have undergone lockdowns in the past three days due to potential threats. The area impacted includes Rocky Mount, Edgecombe and Halifax counties. On Monday morning, Tarboro police said an Edgecombe Community College student was seen acting erratically on campus, causing a concerned staff...
Person shot by passerby while assaulting North Carolina deputies
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Officials are investigating after a person was shot by a passerby while they were assaulting two deputies. WNCT’s Caitlin Richards reports that at 2:19 p.m. Thursday, deputies received a trespassing call on Neuse Road, according to the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office. The first deputy arrived at the scene at 2:41, after […]
piratemedia1.com
Homecoming parade takes to Greenville streets
On Oct. 15 at 9 a.m. the East Carolina University Homecoming Weekend Parade occurred along 5th Street in Greenville, NC, from Hilltop Street to Evans Street. Many different organizations were showcased in the parade. There were cars that displayed individual ECU Captain of the Ship finalists, large groups of ECU cheerleaders strutting with their uniforms, various businesses from the Greenville area, multiple Greek organizations with their spirit wear on as well as different educational departments from ECU such as the College of Business.
WRAL
Human skeleton found in Wilson County
ELM CITY, N.C. — A pair of hunters discovered a human skeleton Saturday in a wooded area in Wilson County. According to the Wilson County Sheriff's Office, deputies found an "almost complete" skeleton under a brush pile off Four Tenths Road in Elm City. The remains have not been...
