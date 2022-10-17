ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayette County, OH

Record-Herald

‘Hope for the Holidays’ set for Nov. 17

Ohio’s Hospice of Fayette County invites the community to remember and celebrate their loved ones at Hope for the Holidays, a holiday grief support program, on Thursday, Nov. 17 at 6:30 pm, at the Harvest Life Worship Center (1003 N. North St., Washington Court House). For those experiencing their...
FAYETTE COUNTY, OH
Record-Herald

Community invited to honor Terry family

Join the Terry family as they celebrate and honor their parents, Mr. and Mrs. Fulton and Bertha Terry. An open house will be held Saturday, Oct. 22 from 2-4 p.m. at Fayette County Commission on Aging, located at 1179 S. Elm St. in Washington Court House. Feel free to stop by anytime between 2-4 p.m.
WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE, OH
Record-Herald

Learning life lessons at Second Chance

CEDARVILLE, OHIO – Little did three Cedarville University students know their assigned community survey in Washington Court House would inspire a longer commitment. But Sara Lents, Olivia Baden and Sarah Himes were moved with compassion for the people at Second Chance Center for Hope because they saw an opportunity to serve.
CEDARVILLE, OH
Times Gazette

Boro Dentistry celebrates grand opening

Boro Dentistry LLC celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon-cutting with the Highland County Chamber of Commerce, family, friends and members of the community on Oct. 18. Owned and operated by Dr. Kaitlyn Phillips, DDS; Boro Dentistry is located south of Hillsboro at 4503 U.S. Route 62 in the New Market area.
HILLSBORO, OH
wnewsj.com

CLINTON COUNTY MUNICIPAL COURT

WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. An appointed interim judge currently oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

At least one injured in Dayton crash

DAYTON — At least one person was hurt in a crash in downtown Dayton Wednesday morning. The crash was reported in the 300 block of S. Main Street, near Community Blood Center, at 10:07 a.m., according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch records. Video from the scene showed that a...
DAYTON, OH
Times Gazette

Land bank gives grant updates

New updates on the Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Grant were given at the monthly meeting of the Highland County Land Reutilization Corporation (aka land bank). Mackenzie Edison, the land bank coordinator, said three of the four contractors that were awarded bids signed their contracts and then the other one said they would have it ready by the end of the week.
HIGHLAND COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Police called to brawl in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police were called to break up a large fight in Dayton Thursday afternoon. According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, Police were dispatched to Dayton’s Wright Stop Plaza on reports of a large fight. Reports said up to 10 people could be involved. It is unclear what events may have led up […]
DAYTON, OH
NBC4 Columbus

City taking action against crime-plagued apartment complex

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — After years of criminal activity at the Wedgewood Village Apartments, including three shootings in the last two weeks, there are new plans to stop the violence. Attorney for the City of Columbus, Zach Klein, is proposing changes for the apartment owners, or face consequences. Klein said the violence at Wedgewood will […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Record-Herald

Greenfield eyes grant funding

Grant funding opportunities for infrastructure and economic development were part of the discussion at Monday’s Greenfield Village Council meeting. Among the opportunities city manager Todd Wilkin discussed in his report are for potential funding for infrastructure work – including replacing sewer lines and adding curbs, gutters and sidewalks – on a portion of North Fourth Street. It’s a project that not only addresses aged infrastructure, but will help further mitigate flooding in that area.
GREENFIELD, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Woman, child, cat injured in west Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people, including a child, and a cat were injured in a shooting in west Columbus Wednesday night. According to Columbus police, the shooting was reported at 7:59 p.m. on the 800 block of Wedgewood Drive. One victim, a 9-year-old boy, was taken in stable condition to Nationwide Children’s Hospital, while […]
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusnavigator.com

The Best Antique & Vintage Stores In Columbus

In a world where shopping can feel like a temporary solution, sometimes it’s nice to take a step back in time and go hunting for quality items. Whether you are working on an old restoration project or you simply enjoy reusing items for environmental benefits, antique and vintage shops can offer tons of variety.
COLUMBUS, OH
Record-Herald

Local Farm Bureau wins national award

The Fayette County Farm Bureau was recently honored with an American Farm Bureau County Activity of Excellence Award. These awards celebrate unique, local, volunteer-driven programs that serve as models of innovation for local program development. The winning counties, including 14 from Ohio, receive a stipend to fund their participation in the American Farm Bureau CAE Showcase at the 2023 American Farm Bureau Annual Convention & Trade Show happening Jan. 6-11, in San Juan, Puerto Rico.
FAYETTE COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Semi collides with a tractor along Route 23 in Pickaway Co.

PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — Fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Route 23 near Route 762 for an accident involving a tractor-trailer. According to the Ohio Highway Patrol, the crash occurred around 11 a.m. A semi traveling along the busy highway rear-ended a John Deere tractor that...
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

Marietta, Ohio plane crash victims identified

UPDATE (2:19 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol has identified the two victims of a Marietta, Ohio plane crash. 45-year-old Eric Seevers, of Parkersburg, West Virginia, and 49-year-old Timothy Gifford, of Orient, Ohio, were both killed in the crash. UPDATE: (10:37 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022) – The Ohio […]
MARIETTA, OH
dayton.com

Former l’Auberge owner remembered for helping transform Dayton-area dining

A former four-star Kettering restaurant owner is being remembered as helping transform dining in the Dayton area. Josef Reif, who operated l’Auberge as part of a decades-long restaurant career in the Dayton area, succumbed to prostate cancer Friday, according to Hospice of Dayton. The Centerville resident was 78. Reif...
DAYTON, OH
Times Gazette

Grub’n Monkey opens at Elks

The Grub’n Monkey, a new restaurant and bar in Hillsboro located at the Hillsboro Elks Lodge at 451 Danville Pike, opened for business Saturday, Oct. 1. James Hillis said he considers his restaurant to be a homestyle establishment. “We try to just recreate being at home, and we don’t do anything fancy,” he said. “You get it here just like you would get it at your house, and that’s the way we wanted it because it’s more inviting I think.”
HILLSBORO, OH

