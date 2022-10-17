Read full article on original website
Record-Herald
‘Hope for the Holidays’ set for Nov. 17
Ohio’s Hospice of Fayette County invites the community to remember and celebrate their loved ones at Hope for the Holidays, a holiday grief support program, on Thursday, Nov. 17 at 6:30 pm, at the Harvest Life Worship Center (1003 N. North St., Washington Court House). For those experiencing their...
Record-Herald
Community invited to honor Terry family
Join the Terry family as they celebrate and honor their parents, Mr. and Mrs. Fulton and Bertha Terry. An open house will be held Saturday, Oct. 22 from 2-4 p.m. at Fayette County Commission on Aging, located at 1179 S. Elm St. in Washington Court House. Feel free to stop by anytime between 2-4 p.m.
Record-Herald
Learning life lessons at Second Chance
CEDARVILLE, OHIO – Little did three Cedarville University students know their assigned community survey in Washington Court House would inspire a longer commitment. But Sara Lents, Olivia Baden and Sarah Himes were moved with compassion for the people at Second Chance Center for Hope because they saw an opportunity to serve.
Times Gazette
Boro Dentistry celebrates grand opening
Boro Dentistry LLC celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon-cutting with the Highland County Chamber of Commerce, family, friends and members of the community on Oct. 18. Owned and operated by Dr. Kaitlyn Phillips, DDS; Boro Dentistry is located south of Hillsboro at 4503 U.S. Route 62 in the New Market area.
wnewsj.com
CLINTON COUNTY MUNICIPAL COURT
WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. An appointed interim judge currently oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.
At least one injured in Dayton crash
DAYTON — At least one person was hurt in a crash in downtown Dayton Wednesday morning. The crash was reported in the 300 block of S. Main Street, near Community Blood Center, at 10:07 a.m., according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch records. Video from the scene showed that a...
Times Gazette
Land bank gives grant updates
New updates on the Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Grant were given at the monthly meeting of the Highland County Land Reutilization Corporation (aka land bank). Mackenzie Edison, the land bank coordinator, said three of the four contractors that were awarded bids signed their contracts and then the other one said they would have it ready by the end of the week.
Police called to brawl in Dayton
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police were called to break up a large fight in Dayton Thursday afternoon. According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, Police were dispatched to Dayton’s Wright Stop Plaza on reports of a large fight. Reports said up to 10 people could be involved. It is unclear what events may have led up […]
City taking action against crime-plagued apartment complex
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — After years of criminal activity at the Wedgewood Village Apartments, including three shootings in the last two weeks, there are new plans to stop the violence. Attorney for the City of Columbus, Zach Klein, is proposing changes for the apartment owners, or face consequences. Klein said the violence at Wedgewood will […]
Record-Herald
Greenfield eyes grant funding
Grant funding opportunities for infrastructure and economic development were part of the discussion at Monday’s Greenfield Village Council meeting. Among the opportunities city manager Todd Wilkin discussed in his report are for potential funding for infrastructure work – including replacing sewer lines and adding curbs, gutters and sidewalks – on a portion of North Fourth Street. It’s a project that not only addresses aged infrastructure, but will help further mitigate flooding in that area.
Woman, child, cat injured in west Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people, including a child, and a cat were injured in a shooting in west Columbus Wednesday night. According to Columbus police, the shooting was reported at 7:59 p.m. on the 800 block of Wedgewood Drive. One victim, a 9-year-old boy, was taken in stable condition to Nationwide Children’s Hospital, while […]
columbusnavigator.com
The Best Antique & Vintage Stores In Columbus
In a world where shopping can feel like a temporary solution, sometimes it’s nice to take a step back in time and go hunting for quality items. Whether you are working on an old restoration project or you simply enjoy reusing items for environmental benefits, antique and vintage shops can offer tons of variety.
Record-Herald
Local Farm Bureau wins national award
The Fayette County Farm Bureau was recently honored with an American Farm Bureau County Activity of Excellence Award. These awards celebrate unique, local, volunteer-driven programs that serve as models of innovation for local program development. The winning counties, including 14 from Ohio, receive a stipend to fund their participation in the American Farm Bureau CAE Showcase at the 2023 American Farm Bureau Annual Convention & Trade Show happening Jan. 6-11, in San Juan, Puerto Rico.
Middletown businesses concerned with influx of people experiencing homelessness
Business owners told stories of customers being confronted by hostile individuals who made threats to their personal safety and damage to personal property.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Semi collides with a tractor along Route 23 in Pickaway Co.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — Fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Route 23 near Route 762 for an accident involving a tractor-trailer. According to the Ohio Highway Patrol, the crash occurred around 11 a.m. A semi traveling along the busy highway rear-ended a John Deere tractor that...
Marietta, Ohio plane crash victims identified
UPDATE (2:19 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol has identified the two victims of a Marietta, Ohio plane crash. 45-year-old Eric Seevers, of Parkersburg, West Virginia, and 49-year-old Timothy Gifford, of Orient, Ohio, were both killed in the crash. UPDATE: (10:37 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022) – The Ohio […]
Shooting of escaped inmate holding woman knifepoint at Mason hotel ruled justified, prosecutor says
MASON — Warren County prosecutor, David Fornshell, said it was justified that an officer fatally shot an escaped inmate who held a hostage at knifepoint in a hotel back in July, according to our news partner WCPO in Cincinnati. >>ORIGINAL STORY: Tactical team shoots escaped inmate holding woman at...
dayton.com
Former l’Auberge owner remembered for helping transform Dayton-area dining
A former four-star Kettering restaurant owner is being remembered as helping transform dining in the Dayton area. Josef Reif, who operated l’Auberge as part of a decades-long restaurant career in the Dayton area, succumbed to prostate cancer Friday, according to Hospice of Dayton. The Centerville resident was 78. Reif...
Times Gazette
Grub’n Monkey opens at Elks
The Grub’n Monkey, a new restaurant and bar in Hillsboro located at the Hillsboro Elks Lodge at 451 Danville Pike, opened for business Saturday, Oct. 1. James Hillis said he considers his restaurant to be a homestyle establishment. “We try to just recreate being at home, and we don’t do anything fancy,” he said. “You get it here just like you would get it at your house, and that’s the way we wanted it because it’s more inviting I think.”
Fox 19
2 Fairfield Township officers resign after choosing not to fire at armed suspect
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Two Fairfield Township police officers resigned last week after opting not to use deadly force against an armed homicide suspect earlier this month. Later in the same encounter on Oct. 8, Hamilton police officers shot and killed the suspect, 25-year-old Stephaun Jones. The multi-scene incident...
