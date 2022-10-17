ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
baltimorefishbowl.com

Baltimore Weekend Events: Great Halloween Lantern Parade, Harbor Harvest Festival, Fall Home and Garden Show, and more

Halloween is right around the corner, and Baltimore is embracing the spookiness. From family-friendly happenings like the annual lantern festival and parade at Patterson Park, to events catering to adults like the Fright Night music performances, there’s a little something for everyone this weekend. If you’re not in the...
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

Artscape will return Sept. 20-24, 2023 in Midtown, Station North and Greenmount West; overlapping with Jewish Ten Days of Awe and Yom Kippur

Baltimore’s Artscape festival will return as a five-day event on Sept. 20 to 24, 2023, focusing less on food and more on “the arts.”. Much of the festival will take place in the Station North Arts and Entertainment District, where organizers promise to use Artscape “as a creative placemaking vessel to transform vacant lots…into thriving creative marketplaces and sustainable civic gathering spaces.” A stretch of Mount Royal Avenue near the Maryland Institute College of Art campus – part of the festival’s historical boundaries – also will be part of the footprint.
BALTIMORE, MD
Johns Hopkins Newsletter

Events this weekend (Oct. 21 – 23)

To help you enjoy your extra days of break, our Leisure Editor has compiled some great markets, concerts and day trip ideas. Happy fall break, Blue Jays! You’re officially halfway done with the semester, and you have earned some well-deserved time to relax. I’ve compiled some really fun events for those of you who are staying in town, so get out and enjoy this free time!
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Longtime Fells Point pub Bertha's headed for the auction block

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Fells Point fixture for 50 years, Bertha's will head the auction block next month as its longtime owner plan to retire, the Norris family said in a letter to fellow local business owners. Calling the decision "bittersweet," the Norris family said they plan to keep...
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

Library to present about Frederick Douglass’s ‘lost history’ in Howard County

After the American Civil War, abolitionist, activist, and author Frederick Douglass was invited to speak in Howard County on numerous occasions, but those historical visits are unknown to many Marylanders. Howard County Library System’s will present “The Lost History of Frederick Douglass in Howard County, Maryland” to teach patrons about...
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

After months of uncertainty, BOPA is set to announce details for Artscape 2023

After months of uncertainty and confusion, Baltimore is about to learn the future of Artscape. Mayor Brandon Scott and Baltimore Office of Promotion and the Arts CEO Donna Drew Sawyer have scheduled a news conference for 1 p.m. Thursday to address one of the city’s most closely guarded secrets: the dates, location and other details for the 2023 version of Artscape, for many years the biggest festival on the city’s calendar, drawing 350,000 people over three days.
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

First panels of National COVID-19 Quilt unveiled in Pikesville

More than one million people have been confirmed dead due to COVID-19 in the United States, enough to fill the seats at Oriole Park about 24 times. As the pandemic death toll continues to rise, Baltimore native Sandie Nagel wanted to ensure the people who have lost their lives to coronavirus will not be forgotten.
PIKESVILLE, MD
baltimoremagazine.com

Hello, Neighbor: Glyndon

Our occasional series that highlights local neighborhoods. Originally fashioned as a summer retreat for Baltimoreans, this Baltimore County village has retained much of its residential Victorian charm, thanks to diligent and dedicated preservation. Glyndon is filled with single-family homes dating from the late 19th and early 20th century, mainly two-and-a-half-story cottage houses with generous front porches, as well as shingle-style dwellings with sweeping roofs.
GLYNDON, MD
Joe Mertens

This Massive Flea Market in Maryland is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local flea market can be a great way to spend your day. From the great deals you can get and all of the cool, antique items you can see, there's something to find there for everyone.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Community leaders band together to battle Baltimore's rising crime

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore is ranked second in the country for the highest increase in homicides, with New Orleans taking the top spot.But while the number of violent murders is climbing, anti-violence activists are working to find solutions to address the city's rampant crime.Members of the group Leaders of the Beautiful Struggle recently met at the Blk Swan Restaurant in Harbor East to discuss how they could make Baltimore a better place to live."The narrative that is put forth in the mainstream media is that Black people don't care about violence in our community," Adam Jackson, the group's chief executive officer,...
BALTIMORE, MD
pasadenavoice.com

Anne Arundel Recreation And Parks Reopens Renovated Green Haven Wharf

County Executive Steuart Pittman, Councilman Nathan Volke, Maryland Delegate Nic Kipke, Anne Arundel County Department of Recreation and Parks Director Jessica Leys and other department members unveiled improvements to Green Haven Wharf in Pasadena on October 17. The wharf has been a part of the Green Haven neighborhood for more...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

BmoreArt’s Picks: October 18-24

This Week: “By Any Means Necessary” screening at the Lewis Museum, Have a Nice Day Project at Guilford Hall Brewery, Kei Ito reception and talk at Stamp Gallery, Melissa Fossas leads an instrument workshop at the BMA, 25th annual Academy Art Museum Craft Show, Queer. Futures. Past: I’m a Ghost and So Are You opening reception at Current Space, Sweaty Eyeballs Animation Festival at SNF Parkway, Accomplished Arts Apprenticeships info session at The Peale, and Creative Alliance’s Great Halloween Lantern Festival + Parade — PLUS The Gutierrez Memorial Fund Legacy Grant and more featured opportunities!
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

MTA mourns bus driver - a former lottery winner - who was shot, killed in Baltimore lot

BALTIMORE -- The Maryland Transit Administration on Thursday said a woman shot and killed this week in an bus lot in South Baltimore was an MTA bus driver. Elaine Jackson, 40, was shot multiple times Tuesday afternoon police said. She died in the hospital. Detectives are still searching for the suspect.Jackson was a driver in Baltimore for four years, the agency said. "She was a warm, caring individual and a valued member of the team," a spokesperson said in a statement. "MDOT MTA is grateful for her commitment to providing critical transit service and we offer our deepest condolences to her family."WJZ found...
BALTIMORE, MD
mocoshow.com

8 of the Top 10 (and 19 of the Top 25) Elementary Schools in Maryland Are in MoCo, According to Latest Niche Rankings

Niche, a rankings and review resource that provides information on K-12 schools, colleges, cities, neighborhoods, and companies across the United States, recently published its new 2023 Best Schools and Districts rankings. Now in its ninth year, the rankings include updated data for 92,743 public schools, 30,112 private schools, and 11,820 school districts nationwide. According to the rankings, 8 of the top 10 (and 19 of the Top 25) public elementary schools in Maryland are located in Montgomery County, with Stone Mill Elementary School (North Potomac) earning the top spot. All MoCo schools ranked in the top 25 are listed below.
MARYLAND STATE
wypr.org

BaltCo Schools update: Baltimore Banner reporter Kristen Griffith

We're focusing on Baltimore County today on Midday. Tom's next guest is Kristen Griffith, a former Carroll County Times reporter who currently covers education in Baltimore County for WYPR's partner news organization, The Baltimore Banner. She helps us size up the roster of candidates for the Baltimore County School Board,...

