Willimantic, CT

i95 ROCK

Hungry For Connecticut Beef? UConn Beef Cattle Being Auctioned Off

Hey ranchers of Connecticut, here's your chance to show off your Husky pride. Stock your farm with UConn beef cattle, a whole bunch are going to be auctioned off next week. Are you the John Dutton of Pomfret? The Rip Wheeler of Southbury? We're all eagerly awaiting the 5th season of Yellowstone, it premiers in just a few weeks on November 13, 2022. If you have room on your ranch, the University of Connecticut - Department of Animal Science is going to auction off 27 UConn beef cattle at the Middlesex Livestock Auction on Cherry Hill Road in Middlefield on Monday, October 24.
MIDDLEFIELD, CT
Eyewitness News

Hartford Public Schools buys metal detectors for its high schools

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The Hartford Public Schools District said it bought metal detectors that will be rotated throughout its high schools. Superintendent Dr. Leslie Torres-Rodriguez sent a letter to the school community this week about school security. “In response to recent school-related incidents, we have purchased six metal detectors,”...
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Discussions held to ban Pride flag from Stonington classrooms

STONINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Stonington Public Schools have run into controversy after a discussion to ban Pride flags from classrooms was held. It was unclear exactly why the Pride flags may be getting removed from classrooms, but superintendent Mary Anne Butler sent a statement to Channel 3 on Wednesday night:
STONINGTON, CT
Journal Inquirer

Tolland council OKs teacher, administrator contracts

TOLLAND — The Town Council unanimously approved the new contracts for the teacher and administrator unions on Tuesday. The Board of Education had approved the updated contracts for the Tolland Education Association and the Tolland Administrative Society during its meeting last month. Council Chairman Steve Jones said it is...
TOLLAND, CT
Daily Voice

Man Wins $500,000 CT Lottery Prize

A Connecticut man has claimed a $500,000 lottery prize.Hartford County resident Christopher Borkowski, of Southington, won the "$500,000 Extravaganza! Second Edition" prize from a ticket purchased at RK Liquor Store, located at 64 South Center St. in Southington, Connecticut Lottery announced on Tu…
SOUTHINGTON, CT
Journal Inquirer

Law school hopes kiosks providing free legal services remove barriers

SPRINGFIELD — For some individuals who need to find basic legal information about bankruptcy or child support or who want to attend a hearing held on videoconferencing software before a judge, access to reliable technology can be a barrier to accessing the legal system. The Center for Social Justice...
WTNH

IKEA donates $25K to New Haven-area Black-owned businesses

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Five Black-owned businesses in the New Haven area will receive a $5,000 grant following a donation from IKEA. BMP Custom Prints in Orange, ReNurse Academy in West Haven, Gem Capital Logistics in West Haven, Oshito! in New Haven and Secured Welding in East Haven will receive the grants. The IKEA […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
milfordmirror.com

Denny's closes four Connecticut locations in less than two months

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. National diner chain Denny's has closed four locations in Connecticut since early September. Restaurants in Enfield, West Haven, Wethersfield and Vernon suddenly closed between Sept. 5 and Oct. 17, according to reports. The West Haven Denny's, at 487 Saw...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Sports Radio 940

Why Are There So Many Loud Aircraft Over Connecticut Lately?

When I moved from Waterbury to Torrington earlier this year, I thought I would be getting away from the loud roar of constant mass transit. No more constant hum of tractor trailers doing 80 on I-84, no Metro-North trains rumbling by shaking the ground. It was nice in Torrington for a little while, but for the past couple of months, I've noticed that my ears are getting assaulted from above.
TORRINGTON, CT
Turnto10.com

Connecticut man convicted of 2020 murder of Westerly man

(WJAR) — A jury found a Connecticut man guilty of the murder of a Westerly man in 2020. Louis Seignious was found guilty of the murder of 28-year-old Vincent Sebastian. Seignious, 33 of Norwich, Connecticut, was found guilty of first-degree murder, carrying a firearm during the commission of a crime of violence, and domestic breaking and entering.
WESTERLY, RI
Journal Inquirer

Culinary grads put their stamp on The Deli

WINDSOR LOCKS — Adam Brick and his wife, Sarah, have been out of culinary school for only about six years, but when the opportunity came for them to have their own establishment, they jumped at the chance. The intimate restaurant on Ella Grasso Turnpike, simply known as The Deli,...
WINDSOR LOCKS, CT
darientimes.com

This Connecticut corn maze is ranked one of the "biggest and best" in the U.S. by TimeOut

If you're looking to get lost in a corn maze that was recently named one of the nation's best, head to Moosup. TimeOut, a popular website that covers food, arts, culture and things to do, ranked Ekonk Hill Turkey Farm's corn maze in Moosup as one of the "biggest and best corn mazes" in the U.S. The site compiled its roundup of the best mazes by looking at a variety of factors like number of acres as well as intricacy of maze design.
PLAINFIELD, CT
WTNH

East Hartford spending $175K on mural initiative

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The City of East Hartford will invest $175,000 over the span of three years to fund murals. Rise Up for Arts, a nonprofit art organization, plans to raise money to meet that investment. “We really want to provide a space and opportunity for residents to come together as a community, […]
EAST HARTFORD, CT

Comments / 0

