KOLD-TV
PCSD investigates shooting in Picture Rocks
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima County sheriff’s deputies are investigating a shooting that took place Thursday afternoon, Oct. 20. Authorities say the shooting took place at around 5:30 p.m. near the 6000 block of Featherstone Drive. Shortly after 8 p.m., deputies said there was no danger to...
KOLD-TV
Southern Arizona real estates on high alert following recent attack
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Real estate agents in Southern Arizona are putting more thought into security measures in place when out in the field. This comes after a woman was attacked while showing a home earlier this month. Tierra Antigua Reality, where the woman works, released this statement...
Tucson teacher charged with making threats towards state senator
A music teacher from a Tucson middle school is being charged with making a threat to an Arizona senator, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS).
KTAR.com
Arizona woman sentenced 136 months in prison for elder wire fraud
PHOENIX — An Arizona woman was sentenced on Wednesday to 136 months in prison after pleading guilty to two counts of wire fraud, authorities said. Koreasa Maria Williams, 47, of Tucson, was a licensed insurance agent who frauded an 80-year-old client of over $1 million, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Arizona said in a press release Wednesday.
KOLD-TV
DPS helicopter used to rescue hiker injured on Mount Lemmon
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An injured hiker had to be rescued from Mount Lemmon on Thursday, Oct. 13. According to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, one of two hikers had fallen and had a leg injury, but the extent of the injury was not disclosed. An Arizona...
KOLD-TV
University of Arizona shooting suspect to be held without bond
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A judge ruled Thursday, Oct. 20, that University of Arizona shooting suspect Murad Can Dervish will be held without bond. The decision comes days before Devrish is set to be arraigned at 1:30 p.m. Monday. Authorities said Dervish fatally shot professor Thomas Meixner on...
1 Person Hospitalized In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Tucson (Tucson, AZ)
According to the Tucson Police Department, a motor vehicle accident was reported. The officials stated that the crash happened on the Benson Highway exit ramp to Park Avenue. The officials reported that a motor vehicle and a bicycle were involved in the crash.
KOLD-TV
Pima County Attorney speaks on why accused UA shooter wasn’t charged for crime of threats and intimidation
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - There’s new developments in the University of Arizona campus shooting, where former graduate student Murad Dervish is accused of shooting and killing Dr. Thomas Meixner. In a statement, University President Robert Robbins said the University Police Department tried to get Dervish charged two...
KOLD-TV
Fire damages former radio station building
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A vacant building that formerly housed two radio stations was damaged by fire early Thursday, Oct. 20. The fire happened at 2555 N. Coyote Drive, near Grant Road west of I-10. The building used to be the location of two FM radio stations, 96.1...
KOLD-TV
Reward offered in illegal killing of research project bobcat
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Game and Fish Department Operation Game Thief program is offering a reward of up to $1,150 for information leading to an arrest in the recent illegal killing of a radio collared bobcat that was part of the Bobcats in Tucson research project.
KOLD-TV
Southbound Nogales Highway restricted by crash at Hermans Road
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Southbound Nogales Highway is restricted to one lane between Hermans Road and Aerospace Parkway because of a crash. According to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, the single-vehicle crash is at Nogales Highway and Hermans Road. Tucson Electric Power is on scene. About 600...
Pima County constable to retire after being attacked during an eviction
Pima County Associate Presiding Justice for Precinct 1 Constable John Dorer is preparing to retire. He told KGUN 9 a recent attack encouraged him to make the decision.
KOLD-TV
66-year-old Tucson man arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Tucson man is facing aggravated assault charges after an overnight incident on East Pima Street near North Swan Road. According to the Tucson Police Department, 66-year-old Bruce Justice was arrested for three counts of aggravated assault early on Tuesday, Oct. 18. One person...
Ex-University of Arizona student accused of fatally shooting his professor on campus is indicted
TUCSON, Ariz. — A former University of Arizona graduate student accused of fatally shooting a professor on campus earlier this month has been indicted on seven felony charges including first-degree murder, authorities said. Pima County prosecutors said a grand jury on Tuesday also charged Murad Dervish with aggravated assault...
tucsonlocalmedia.com
Halloween, fall events aplenty in Tucson area
Halloween brings out the creepiness in all of us. From haunted houses and corn mazes to dance parties, here are some of what the Tucson area has to offer this fall. Something odd is going on in the Haunted Ruins and Valley of the Moon’s fairy woods. Join patrons on an interactive journey across the Valley of the Moon with the mostly fearless Ghostbusters.
KOLD-TV
Injuries confirmed in crash on I-10 near Benson
BENSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Department of Public Safety said a single-vehicle crash on I-10 near Benson resulted in injuries Wednesday, Oct. 19. The DPS said the vehicle involved had five occupants, but it is unknown how many were injured or how severely they were injured. A...
KOLD-TV
Authorities: Inmate escapes from Pima County jail
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are searching for an inmate who escaped from the Pima County Adult Detention Complex on Thursday, Oct. 20. According to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, 43-year-old Oscar Alday walked out of the jail while other arrestees were being released. He had been...
KOLD-TV
Tucson police seize 1,000 ‘rainbow fentanyl’ pills in supply-house bust
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Thousands of fentanyl pills are off the streets after Tucson Police Department’s Midtown Community Response Team busted a drug supply house near Speedway Boulevard and Camino Seco. Ofc. Frank Magos, public information officer for TPD, said the bust led them to 1,000 “rainbow...
2 Arizona Cities Among The Best For Vampires
These cities have plenty of warm bodies, blood centers, and vampire-friendly dwellings.
Arizona man accused of trespassing at hospital
A man was arrested Thursday and booked into Pinal County Jail on suspicion of improperly entering a hospital, where police say he has a history of trespassing, and also trespassing at a residence.
