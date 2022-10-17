Read full article on original website
Pennsylvania school district adds AR-15 on campus for safety
A school district in Luzerne County is ramping up its methods to protect schools.
Keeping schools safer
Retired Scranton police officer writes ‘Risk Assessment Blueprint’. Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. “This is not just my book. This is my passion,” Joseph J. Harris wrote in the introduction to “School Security, the Risk Assessment Blueprint.”. A retired Scranton police officer, Harris...
A different kind of high school homecoming in Minersville
MINERSVILLE, Pa. — When Emily Hart was crowned homecoming queen, it wasn't only because she got the most votes; it was because she raised over $11,000 in funding college scholarships for her classmates. For over 50 years, the Minersville Area School District has used the race for homecoming queen...
Times News
Longtime Tamaqua firefighter steps down from annual prevention program
Since 1996, Tamaqua firefighter Chris Hadesty has taken charge of the annual Fire Prevention Day program at Tamaqua Elementary School. Now, after 26 years, Hadesty is stepping down. “It’s time to let the younger generation take over. It’s time for new blood,” he said. Hadesty and other...
Scranton School District unveils proposal to consolidate schools
SCRANTON, Pa. — Monday night's special meeting is just the latest step in the district's financial recovery plan, meaning several schools could be on the chopping block. Now, school directors have a lot to consider as this is their first look at the proposal. Inside West Scranton Intermediate School,...
Scranton School District closures on the horizon
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — School closures could be on the horizon as a local district continues on its path to recovery. The Scranton School District is in the middle of its five-year recovery plan. The school board voted to close Bancroft Elementary in 2021 and they were presented with many options, including closing two […]
Tamaqua students dismissed early after threat
TAMAQUA, Pa. — In Schuylkill County, a non-specific threat caused three schools in the Tamaqua School District to go on lockdown. Police have confirmed there is no credible threat after investigating. All schools in the Tamaqua School District will go back to their regular schedules Thursday. Want to see...
Celebrating United Nations Day in Lackawanna County
SCRANTON, Pa. — Students in Lackawanna County took part in a celebration of United Nations Day. More than 100 community leaders and high school students attended the event at the Saint Mary's Center. Students were able to attend workshops related to global development and civic engagement and learn about...
Dupont dedicates pavilion to former Mayor
DUPONT, Pa. — Dozens gathered at Dupont Borough Park in Luzerne County to dedicate a Pavilion to one of the men who helped build it. Dan Lello, the former Mayor of Dupont, passed away in May after being diagnosed with ALS. Lello was active not only as mayor but...
WOLF
Berwick Space Force Recruit Graduates from Basic Training
WOLF — We have an update to a story we brought you a few weeks back. Caleb Cragle, the 22 year old from Berwick who has joined the Space Force, officially graduates this week!. Caleb's family met him in Texas, where he has been in basic training over the...
$830 heading to Weinberg Regional Food Bank for expansion
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Senator Bob Casey announced hundreds of thousands of dollars in taxpayer money will be granted to the Weinberg Regional Food Bank in Pittston Township. "Get it through the whole process through a lot of scrutiny; these dollars have scrutiny applied to them that has never been applied before. And that's appropriate because taxpayers are making it possible," said Casey.
Respiratory illnesses on the rise, especially in children
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Across the country, respiratory illnesses among children and young adults are on the rise. Hospitals are seeing more and more sick children by the day. "We are seeing a lot of rhinovirus and enterovirus that is making kids pretty sick. We actually saw the enterovirus about eight years ago now, which caused a lot of sickness in kids, and we are seeing that same strain make a comeback this year, too," said Dr. Ashley Pence.
Teen sleeping out to help the homeless in Luzerne County
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A Luzerne County teen is raising awareness to shed light on homelessness by spending 24 hours outside. When we turned 16, most of us wanted a car for our birthday. But not Juliet Price; she's asking for donations to help those in need. Juliet will...
Black women voters are hosting a candidates forum in Harrisburg, but no Republicans have accepted their invitation | Social Views
Black women are a pivotal voting bloc in Pennsylvania, so you would think when some of their most powerful organizations hold an election forum, candidates from all parties would be falling over themselves to get through the door. You would be wrong.
NEPA man returns home from volunteering in Ukraine
SWOYERSVILLE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — There is a new update to a story Eyewitness News has been following for months. A Northeastern Pennsylvania man who ventured to war-torn Ukraine this summer to assist with relief efforts has now returned home. Eyewitness News Reporter Madonna Mantione first met Dan Griffin, a Ukrainian Relief Effort Volunteer, in […]
Four charged federally for alleged counterfeit money scheme
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Four men arrested in September now face federal charges for allegedly using thousands of dollars in counterfeit money at several Lackawanna and Luzerne County stores. According to U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Brinayah Clark, 18, Kenall Rawls, 22, Jaquan Underwood, 21 all from Philadelphia, and Nazeer Amir Shamsud-Din, 22 from […]
The History of Two Abandoned Ghost Towns in Pennsylvania
There are a handful of "ghost towns" in Pennsylvania. The reasoning for the towns being referred to as such isn't too mystical. The state has a lot of industrial history, and with that comes industrial small-towns whose populations come and go.
susqcoindy.com
Bid awarded for SR 29 replacement project
Commissioner Alan Hall provided an update on the State Route 29 full depth reclamation project at the Sept. 28 meeting of the county commissioners. Hall said the proposed project was estimated to cost about $25 million; but the bid has been awarded – coming in at about $22 million and is scheduled to begin in the spring of next year. The project calls for a full depth reclamation of the road from the New York state line to the Wyoming County line.
Man pleads guilty to trafficking fentanyl in PA
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Luzerne County man has pled guilty to trafficking more than 40 grams of fentanyl in Pennsylvania. According to U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam, John Williams, 42 from Kingston, pleaded guilty to conspiring with Lee Crawford, 59 from Wilkes-Barre, to distribute more than 40 grams of fentanyl in Luzerne County […]
Berwick Theater renovations suffer setback
BERWICK, Pa. — The Berwick Theater has been showing movies for nearly 100 years. Before that, this building was the Berwick Opera House. It's a very old building that's seen its share of problems over the years. Recently, the Berwick Theater received more than $250,000 in grant money to...
