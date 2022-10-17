WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Across the country, respiratory illnesses among children and young adults are on the rise. Hospitals are seeing more and more sick children by the day. "We are seeing a lot of rhinovirus and enterovirus that is making kids pretty sick. We actually saw the enterovirus about eight years ago now, which caused a lot of sickness in kids, and we are seeing that same strain make a comeback this year, too," said Dr. Ashley Pence.

