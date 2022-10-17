ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

Elko Daily Free Press

Letter: Senator poor choice for Nevada

Catherine Cortez Masto has been a poor choice for Senator for Nevada. She is without a clue; adding regulations and taxes to mining and energy producers as well as spending money on Green New Deal has a direct effect on inflation. Next time she chooses to visit northeast Nevada, should...
NEVADA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

Nevada AG Ford provides $400,000 for red flag law training

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford has announced $400,000 for education and training programs for the state’s red flag law. Grants will also be offered to organizations providing resources to family members looking to help family members in crisis. “Our state’s ‘red flag’ law is...
NEVADA STATE
2news.com

Carson Tahoe Health Phone System Resumes Normal Service

As of 8:15 p.m. tonight, October 20, the phone system at Carson Tahoe Health is back up and running, with calls being routed as usual. Carson Tahoe Health is currently experiencing a telephone network issue that is affecting nearly all calls throughout the system including scheduling, patient billing, voicemail boxes, and more.
CARSON CITY, NV
2news.com

Greater Nevada Expands Cannabis Banking Support

Greater Nevada Credit Union is expanding their banking services to cannabis-related businesses. The company says they are now offering a 'suite' of banking solutions to these businesses in order to help remove cash as a barrier. Under the law, credit unions are able to provide a customary range of financial...
NEVADA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

Nevada Humane Society waives adoption fees this weekend for National Make a Dog’s Day

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - There are lots of beloved animals at the Nevada Humane Society (NHS) looking for their forever homes. A dog named Asher is one of them. NHS took Asher in after he was rescued from a neglectful situation, living in a car with two cats, two people and three other dogs. He was in rough shape, but after love, attention and care for his physical health, Asher has made a marvelous recovery and is ready to be adopted.
CARSON CITY, NV
nnbw.com

Keeping the talent in Northern Nevada

When Shilpi Garg needed to complete a pediatric residency program as part of her medical studies, she left Reno and headed to California’s Central Valley to enroll in the University of San Francisco-Fresno pediatrics scholars program. Garg grew up in Northern Nevada and still has family here. She knew...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Biden admin invests $57 million into northern Nevada for green energy

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Biden administration has announced a $57 million investment into northern Nevada and more than $100 million into Nevada as a whole for bolstering domestic manufacturing of lithium batteries. The money is part of $2.8 billion nationwide in grants from the Infrastructure Law passed last year....
NEVADA STATE
2news.com

Sheep to Roam and Reduce Hazardous Fuels near Jacks Valley Community Tomorrow

As part of the Carson Ranger District’s Hazardous Fuels Reduction Program, the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest will release sheep on Friday, Oct. 21 in the Jacks Valley Wildlife Management Fuels Reduction Project area just south of Jacks Valley Road in Carson City, Nevada. From approximately mid-October through November, the sheep...
CARSON CITY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Reno woman spends life savings after surviving spinal injury

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Tiffany Swisher has always loved spending time with her grandchildren. Now, she still enjoys her time with them, just from the confines of a wheelchair. “It’s been a very tough 8 months,” Tiffany said. On February 5th, Tiffany’s life changed forever. She was in...
RENO, NV
Nevada Current

Prolonged challenges by losing candidates could overshadow November election results

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Joey Gilbert, a Reno-based attorney, lost the GOP primary for Nevada governor by roughly 26,000 votes in June, a margin of around 11 points. But he wasn’t ready to admit defeat.  Empowered by former President Donald Trump’s false claims of voter fraud after the 2020 election, Gilbert refused to concede. He offered a $25,000 reward […] The post Prolonged challenges by losing candidates could overshadow November election results appeared first on Nevada Current.
NEVADA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

Equal Rights: The focus of Question 1

Much colder weather will drop into the region Saturday with a sharp cold front. Windy, showery weather is expected, with rain changing over to light snow before ending. The first freeze of the fall is possible for Reno Sunday or Monday morning. -Jeff. Fall foliage website. Updated: 11 hours ago.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Hillary Schieve seeks another term as Reno Mayor

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - “I think now more than ever we are going to see significant impacts; initiatives due to the infrastructure bill,” says Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve. “The things that are happening in Reno, like regionalizing fire, housing, the financial investment. It is going to be massive..what that takes is someone who truly reaches across the aisle,” she says.
RENO, NV

