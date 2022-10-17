Read full article on original website
2news.com
$15 Million in American Rescue Plan Act Funds to Establish Nevada Transplant Institute
(October 20, 2022)– Nevada Donor Network (NDN) is pleased to announce it has been awarded $15 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds from the State of Nevada, one of the largest amounts awarded to a single nonprofit organization by the Interim Finance Committee to date. The funding will...
2news.com
At Least 17,000 Children in Nevada Still Eligible for Expanded Child Tax Credit
There’s only four weeks left for families to get up to $3,600 per child from the Child Tax Credit. Each household could receive up to $3,600 for each child younger than age 6, and up to $3,000 for each child between 6 and 17 years old, but a tax return must be filed by November 15, 2022 at 11:59 p.m. PT.
Elko Daily Free Press
Letter: Senator poor choice for Nevada
Catherine Cortez Masto has been a poor choice for Senator for Nevada. She is without a clue; adding regulations and taxes to mining and energy producers as well as spending money on Green New Deal has a direct effect on inflation. Next time she chooses to visit northeast Nevada, should...
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada AG Ford provides $400,000 for red flag law training
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford has announced $400,000 for education and training programs for the state’s red flag law. Grants will also be offered to organizations providing resources to family members looking to help family members in crisis. “Our state’s ‘red flag’ law is...
2news.com
Carson Tahoe Health Phone System Resumes Normal Service
As of 8:15 p.m. tonight, October 20, the phone system at Carson Tahoe Health is back up and running, with calls being routed as usual. Carson Tahoe Health is currently experiencing a telephone network issue that is affecting nearly all calls throughout the system including scheduling, patient billing, voicemail boxes, and more.
2news.com
Greater Nevada Expands Cannabis Banking Support
Greater Nevada Credit Union is expanding their banking services to cannabis-related businesses. The company says they are now offering a 'suite' of banking solutions to these businesses in order to help remove cash as a barrier. Under the law, credit unions are able to provide a customary range of financial...
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada Humane Society waives adoption fees this weekend for National Make a Dog’s Day
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - There are lots of beloved animals at the Nevada Humane Society (NHS) looking for their forever homes. A dog named Asher is one of them. NHS took Asher in after he was rescued from a neglectful situation, living in a car with two cats, two people and three other dogs. He was in rough shape, but after love, attention and care for his physical health, Asher has made a marvelous recovery and is ready to be adopted.
nnbw.com
Keeping the talent in Northern Nevada
When Shilpi Garg needed to complete a pediatric residency program as part of her medical studies, she left Reno and headed to California’s Central Valley to enroll in the University of San Francisco-Fresno pediatrics scholars program. Garg grew up in Northern Nevada and still has family here. She knew...
KOLO TV Reno
Biden admin invests $57 million into northern Nevada for green energy
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Biden administration has announced a $57 million investment into northern Nevada and more than $100 million into Nevada as a whole for bolstering domestic manufacturing of lithium batteries. The money is part of $2.8 billion nationwide in grants from the Infrastructure Law passed last year....
Airway Commerce Center to Provide 350+ New Jobs at Reno-Tahoe International Airport
Construction has finally started on the Airway Commerce Center, which will be located just south of the Reno-International Airport. The project will feature a mix of small and mid-sized businesses and is expected to create at least 350 new jobs once completed.
2news.com
Sheep to Roam and Reduce Hazardous Fuels near Jacks Valley Community Tomorrow
As part of the Carson Ranger District’s Hazardous Fuels Reduction Program, the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest will release sheep on Friday, Oct. 21 in the Jacks Valley Wildlife Management Fuels Reduction Project area just south of Jacks Valley Road in Carson City, Nevada. From approximately mid-October through November, the sheep...
2news.com
EPA Awards $1.4 Million in Grant Funding to Improve and Protect Water Quality in Nevada
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has awarded $1,432,000 to the Nevada Department of Conservation and Natural Resources for the Nevada Division of Environmental Protection (NDEP) to support implementation of Nevada’s Nonpoint Source State Management Plan. Nonpoint source (NPS) pollution is caused by rainfall moving over the ground, leading...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
IVGID meeting moved to Monday; Duffield Foundation discusses grant termination
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — The special meeting for the general improvement district in regards to the Recreation Center Expansion Project has been moved to 5:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24, at the Chateau in Incline Village. The meeting was moved so that all trustees could attend. Previously, the meeting was...
KOLO TV Reno
Reno woman spends life savings after surviving spinal injury
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Tiffany Swisher has always loved spending time with her grandchildren. Now, she still enjoys her time with them, just from the confines of a wheelchair. “It’s been a very tough 8 months,” Tiffany said. On February 5th, Tiffany’s life changed forever. She was in...
Prolonged challenges by losing candidates could overshadow November election results
Policy, politics and progressive commentary Joey Gilbert, a Reno-based attorney, lost the GOP primary for Nevada governor by roughly 26,000 votes in June, a margin of around 11 points. But he wasn’t ready to admit defeat. Empowered by former President Donald Trump’s false claims of voter fraud after the 2020 election, Gilbert refused to concede. He offered a $25,000 reward […] The post Prolonged challenges by losing candidates could overshadow November election results appeared first on Nevada Current.
mynews4.com
Nevada Police Union overwhelmingly votes 'no confidence' in Gov. Steve Sisolak
SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — More than 95% of Nevada Police Union members surveyed recently voted 'no confidence' in Governor Steve Sisolak over his handling of the critical shortages and turnover rates of state police. NPU is the state's largest police union and represents all peace...
Nevada boy dies from rare brain-eating amoeba
Health officials believe the boy may have been exposed to the amoeba while swimming in Lake Mead. KSNV's Kay Dimanche reports.Oct. 20, 2022.
KOLO TV Reno
Equal Rights: The focus of Question 1
Much colder weather will drop into the region Saturday with a sharp cold front. Windy, showery weather is expected, with rain changing over to light snow before ending. The first freeze of the fall is possible for Reno Sunday or Monday morning. -Jeff. Fall foliage website. Updated: 11 hours ago.
2news.com
Nevadaworks Hosting Grand Re-Opening of Reno Job Center
The rebranded EmployNV job center inside the Reno Town Mall is split into two levels. The job center partners with other agencies to provide all kinds of assistance.
KOLO TV Reno
Hillary Schieve seeks another term as Reno Mayor
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - “I think now more than ever we are going to see significant impacts; initiatives due to the infrastructure bill,” says Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve. “The things that are happening in Reno, like regionalizing fire, housing, the financial investment. It is going to be massive..what that takes is someone who truly reaches across the aisle,” she says.
