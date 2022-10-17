Read full article on original website
AFCM Gerald Edward “Jerry” Yerdon, USN, (Ret.)
AFCM Gerald Edward “Jerry” Yerdon, USN, (Ret.), 85, of California, MD passed away on October 7, 2022 at Calvert Nursing Center in Prince Frederick, MD. He was born on November 3, 1936 in New York to the late Leland Edgar Yerdon and Claire Mae Engle Yerdon. In 1955...
MISSING TEENS: Damien Johnson And Leilani Moreno; Ages 15-13
ST. MARY’S COUNTY, Md. – This morning, the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating two missing persons in separate cases. Missing Person, Damien Johnson (15 y/o W/M). He was last seen yesterday evening in the Mechanicsville area wearing a yellow shirt and gray sweatpants. Case #53826-22.
Joseph L. Dunn
Joseph “Joe” Dunn passed away on Wednesday, October 12, 2022 with his family by his side. Joe graduated from North Carolina State University in 1965 with a B.S. Degree in Aerospace Engineering. He attended the United States Naval Test Pilot School, graduating in 1967, and he earned a M.S. Degree from George Washington University in 1973.
$50,000-Winning Powerball Ticket Sold In Anne Arundel County
LAUREL, Md. – We have a winner! Check your Powerball tickets from Monday’s drawing, Maryland! Even though no one hit the jackpot, someone bought a $50,000-winning ticket at a Laurel retailer and 13,440 other players in Maryland won prizes ranging from $4 to $100. The third-tier winning ticket...
Annapolis Man Killed In Prince George’s County Hit-And-Run
GREENBELT, Md. – The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal pedestrian hit-and-run in Greenbelt. The victim is 22-year-old Zarek Lynch of Annapolis. On October 19, 2022, at approximately 1:55 am, patrol officers were called to the 6300 block of Greenbelt Road where they discovered Lynch unresponsive...
Clements Convenience Center To Temporarily Close
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The Department of Public Works & Transportation announces the Clements Convenience Center will be closed beginning Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, for approximately four weeks for renovation. Residents may use the Charlotte Hall Convenience Center located at 37707 New Market Turner Road, or the Oakville Convenience Center...
Calvert County Congratulates New And Expanded Businesses
CALVERT COUNTY, Md. – Calvert County is committed to fostering a dynamic and competitive business climate to ensure economic growth and sustainability. New businesses are a sign that the Calvert County economy continues to thrive. These new businesses help stimulate the economy and provide employment opportunities for local residents.
Calvert Man Arrested On Multiple Attempted Murder And Gun Charges In Lexington Park
LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – On October 19, 2022, Tpr T. Eckrich conducted a traffic stop on Pegg Road at Westbury Boulevard, Lexington Park, MD. A probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted which revealed suspected Marijuana and a loaded gun with an obliterated serial number. The passenger, and...
Suspect Caught Lighting Paper Towels In Waldorf Library Bathroom, Causes Fire
WALDORF, Md. – On October 18, 2022, at approximately 2:37 p.m., a person was caught lighting paper towels on fire in the bathroom of the Waldorf West Charles County Public Library at 10405 O’Donnell Place in Waldorf. This incident did not trigger any fire alarms or sprinklers. There...
Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Seeks The Whereabouts Of Norman Leo Terry, II
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of Norman Leo Terry, II, 47 of Chesapeake Beach. Terry is wanted for Failure to Pay Child Support. Anyone with information in regards to Terry, is asked to please contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office...
Fall Trout Stocking Begins Across Southern Maryland
SOUTHERN MARYLAND, Md. – On October 20, the Maryland Department of Natural Resources crews stocked 2,100 trout in Charles and Calvert Counties. Get out for some fishing before the cold weather returns! Happy fishing!. Calvert County:. -Calvert Cliffs Pond: 400 rainbow trout. -Hutchins Pond: 400 rainbow trout. Charles County:
Jefferson Patterson Park & Museum Receives Grant To Study Early Twentieth-Century Rural Wallville Community
ST. LEONARD, Md. – The Jefferson Patterson Park and Museum (JPPM) and the Maryland Historical Trust (MHT), two divisions of the Maryland Department of Planning, announced a $49,000 grant from the Department of Interior, National Park Service Civil Rights grant program, for a historical and archaeological study of Calvert County’s Wallville community.
Dust Off Your Resume, Plan To Attend Tri-County Job And Career Fair At CSM Oct. 20
LA PLATA, Md. – Eager and qualified job seekers are encouraged to attend the Tri-County Job and Career Fair at CSM’s La Plata Campus Oct. 20 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. This fair is a great way to learn about companies and positions that may be hiring in your field of interest. Even if you aren’t currently looking for a job, attending a job fair can help you prepare for your future job search.
Police Investigate Shooting At Patuxent Crossing Shopping Center; One Transported To Hospital
LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – On October 18, 2022 at approximately 1:00 p.m., police responded to shots fired at the Patuxent Crossing Shopping Center located on MacArthur Boulevard in California, MD. Police first on the scene found no subjects with injuries. Shortly after at 1:09 p.m., emergency units reported...
One Flown Out After Two Vehicle Collison In Port Tobacco
PORT TOBACCO, Md. – On October 19, 2022 at approximately 5:00 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a serious motor vehicle accident on Port Tobacco Road in the area of Howard Drive. Crews arrived and found the two-vehicle collision with one vehicle overturned. Reporting a total...
Police Seek Identity Of Burglary Suspects At Vape Jungle In Lexington Park
LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the persons pictured in a burglary investigation. On Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, at 10:55 pm, the suspects used a chunk of concrete to break the glass and enter the Vape Jungle business in Millison Plaza in Lexington Park.
Charles County Commissioners Meeting Update, Oct. 18-19
LA PLATA, Md. – On Tuesday, Oct. 18, representatives from Charles County Public Schools; Charles County Public Library; College of Southern Maryland; Department of Recreation, Parks, and Tourism; Department of Community Services; and Charles County Sheriff’s Office provided an update on supporting youth in Charles County. An agreed next step approach is that these agencies continue dialogue and meet again in the first quarter of 2023.
Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Weekly Crime Blotter
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – During the week of October 10, 2022 – October 16, 2022, deputies of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to 1,542 calls for service throughout the community. Burglary: 22-59050. On October 10, 2022, deputies responded to ‘Smokoholic’ located at 1761 Horace Ward Road...
Police Investigating Fatal Accident That Killed 33-Year-Old Waldorf Woman
ACCOKEEK, Md. – The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal collision in Accokeek. The deceased driver is 33-year-old Tiffanie Bunch of Waldorf. On October 15, 2022, at approximately 3:00 am, officers responded to the area of Indian Head Highway near Berry Road for a single-vehicle collision.
Two Replica Firearms Recovered From Students At Educational Center; Cases Are Unrelated
POMFRET, Md. – On October 19 at 9:51 a.m., school administrators at Robert D. Stethem Educational Center detected the odor of marijuana on a 14-year-old student. Further investigation by the administrators revealed the student was in possession of baggies containing residue of marijuana and a replica firearm / BB gun, which was recovered from his waistband. The school resource officer responded and recovered the gun and baggies; the student was released to a parent.
