Hollywood, MD

Bay Net

AFCM Gerald Edward “Jerry” Yerdon, USN, (Ret.)

AFCM Gerald Edward “Jerry” Yerdon, USN, (Ret.), 85, of California, MD passed away on October 7, 2022 at Calvert Nursing Center in Prince Frederick, MD. He was born on November 3, 1936 in New York to the late Leland Edgar Yerdon and Claire Mae Engle Yerdon. In 1955...
CALIFORNIA, MD
Bay Net

MISSING TEENS: Damien Johnson And Leilani Moreno; Ages 15-13

ST. MARY’S COUNTY, Md. – This morning, the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating two missing persons in separate cases. Missing Person, Damien Johnson (15 y/o W/M). He was last seen yesterday evening in the Mechanicsville area wearing a yellow shirt and gray sweatpants. Case #53826-22.
MECHANICSVILLE, MD
Bay Net

Joseph L. Dunn

Joseph “Joe” Dunn passed away on Wednesday, October 12, 2022 with his family by his side. Joe graduated from North Carolina State University in 1965 with a B.S. Degree in Aerospace Engineering. He attended the United States Naval Test Pilot School, graduating in 1967, and he earned a M.S. Degree from George Washington University in 1973.
LEONARDTOWN, MD
Bay Net

Annapolis Man Killed In Prince George’s County Hit-And-Run

GREENBELT, Md. – The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal pedestrian hit-and-run in Greenbelt. The victim is 22-year-old Zarek Lynch of Annapolis. On October 19, 2022, at approximately 1:55 am, patrol officers were called to the 6300 block of Greenbelt Road where they discovered Lynch unresponsive...
GREENBELT, MD
Bay Net

Clements Convenience Center To Temporarily Close

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The Department of Public Works & Transportation announces the Clements Convenience Center will be closed beginning Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, for approximately four weeks for renovation. Residents may use the Charlotte Hall Convenience Center located at 37707 New Market Turner Road, or the Oakville Convenience Center...
CLEMENTS, MD
Bay Net

Calvert County Congratulates New And Expanded Businesses

CALVERT COUNTY, Md. – Calvert County is committed to fostering a dynamic and competitive business climate to ensure economic growth and sustainability. New businesses are a sign that the Calvert County economy continues to thrive. These new businesses help stimulate the economy and provide employment opportunities for local residents.
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

Fall Trout Stocking Begins Across Southern Maryland

SOUTHERN MARYLAND, Md. – On October 20, the Maryland Department of Natural Resources crews stocked 2,100 trout in Charles and Calvert Counties. Get out for some fishing before the cold weather returns! Happy fishing!. Calvert County:. -Calvert Cliffs Pond: 400 rainbow trout. -Hutchins Pond: 400 rainbow trout. Charles County:
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

Jefferson Patterson Park & Museum Receives Grant To Study Early Twentieth-Century Rural Wallville Community

ST. LEONARD, Md. – The Jefferson Patterson Park and Museum (JPPM) and the Maryland Historical Trust (MHT), two divisions of the Maryland Department of Planning, announced a $49,000 grant from the Department of Interior, National Park Service Civil Rights grant program, for a historical and archaeological study of Calvert County’s Wallville community.
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

Dust Off Your Resume, Plan To Attend Tri-County Job And Career Fair At CSM Oct. 20

LA PLATA, Md. – Eager and qualified job seekers are encouraged to attend the Tri-County Job and Career Fair at CSM’s La Plata Campus Oct. 20 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. This fair is a great way to learn about companies and positions that may be hiring in your field of interest. Even if you aren’t currently looking for a job, attending a job fair can help you prepare for your future job search.
LA PLATA, MD
Bay Net

One Flown Out After Two Vehicle Collison In Port Tobacco

PORT TOBACCO, Md. –  On October 19, 2022 at approximately 5:00 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a serious motor vehicle accident on Port Tobacco Road in the area of Howard Drive. Crews arrived and found the two-vehicle collision with one vehicle overturned. Reporting a total...
PORT TOBACCO, MD
Bay Net

Charles County Commissioners Meeting Update, Oct. 18-19

LA PLATA, Md. – On Tuesday, Oct. 18, representatives from Charles County Public Schools; Charles County Public Library; College of Southern Maryland; Department of Recreation, Parks, and Tourism; Department of Community Services; and Charles County Sheriff’s Office provided an update on supporting youth in Charles County. An agreed next step approach is that these agencies continue dialogue and meet again in the first quarter of 2023.
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Weekly Crime Blotter

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – During the week of October 10, 2022 – October 16, 2022, deputies of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to 1,542 calls for service throughout the community. Burglary: 22-59050. On October 10, 2022, deputies responded to ‘Smokoholic’ located at 1761 Horace Ward Road...
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

Police Investigating Fatal Accident That Killed 33-Year-Old Waldorf Woman

ACCOKEEK, Md. – The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal collision in Accokeek. The deceased driver is 33-year-old Tiffanie Bunch of Waldorf. On October 15, 2022, at approximately 3:00 am, officers responded to the area of Indian Head Highway near Berry Road for a single-vehicle collision.
ACCOKEEK, MD
Bay Net

Two Replica Firearms Recovered From Students At Educational Center; Cases Are Unrelated

POMFRET, Md. – On October 19 at 9:51 a.m., school administrators at Robert D. Stethem Educational Center detected the odor of marijuana on a 14-year-old student. Further investigation by the administrators revealed the student was in possession of baggies containing residue of marijuana and a replica firearm / BB gun, which was recovered from his waistband. The school resource officer responded and recovered the gun and baggies; the student was released to a parent.
CHARLES COUNTY, MD

