California State

The 2 candidates in the race to be California Treasurer

By Rhett Rodriguez
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fxG5O_0icVcqk800

SACRAMENTO, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – California’s treasurer is sometimes referred to as the state’s banker – according to the AP, incumbent Fiona Ma and Jack Guerro will now face each other for the treasurer job in the general election on Nov. 8.

The State Treasurer’s Office provides funding for public infrastructure projects and processes payments on behalf of the state, as well as investing state money and managing its financial affairs.

In a typical year, the State Treasurer processes $2 trillion of payments and provides oversight for an investment portfolio of more than $124 billion. Candidates for the state office provided a statement in the voter information guide .

Fiona Ma (D)

Ma is the incumbent and was elected State Treasurer in 2018. According to her candidate statement, Ma is running because the state’s economic recovery “requires a proven problem solver with a track record of getting things done.” Ma’s qualifications include being a Certified Public Accountant and holding a B.S. in Accounting, M.S. in Taxation and an MBA in Finance.

Fiona Ma’s campaign website can be found here .

Jack Guerrero (R)

Guerrero is one of the candidates to be State Treasurer. According to his candidate statement he “brings a unique combination of public and private sector experience.” He previously held the office of mayor and councilmember and is a Certified Public Accountant. He promises to expose previous political mismanagement, safeguard state assets, eliminate fraud and advocate for citizens-first policies.

Jack Guerrero’s campaign website can be found here .

The candidate with the majority of the vote will be California’s Treasurer at the start of the next year.

