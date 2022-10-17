Read full article on original website
Ocasio-Cortez fires back at Pence: ‘Absolutely no one wants to hear what your plan is for their uterus’
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) shot back at Mike Pence on Wednesday night after the former vice president said Republican majorities in Congress will protect the right to life, telling Pence on Twitter, “Absolutely no one wants to hear what your plan is for their uterus.”. The spat between Pence...
Washington Examiner
Federal judge finds Trump lied in court
A court filing suggests new legal jeopardy for former President Donald Trump in his quest to challenge the results of the 2020 election. When Trump and his attorneys filed a challenge in Georgia in December 2020, the former president "knew that the specific numbers of voter fraud were wrong but continued to tout those numbers, both in court and to the public," a federal judge wrote on Wednesday.
msn.com
Elizabeth Warren blasts a federal court's 'lawless and reckless decision' striking down the funding mechanism for a top student-loan industry watchdog
A federal appeals court ruled the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau's funding as unconstitutional. The agency currently receives funding through the Federal Reserve, rather than Congress. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who helped create the agency, called the ruling a "reckless decision." A court shaped by Republicans just ruled against a key consumer...
Trump Rips 'Partisan Hack' Judge Who Ruled He Deliberately Lied About Vote Fraud In Suit
Trump yet again pressed "rigged vote" claims in a personal attack, even though a federal judge determined this week that he knows better.
Michigan Marine vet Amir Hekmati loses appeal that sought $20M award
FLINT, MI -- A man who grew up in Flint and was tortured in an Iranian prison before his 2016 release has lost a federal court appeal that sought $20 million from a government fund that pays damage claims against foreign states that have been designated state sponsors of terrorism.
Here are all Detroit Free Press endorsements for 2022 general election
Here are the Detroit Free Press Editorial Board's choices for the general election on Nov. 8, 2022. You can use our voter guide to see which of these Michigan local and statewide races are on your ballot and find out more about the candidates. Statewide elected offices ...
Steve Bannon to be sentenced for contempt of Congress conviction – live
Prosecutors seeking six-month prison term and $200,000 in fines for Trump’s former lead strategist
Proposal 3 leaves questions Michigan Supreme Court could decide
Hello, it's Wednesday. Today we turn our attention to the state Supreme Court. Michigan voters pick two Supreme Court justices this fall, people who could find themselves on the pivotal seven-member body that may have to grapple with Proposal 3 if voters adopt it. Proposal 3 enshrines a "fundamental right to reproductive freedom"...
AG opinion: State canvassers could face legal action, suspension if they don’t perform legal duties
Following multiple deadlocks from the Michigan State Board of Canvassers (BSC), state Sen. Jeremy Moss (D-Southfield) consulted with the Department of the Attorney General about potential legal consequences if a board member fails to perform their duties. In Michigan, the Board of Canvassers is responsible for certifying election results, as well as certifying petitions for […] The post AG opinion: State canvassers could face legal action, suspension if they don’t perform legal duties appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Tv20detroit.com
Yes, we still turn clocks back in November, despite rumors
There have been rumors circulating among the public and on social media that we won't fall back in November because a bill was passed that ended clock changes. While a bill was passed, we're here to tell you that at 2 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6, we will still turn our clocks back an hour.
The Grand Rapids Press
