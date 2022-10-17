Read full article on original website
Burlington moves forward with plans to connect Battery and Pine streets
Some business owners in the Independent Block have voiced concerns that the plan requires removing part of their building. Read the story on VTDigger here: Burlington moves forward with plans to connect Battery and Pine streets.
Paintings worth more than $20 million destroyed in Lake Michigan house fire, lawsuit reveals
No one was inside the lakefront mansion south of Pentwater when the house caught fire. It burned for more than 20 minutes before anyone called the fire department and for another half hour while firefighters searched for the source of the smoke. When they found it, just before 10 p.m....
railfan.com
Class Is Reject Contract Proposal from Maintenance of Way Union
WASHINGTON — The National Carriers’ Conference Committee said it will not accept a new proposal by the leadership of the Brotherhood of Maintenance of Way Employees Division after its membership rejected a tentative contract earlier this month. That rejection by the committee, which represents six of North America’s seven largest railroads, increases the likelihood of a shutdown of the national rail network next month, either by strike or lockout.
