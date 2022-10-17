ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
railfan.com

Class Is Reject Contract Proposal from Maintenance of Way Union

WASHINGTON — The National Carriers’ Conference Committee said it will not accept a new proposal by the leadership of the Brotherhood of Maintenance of Way Employees Division after its membership rejected a tentative contract earlier this month. That rejection by the committee, which represents six of North America’s seven largest railroads, increases the likelihood of a shutdown of the national rail network next month, either by strike or lockout.
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy