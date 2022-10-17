When the rapper Young Dolph (real name Adolph Robert Thornton Jr.) was killed in a hail of gunfire, he was buying cookies for his mother in Memphis, Tennessee. He was survived by his partner of ten years and the mother of his children, Mia Jaye. Thornton, aka Young Dolph, was 36 years old, a self-made multi-millionaire with a record label (Paper Route Empire). He had grown alongside his career, was planning a wedding with his partner, and had been talking about retiring from the music business to spend more time with his kids. After leaving the specialty cookie store, he was going straight to a Thanksgiving charity event. He was known for passing out Thanksgiving turkeys to lower-income residents in the Memphis community.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 9 DAYS AGO