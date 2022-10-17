ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bensalem Township, PA

Comments / 37

chazblitz
3d ago

I'm not real big on these "tribute" bands but I have to say Nick Mason's Saucerful of Secrets was worth every penny I paid to see them. Saw Kansas when they were in their prime with the fantastic Mahogany Rush opening for them. Those were the days!!

Reply(3)
18
rickeybobbie
3d ago

Not the same without Steve Walsh!!!! He was Multi -talented musician!!!!! He was the one that held it all together!!!!

Reply(2)
23
Americanpatriot
3d ago

I’m a big Kansas fan and I wouldn’t pay the money to see this tribute band. Only original member is Rich Williams. To me this isn’t Kansas.

Reply(6)
8
 

