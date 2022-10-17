Read full article on original website
2news.com
Fire Damages Two Homes in Sparks
A Sparks house fire that was initially stopped late Wednesday night and damaged two homes temporarily flared up again early Thursday morning. The fire initially started just before midnight and was knocked down but then reignited again about two hours later, in the 400 block of 9th Street. Crews were called back and knocked down the blaze.
2news.com
Sparks Crews Respond to Early Morning House Fire
All people were evacuated and no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
KOLO TV Reno
Fire burns homes on 9th Street in Sparks
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - A fire that caused heavy damage to a Sparks home, and spread to another, is under investigation. It was reported just before midnight Wednesday at a home near 9th and D streets. The house was engulfed in flames when crews arrived, and the fire was spreading...
mynews4.com
One person killed in crash on I-80 east of Sparks near Mustang
SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — One person was killed in a crash on I-80 eastbound near Mustang Thursday morning. According to the Nevada Highway Patrol, the crash occurred around 6 a.m. on Oct. 20. Two vehicles were involved, a black Volvo and a silver Sedan. Nevada...
Semi, delivery truck involved in crash on I-80 in Sierra
PLACER COUNTY – A crash involving a semi and a delivery truck had traffic at a crawl along Interstate 80 in the Sierra on Wednesday morning. The crash happened just before 7 a.m. near the Blue Canyon Road offramp. Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but Cal Fire crews responded to the scene and found that a semi and a delivery truck were involved.It's unclear if there were any injuries.
KOLO TV Reno
Lee House fire determined to be accidental
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - A fire at the historic Lee House has been determined to be accidental, according to Carson City Fire officials. Carson City Fire Chief Sean Slamon says the fire was caused by a commercial coffee pot being left on. The blaze broke out in the early...
2news.com
Nevada State Police Investigate Fatal Crash on I-80 East Near Mustang
An investigation is underway after a deadly multi-car crash on I-80 near Mustang early Thursday morning. Nevada State Police says the crash happened right after 6 a.m. on Thursday, east of Sparks. NSP says witnesses reported a black Volvo speeding westbound on I-80 when it clipped a van trying to...
2news.com
Fire Destroys Mobile Home In Sun Valley
No injuries were reported but the mobile home is a complete loss. This is a developing story, and we will update as we learn more.
KOLO TV Reno
Fatal crash near Mustang kills 1
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Update at 10:15 a.m.: Roads have once again opened, but the backup will take a while to clear up. Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that backed up traffic near Mustang early Thursday morning. Around 6:30 a.m., NHP says a black Volvo sedan was...
2news.com
Investigation Underway After Deadly Shooting in Reno
Reno Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened on Bartlett Street late Wednesday night. Police say the shooting appears to be an act of self-defense and that no one was arrested. When officers arrived on scene, they found the victim with gunshot wounds, around 10:45 p.m. The unidentified man...
2news.com
Police Resolve Situation after Suspicious Person at Silver Lake Elementary School
Silver Lake Elementary School in Reno was temporarily on a precautionary code yellow lockdown due to nearby police activity. The incident started around 2 p.m. The lockdown was lifted less than one hour later. This message was sent to families from the principal, Courtney Sego, about the cause of the...
KOLO TV Reno
Sun Valley fire displaces 5
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A fire starting in Sun Valley spread to a home Monday morning, displacing five people. Truckee Meadows Fire and NV Energy responded to the blaze near East First Avenue and Carol Street. The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office says its deputies located a small fire in the backyard of a residence there.
2news.com
Coroner Identifies Man Killed in Sparks Officer-Involved Shooting
The Washoe County coroner has released the name of the man shot and killed by an officer at the Sparks Police Department Tuesday morning. The medical examiner says 36-year-old Jason Thorpe of Sparks died on scene. Police say Thorpe fired at least two shots in the area before they fired...
mynews4.com
One dead after apparent self-defense shooting near UNR
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — An investigation is underway after an apparent self-defense shooting happened near UNR late Wednesday night. Lieutenant Anthony Elges with the Reno Police Department said officers responded to the 100 block of Bartlett Street just before 11 p.m. on report of a shooting.
2news.com
Multiple Douglas County Deputies Exposed to Fentanyl During Narcotics Arrest
(October 20, 2022) The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says multiple deputies were exposed to fentanyl during a narcotics arrest in Stateline Thursday evening. The initial call came in around 8:10 p.m. Five deputies were transported to the emergency room from the scene. Their condition is currently unknown. Other officers were...
KOLO TV Reno
Man reported missing in Lyon County
FERNLEY, Nev. (KOLO) - They Lyon County Sheriff’s Office is asking people for help finding a missing man. Ronald Littley, 53, was last seen on Sept. 19 at his home in Fernley. Littley left his home on foot and has not been seen or heard from since. Littley is...
FOX Reno
Reno Police warning public about man who has been scamming residents
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Reno Police Department is warning citizens about an ongoing scam in the greater Reno area in which a man is approaching victims and tricking or forcing them to give him money. Authorities say multiple victims have reported being scammed by...
KOLO TV Reno
Reno woman survives spinal cord injury
Much colder weather will drop into the region Saturday with a sharp cold front. Windy, showery weather is expected, with rain changing over to light snow before ending. The first freeze of the fall is possible for Reno Sunday or Monday morning. -Jeff. Fall foliage website. Updated: 11 hours ago.
2news.com
Two people found dead in home near Stead identified by Medical Examiner
Reno Police say two people were found dead in a home near Stead Saturday night. The Washoe County Medical Examiner's office says Evelyn Iverson, 54, died by homicide and Eugene Iverson, 81, died by suicide. At around 8:08 p.m. Saturday, October 15, officers with the Reno Police Department were dispatched...
2news.com
Officer Involved Shooting at Sparks Police Department
There was an officer involved shooting at the Sparks Police Department Tuesday morning. Just before 3 a.m., a Sergeant with the Sparks Police Department encountered an armed man outside of their station. The man had already fired his handgun. After several hours of negotiations, officers fired shots after the subject...
