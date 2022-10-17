Read full article on original website
kfgo.com
Cause of fire at Maplelag Resort ‘undetermined’
DETROIT LAKES, Minn (KFGO) – The cause of a fire that destroyed a popular vacation and ski resort near Detroit Lakes last week is undetermined. Becker County Sheriff Todd Glander said a state fire investigator told him that he was not able to determine a definitive cause for the blaze that leveled the main lodge at Maplelag Resort last Monday. Glander said there was no indication that the fire was suspicious.
kfgo.com
Man to change plea in fatal shootings of Fargo co-workers in 2021
FARGO, N.D. (KFGO/KVRR) -The Moorhead man accused of killing two co-workers at a Fargo manufacturing company in 2021 is expected to change his plea to guilty on Halloween. Anthony Reese Jr. had pleaded not guilty last month to three counts of murder, including of an unborn child. He is charged...
kfgo.com
Man injured in White Earth Reservation stabbing
MAHNOMEN, Minn. – Mahnomen County authorities are investigating a stabbing on the White Earth Reservation that left one man wounded. Officers said a victim with a stab wound to the back was admitted to the Mahnomen Health Center early Tuesday morning and airlifted to a Fargo hospital. White Earth...
kfgo.com
High fees force businesses, nonprofits to rethink annual Holiday Lights show
WEST FARGO, N.D. (KFGO KVRR) – Local businesses and nonprofits are feeling left out of the holiday lights display because of the event being more expensive to participate in and attend now that it’s moved to the Red River Valley Fair. “We recognize that this has been turned...
kfgo.com
Two arrested following a shots fired call, police chase in Fargo
FARGO (KFGO) – Fargo police have arrested two people and are searching for another person following a pursuit early this morning. Police responded to a report of a disturbance and possible shots fired in the 3300 block of 31st Avenue South just after midnight. Officers spotted an SUV in the vicinity matching the description of the vehicle in the call and attempted to stop the vehicle but the SUV sped off at a high rate of speed.
kfgo.com
RDO Caters Taters and KFGO Continue a Long Tradition
For more than 20 years, KFGO has had the humbled pleasure of broadcasting from RDO Caters Taters. This annual event is simple in concept. The fine folks at RDO cook up a batch of “Pound-taters” (one pound potatoes) and then offer a variety of toppings to those who stop in to have lunch. Those hungry spud fans pay for a ticket and 100% of the proceeds go to a local charity. That charity also gets the benefit of getting to know RDO and RDO employees getting to know them.
kfgo.com
Two people arrested in Rothsay following two-month drug investigation
ROTHSAY, Minn. (KFGO) – A two-month drug investigation in Wolverton has led to two arrests and the seizure of 12 pounds of methamphetamine. Wilkin and Clay County Sheriff’s deputies, agents with the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, two drug task forces, and the State Patrol made a traffic stop in Rothsay on Tuesday. The meth was discovered during a search of a pickup.
kfgo.com
Federal meth conspiracy distribution case: Trottier’s ‘right-hand man’ appears in court
FARGO (KFGO) – One of the defendants named in a large scale drug distribution case filed earlier this month appeared in federal district court Tuesday morning. Assistant U.S. Attorney Alex Stock argued on behalf of the government for the pretrial detention of Matthew Wood, who was arrested in Fargo on October 6.
