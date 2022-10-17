ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynnwood, WA

State commission recommends Paine Field as one of two potential options for new aviation capacity

Adding capacity at Paine Field was one of two options recommended to the Washington State Legislature to meet the state’s growing demand for commercial passenger service, air cargo and general aviation capacity in Washington state. After months gathering public feedback and reviewing technical analyses, the Washington State’s Commercial Aviation...
Sponsored: Help wanted

Two openings at DME CPA Group PC, a small, high-quality, community-minded firm in downtown Edmonds. Great working conditions, free parking, nice offices, walk to area restaurants and shops. 1) Tax Preparer — full-time during tax season, part-time rest of the year, remote work possible after initial training and team building....
EDMONDS, WA
Save the date: Author Mónica Guzmán to speak Jan. 5 on having curious conversations during divided times

Many of us struggle to communicate with those who don’t share our values and ideas. Mónica Guzmán, author of the newly released book, I Never Thought of It That Way: How to Have Fearlessly Curious Conversations in Dangerously Divided Times, is coming to Edmonds at Jan. 5, 2023 for a community conversation aimed at finding common ground.
EDMONDS, WA
Bonnie Howard: Retired nurse enjoyed her volunteer work with Edmonds organizations

Bonnie Lynn Howard (75) passed away September 27, 2022 in Everett, WA. Bonnie was born July 17, 1947 in New Haven, CT, the only daughter of Marie (Rosinus) and Stanley Howard, loved and protected by her two older brothers. She grew up in Hamden, CT and received her degree from Boston Children’s Hospital nursing program in 1968. She forged many deep friendships with her cohort of classmates and others during this time and actively kept in touch with many of them for over fifty years.
EDMONDS, WA
Sponsor spotlight: Timely dental assistant program at Edmonds College will help local practices fill an overwhelming job shortage

Edmonds College is launching a dental assistant program in January 2023, and the timing could not be better. An overwhelming demand for dental assistants around the Pacific Northwest has left practices scrambling to find qualified candidates to fill positions in the industry. The hope is Edmonds College will be able to alleviate some of the pressure dental practices are currently facing when looking for new employees.
EDMONDS, WA
Northbound I-5 in Everett reduces to two lanes for the weekend starting Friday night, Oct. 21

Northbound Interstate 5 in Everett will be reduced to two lanes starting at 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21 – weather permitting. Lane reductions will end by 5 a.m. Monday, Oct. 24. During the lane reduction, the HOV lane will be open to all drivers. The only ramp closure planned is to Marine View Drive in north Everett. People who usually use that off-ramp will need to use an earlier exit.
EVERETT, WA
Lynnwood Police Blotter: Oct. 9-15, 2022

19220 block 52nd Avenue West: A theft was reported. 18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A vehicle was stolen. 3200 block 184th Street Southwest: An assault at the mall was reported. 4800 block 168th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen. 18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police made a warrant arrest. 5800...
LYNNWOOD, WA
Unhealthy air quality to continue this week due to wildfire smoke

The impacts of wildfire smoke are expected to continue until late this week, with unhealthy air quality levels rising, the Puget Sound Clean Air Agency warned Tuesday. Air quality is expected to be unhealthy for everyone levels near active fires, including a new fire in east King County. As of Tuesday, other areas in the Puget Sound region are expected to be unhealthy for sensitive groups.

