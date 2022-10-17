Read full article on original website
Council hears department proposals for 2023-24 budget increases, learns about Community Transit pilot project
The Lynnwood City Council at its Monday, Oct. 17 work session received six presentations regarding the city’s preliminary 2023-24 budget as well as a final presentation on Community Transit’s new pilot program. The complete proposed budget was presented to the council at its Oct. 10 meeting and councilmembers...
State commission recommends Paine Field as one of two potential options for new aviation capacity
Adding capacity at Paine Field was one of two options recommended to the Washington State Legislature to meet the state’s growing demand for commercial passenger service, air cargo and general aviation capacity in Washington state. After months gathering public feedback and reviewing technical analyses, the Washington State’s Commercial Aviation...
Sponsored: Help wanted
Two openings at DME CPA Group PC, a small, high-quality, community-minded firm in downtown Edmonds. Great working conditions, free parking, nice offices, walk to area restaurants and shops. 1) Tax Preparer — full-time during tax season, part-time rest of the year, remote work possible after initial training and team building....
Community Transit pilot program to ‘Zip’ around Alderwood Mall area starting Oct. 20
Spirits were high Wednesday morning as Lynnwood city officials along with Community Transit partners cut the ribbon for the transit agency’s new pilot program, Zip Alderwood. “It’s not often we get to try something new and that’s what we’re doing today, so that’s cool,” said Ric Ilgenfritz, CEO of...
Save the date: Author Mónica Guzmán to speak Jan. 5 on having curious conversations during divided times
Many of us struggle to communicate with those who don’t share our values and ideas. Mónica Guzmán, author of the newly released book, I Never Thought of It That Way: How to Have Fearlessly Curious Conversations in Dangerously Divided Times, is coming to Edmonds at Jan. 5, 2023 for a community conversation aimed at finding common ground.
Bonnie Howard: Retired nurse enjoyed her volunteer work with Edmonds organizations
Bonnie Lynn Howard (75) passed away September 27, 2022 in Everett, WA. Bonnie was born July 17, 1947 in New Haven, CT, the only daughter of Marie (Rosinus) and Stanley Howard, loved and protected by her two older brothers. She grew up in Hamden, CT and received her degree from Boston Children’s Hospital nursing program in 1968. She forged many deep friendships with her cohort of classmates and others during this time and actively kept in touch with many of them for over fifty years.
Sponsor spotlight: Timely dental assistant program at Edmonds College will help local practices fill an overwhelming job shortage
Edmonds College is launching a dental assistant program in January 2023, and the timing could not be better. An overwhelming demand for dental assistants around the Pacific Northwest has left practices scrambling to find qualified candidates to fill positions in the industry. The hope is Edmonds College will be able to alleviate some of the pressure dental practices are currently facing when looking for new employees.
Northbound I-5 in Everett reduces to two lanes for the weekend starting Friday night, Oct. 21
Northbound Interstate 5 in Everett will be reduced to two lanes starting at 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21 – weather permitting. Lane reductions will end by 5 a.m. Monday, Oct. 24. During the lane reduction, the HOV lane will be open to all drivers. The only ramp closure planned is to Marine View Drive in north Everett. People who usually use that off-ramp will need to use an earlier exit.
Edmonds College receives renewal of $200K grant for expanding program that services students with disabilities
Edmonds College received a $200,000 renewal of a grant that will help fund the college’s Pursuit Lab, which provides college access and services that include job-readiness training for students aged 16-21 with documented disabilities. The grant also expanded the program’s reach into all of Snohomish and King counties.
Lynnwood Police Blotter: Oct. 9-15, 2022
19220 block 52nd Avenue West: A theft was reported. 18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A vehicle was stolen. 3200 block 184th Street Southwest: An assault at the mall was reported. 4800 block 168th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen. 18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police made a warrant arrest. 5800...
Unhealthy air quality to continue this week due to wildfire smoke
The impacts of wildfire smoke are expected to continue until late this week, with unhealthy air quality levels rising, the Puget Sound Clean Air Agency warned Tuesday. Air quality is expected to be unhealthy for everyone levels near active fires, including a new fire in east King County. As of Tuesday, other areas in the Puget Sound region are expected to be unhealthy for sensitive groups.
