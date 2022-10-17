ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martin, TN

thunderboltradio.com

UT Martin’s Sam Franklin named to 2022 Jerry Rice Award watch list

UT Martin freshman running back Sam Franklin is one of 25 players named to the watch list for the 2022 Stats Perform FCS Jerry Rice Award, which is presented to the national freshman of the year in college football’s Division I subdivision. The Rice Award, now in its 12th...
MARTIN, TN
thunderboltradio.com

UCES students rewarded with Top Tornado accolades

PRE-K Front row, from left: Will Parker Cruce, Leah Escobar, Saylor Hayslett, Palmer Gilliam, John Paul Minyard, Parker Kate Steward. Second row, from left: Victoria Acevedo, Rayleigh Puckett, Riley Young, Addyson Dill, Cary Lynn Pruitt, Kenedee Young. Third row, from left: George Joiner, Emerie Royal, Halen Williams, Mia Becerra, Remi...
UNION CITY, TN
wpsdlocal6.com

Documentary highlighting Cherokee State Park — the only state park open to Black Kentuckians during segregation — to premiere at Murray State

A historical park in Marshall County, Kentucky, that provided the Black community with a place to enjoy Kentucky Lake during the oppressive era of segregation is the subject of a documentary that will premiere at Murray State University on Oct. 27. Local 6 anchor Todd Faulkner delved into the history...
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY
thunderboltradio.com

New Latimer Engineering and Science Building dedication set for October 27

The new Latimer Engineering and Science Building will be dedicated during a dedication ceremony Thursday, October 27 at 3:30 at UT Martin. The $65 million, 120,000-square-foot, three-story building is located on Hurt Street between the business and sociology buildings. The public is invited to attend, and the event will be livestreamed at facebook.com/utmartin.
MARTIN, TN
WBBJ

Shadrack’s light show to skip Jackson after issue with stadium parking

JACKSON, Tenn. — Officials have confirmed Shadrack’s Christmas Wonderland will not return to the Jackson Baseball Stadium this year. A news released provided by the Jackson Rockabillys, who currently operate the stadium, states that Shadrack Productions opted to relocate their show after much deliberation regarding a delay in their usual set-up schedule.
JACKSON, TN
WREG

Did you feel that? Small earthquake rattles Northwest TN

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– If you felt a little bit of shaking in Northwest Tennessee, don’t worry. A magnitude 2.3 earthquake occurred around 7:34 p.m. Tuesday, according to the University of Memphis’ Center for Earthquake Research and Information. It was centered about 85 miles north of Memphis near the town of Ridgely, Tennessee in Lake County. No […]
RIDGELY, TN
thunderboltradio.com

State FCCLA President visits Dresden High School

Tennessee’s FCCLA [Family, Career and Community Leaders of America] President Kallee Cunningham visited Dresden High School recently to speak to classes and encourage participation in the organization. Ms. Cunningham shared her FCCLA journey and how it served as a safety net during her time in school. She said that...
DRESDEN, TN
radionwtn.com

Noon On Square: Ray Lewis Band, Perry’s BBQ

Paris, Tenn.–The Ray Lewis Band will perform at this week’s Noon On The Square with Perry’s BBQ providing lunch for everyone. Noon On The Square is from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, October 21. The annual event is held each Friday in October and is sponsored...
PARIS, TN
KFVS12

2 seriously injured in 3-vehicle crash

NEW MADRID COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Sikeston driver and his passenger were seriously injured in a three-vehicle crash in New Madrid County on Wednesday afternoon, October 19. The crashes happened at the intersection of U.S. Highway 60 and Route E, just south of Morehouse. According to the Missouri State...
NEW MADRID COUNTY, MO
WBBJ

Country music star hands out gift cards in West Tennessee

LEXINGTON, Tenn. — One celebrity artist visited a West Tennessee grocery store on Monday, surprising both customers and fans. Save-A-Lot is a community run and operated store, and community means a lot to this world famous country singer: Gary LeVox, the lead vocalist in Rascal Flatts. LeVox visited the...
LEXINGTON, TN
radionwtn.com

Pelican Festival This Weeend At Reelfoot Lake

Tiptonville, Tenn.–The annual Pelican Festival will be held Friday through Sunday this weekend at Reelfoot Lake. There will be plenty of opportunities for everyone to see and photograph the pelicans through the weekend, including several bus, pontoon and photography tours. PELICAN FESTIVAL SCHEDULE. FRIDAY OCTOBER 21, 2022. Vendors Open...
TIPTONVILLE, TN
thunderboltradio.com

Summer program promotes K-8 reading with reward

A districtwide summer reading program provided students in grades K-8 the opportunity to keep reading throughout the summer months along with a reward upon achievement. The Reading Choice Board program, offered to students at every school in grades K-8, was organized by District RTI [Response To Intervention] Coordinator April Fishel. Based on the grade level completed in the 21-22 school year, students completed age-appropriate activities listed on the boards that support reading standards.
WEAKLEY COUNTY, TN
westkentuckystar.com

Mercy Health Announces locations and dates to receive free flu vaccine

Mercy Health – Lourdes Hospital is once again making it easy to get your flu shot. Did you know that flu vaccines have prevented millions of illnesses, flu-related doctor visits and hospitalizations? Because of the likelihood that the flu virus and the latest variant of COVID-19 will spread this fall and winter, getting vaccinated remains you and your family's best source of protection against getting sick from the flu.
MAYFIELD, KY
thunderboltradio.com

Shirley Ann Moon, 81, Dyersburg

Funeral services for Shirley Ann Moon, age 81, of Dyersburg, will be Thursday, October 20, 2022, at 11:00 in Martin. Burial will be in the East Side Cemetery.
DYERSBURG, TN

