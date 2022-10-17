Read full article on original website
thunderboltradio.com
UT Martin’s Sam Franklin named to 2022 Jerry Rice Award watch list
UT Martin freshman running back Sam Franklin is one of 25 players named to the watch list for the 2022 Stats Perform FCS Jerry Rice Award, which is presented to the national freshman of the year in college football’s Division I subdivision. The Rice Award, now in its 12th...
Just In: Vols Announce Uniform Combo For UT Martin Game
Tennessee Football has announced the uniform combination for their upcoming matchup against UT Martin this Saturday. Tennessee is choosing to rock the all orange uniforms for the battle against the fellow UT team. The No. 3 Vols are aiming to continue their undefeated season this ...
thunderboltradio.com
Simon voted Preseason OVC Player of the Year, joining Stewart on Preseason All-OVC squad as Skyhawk MBB picked 3rd in league poll
The UT Martin men’s basketball program received multiple honors as the OVC unveiled its predicted order of finish and individual preseason accolades this morning as part of its Media Day festivities. Skyhawk senior guard KJ Simon was spotlighted as the Preseason OVC Player of the Year, becoming just the...
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee Adds ‘Summitt Blue’ Twist for Homecoming Uniforms against UT Martin
The University of Tennessee is celebrating Homecoming this week, which will be capped off with No. 3 Tennessee hosting UT Martin on Saturday at noon eastern time. As far as Tennessee’s uniforms go, the Vols will be going with a combination to match the rich traditions of Homecoming in Knoxville… but with a twist.
thunderboltradio.com
UCHS cross country prepares for postseason; Middle School hoop exhibition slated for Thursday
Union City High School was part of a large field at Westview in its final regular season cross country meet of the season Tuesday. Bailey Wagoner finished 19th among 151 girl competitors for the Lady Tornadoes, while teammate Kennedi Robinson was 35th. Wagoner was timed at 22:31, and Robinson came in at 24:06.
thunderboltradio.com
UCES students rewarded with Top Tornado accolades
PRE-K Front row, from left: Will Parker Cruce, Leah Escobar, Saylor Hayslett, Palmer Gilliam, John Paul Minyard, Parker Kate Steward. Second row, from left: Victoria Acevedo, Rayleigh Puckett, Riley Young, Addyson Dill, Cary Lynn Pruitt, Kenedee Young. Third row, from left: George Joiner, Emerie Royal, Halen Williams, Mia Becerra, Remi...
wpsdlocal6.com
Documentary highlighting Cherokee State Park — the only state park open to Black Kentuckians during segregation — to premiere at Murray State
A historical park in Marshall County, Kentucky, that provided the Black community with a place to enjoy Kentucky Lake during the oppressive era of segregation is the subject of a documentary that will premiere at Murray State University on Oct. 27. Local 6 anchor Todd Faulkner delved into the history...
thunderboltradio.com
New Latimer Engineering and Science Building dedication set for October 27
The new Latimer Engineering and Science Building will be dedicated during a dedication ceremony Thursday, October 27 at 3:30 at UT Martin. The $65 million, 120,000-square-foot, three-story building is located on Hurt Street between the business and sociology buildings. The public is invited to attend, and the event will be livestreamed at facebook.com/utmartin.
WBIR
Vols raise money to help UT Martin player
A.J. Marquez's family lost his family home to Hurricane Ian. He launched a Gofundme campaign and has since raised over $49,000.
WBBJ
Shadrack’s light show to skip Jackson after issue with stadium parking
JACKSON, Tenn. — Officials have confirmed Shadrack’s Christmas Wonderland will not return to the Jackson Baseball Stadium this year. A news released provided by the Jackson Rockabillys, who currently operate the stadium, states that Shadrack Productions opted to relocate their show after much deliberation regarding a delay in their usual set-up schedule.
Did you feel that? Small earthquake rattles Northwest TN
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– If you felt a little bit of shaking in Northwest Tennessee, don’t worry. A magnitude 2.3 earthquake occurred around 7:34 p.m. Tuesday, according to the University of Memphis’ Center for Earthquake Research and Information. It was centered about 85 miles north of Memphis near the town of Ridgely, Tennessee in Lake County. No […]
24hip-hop.com
Meet Rising Tennessee artist, Itz C. Ward, the New Talk of the Music Industry
James Ward, better known as Itz C. Ward, is buzzing through the streets as one of the hottest up and coming artists known around Middle Tennessee. C. Ward was born in Jackson, TN but later moved to Murfreesboro, TN and has started rapping since he was eight years old. Ward...
thunderboltradio.com
State FCCLA President visits Dresden High School
Tennessee’s FCCLA [Family, Career and Community Leaders of America] President Kallee Cunningham visited Dresden High School recently to speak to classes and encourage participation in the organization. Ms. Cunningham shared her FCCLA journey and how it served as a safety net during her time in school. She said that...
radionwtn.com
Noon On Square: Ray Lewis Band, Perry’s BBQ
Paris, Tenn.–The Ray Lewis Band will perform at this week’s Noon On The Square with Perry’s BBQ providing lunch for everyone. Noon On The Square is from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, October 21. The annual event is held each Friday in October and is sponsored...
KFVS12
2 seriously injured in 3-vehicle crash
NEW MADRID COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Sikeston driver and his passenger were seriously injured in a three-vehicle crash in New Madrid County on Wednesday afternoon, October 19. The crashes happened at the intersection of U.S. Highway 60 and Route E, just south of Morehouse. According to the Missouri State...
WBBJ
Country music star hands out gift cards in West Tennessee
LEXINGTON, Tenn. — One celebrity artist visited a West Tennessee grocery store on Monday, surprising both customers and fans. Save-A-Lot is a community run and operated store, and community means a lot to this world famous country singer: Gary LeVox, the lead vocalist in Rascal Flatts. LeVox visited the...
radionwtn.com
Pelican Festival This Weeend At Reelfoot Lake
Tiptonville, Tenn.–The annual Pelican Festival will be held Friday through Sunday this weekend at Reelfoot Lake. There will be plenty of opportunities for everyone to see and photograph the pelicans through the weekend, including several bus, pontoon and photography tours. PELICAN FESTIVAL SCHEDULE. FRIDAY OCTOBER 21, 2022. Vendors Open...
thunderboltradio.com
Summer program promotes K-8 reading with reward
A districtwide summer reading program provided students in grades K-8 the opportunity to keep reading throughout the summer months along with a reward upon achievement. The Reading Choice Board program, offered to students at every school in grades K-8, was organized by District RTI [Response To Intervention] Coordinator April Fishel. Based on the grade level completed in the 21-22 school year, students completed age-appropriate activities listed on the boards that support reading standards.
westkentuckystar.com
Mercy Health Announces locations and dates to receive free flu vaccine
Mercy Health – Lourdes Hospital is once again making it easy to get your flu shot. Did you know that flu vaccines have prevented millions of illnesses, flu-related doctor visits and hospitalizations? Because of the likelihood that the flu virus and the latest variant of COVID-19 will spread this fall and winter, getting vaccinated remains you and your family's best source of protection against getting sick from the flu.
thunderboltradio.com
Shirley Ann Moon, 81, Dyersburg
Funeral services for Shirley Ann Moon, age 81, of Dyersburg, will be Thursday, October 20, 2022, at 11:00 in Martin. Burial will be in the East Side Cemetery.
