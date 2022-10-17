ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

Santa Clara candidates sound off on housing, economic growth

By Jana Kadah
San José Spotlight
San José Spotlight
 3 days ago

The 49ers’ political influence, a looming budget deficit and divisive politics are the hot topics this election cycle for Santa Clara.

At a candidate forum hosted by San José Spotlight last week, those seeking office shared how they would address the city’s top problems. Six candidates are vying for three seats on the council.

Councilmember Anthony Becker is challenging incumbent Mayor Lisa Gillmor for the top seat. District 2 Councilmember Raj Chahal is seeking reelection against retired engineer Larry McColloch. District 3 Councilmember Karen Hardy seeks to keep her seat against challenger Christian Pellechia, vice president of operations at Santa Cruz-based Slatter Construction.

Mayor

Becker sees the common thread of all problems in Santa Clara to be Gillmor—noting she wasted millions on frivolous lawsuits like her attempts to stop Santa Clara from implementing six city council districts . Gillmor did not participate in the candidate forum despite multiple attempts from San José Spotlight.

“This is the turning point. You either get four more years of Lisa Gillmor, and we cannot afford that,” Becker said. “It is time to put our foot forward and in the future, and have a new generation lead our city.”

Becker wants to break up the political power on the council. He called Gillmor’s tenure “abusive” because she made decisions without council consideration like lobbying Gov. Gavin Newsom to help a major real estate firm save money.

To solve the city’s $27 million budget deficit, Becker wants to reexamine staffing costs of top city officials, bring in more events to Levi’s Stadium and increase taxes like Measure H, which would raise a business headcount tax from $15 to $45. He also wants to revamp the city’s permitting process to get affordable housing sites approved quicker.

Related Stories

October 7, 2022

‘Hatchet job’: 49ers rip Santa Clara County grand jury report on political influence

August 17, 2022

Election 2022: Santa Clara County cities see several contests

July 18, 2022

Santa Clara official looks to oust Mayor Lisa Gillmor

Becker faced questions from the audience regarding his relationship with the San Francisco 49ers football team. He was recently named in a county grand jury report that found he and four other councilmembers meet regularly with 49ers lobbyists ahead of council meetings. Residents shared concerns of the team influencing city policy.

He said he’s been transparent and cannot control how the football team spends its money in elections.

“I am an independent,” Becker said. “It’s really kind of sad we have turned this whole election into discussing everything about the 49ers… It’s taking away from actually talking about big issues like affordable housing and homelessness.”

Becker touted his efforts to bring the World Cup to Santa Clara, his efforts to combat homelessness and bring more affordable housing to the city, especially on the city’s Northside.

District 2

Chahal, who was elected in 2018 and previously served on the planning commission, also points to affordable housing development as a measure of his success.

“My approach is smart, balanced growth,” Chahal said at the forum. “We are in the tune of 15,000-20,000 new housing units.”

By law, 15% of those units will be affordable, but Chahal hopes to make 25% affordable.

Challenging Chahal is McColloch, who did not participate in the forum. His candidate statement says he’s “pro-business, pro-public safety, and pro-neighborhood and a strong supporter of women’s rights.”

Chahal touts his work to get a free shuttle service for residents, removing the so-called music ban for events at Levi’s Stadium and his support for Measure H.

Chahal was also named in the grand jury report, but said he was never interviewed for it .

“It basically convicted (me) without ever listening to (me),” Chahal said. “But the stadium billion dollar asset is here. We want to make some revenue for residents. And we sat across the table (with the 49ers) and we put (those meetings) on our calendar.”

Chahal said he has been transparent about meetings and doesn’t take special interest money, and said he’s even turned checks down to prevent money from swaying policy.

District 3

Councilmember Hardy said her priorities if reelected are to hire a new city manager and attorney and fight for the city’s water rights. Pellecchia has taken a leave of absence from the Silicon Valley Central Chamber of Commerce to pursue the seat, and touts he’s got the business know-how to combat the deficit.

They both oppose rent control and want to increase revenue for the city. How to do that is where they disagree. The biggest point of contention is Measure H.

Hardy said it will bring much-needed revenue and the cost to businesses is minimal. She said businesses have not objected, especially since the overhead tax would still be one of the lowest in the region.

“For any business (this) is just three hours of a minimum wage worker for them once a year. So this is not going to deter them,” Hardy said. “But that’s going to help us.”

Pellechia said any overhead tax is a burden to businesses and may make some leave the area—the last thing Santa Clara should do while struggling to increase revenue. Instead, he would like to tap into city reserves, but Hardy said the city already used what it can.

Pellechia criticized the current council for mismanaging taxpayer dollars—which is why he is running.

“This city council (is) the laughingstock of Silicon Valley,” he said. “We fire a city manager (but) have to pay that city manager for the full year. While we hire this new one, we fired the city attorney… it’s absurd. It’s chaotic.”

Hardy said she is seeking reelection because she has a couple projects she hopes to see through, like the potable water project to bring more drinking water to residents.

“I worked very hard,” Hardy said. “I have a really good pulse on my neighborhood and my district.”

Hardy was named in the grand jury report. She, like others, said she has been transparent and is seeking to repair the broken relationship with the team.

Pellechia said he will treat the football team as a valued city partner.

“I would want to reassure the 49ers that I want them to make as much money as possible,” Pellechia said. “I want the city to make as much money as possible.”

Contact Jana Kadah at jana@sanjosespotlight.com or @Jana_Kadah on Twitter.

The post Santa Clara candidates sound off on housing, economic growth appeared first on San José Spotlight .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
San José Spotlight

San Jose candidate criticized over approving pay raises

San Jose officials approved raises for some city staff—which they typically do annually—but it’s become a contentious campaign talking point. This week, the city council unanimously approved a 2.5% raise for council-appointed positions, including City Manager Jennifer Maguire, City Auditor Joe Rois, City Clerk Toni Taber, City Attorney Nora Frimann and Independent Police Auditor Shivaun Nurre. The raise passed without comment.
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

From the editor: Why we don’t endorse political candidates

Campaign season is upon us and your mailboxes are undoubtedly overflowing with political mail. San Jose voters may have recently seen political mailers boasting our San José Spotlight logo along with quotes from our articles. While we are glad to see our journalism resonating with folks, it’s critical we make one thing clear—we do not endorse candidates. As a 501c(3) nonprofit news organization, we simply cannot do so.
SAN JOSE, CA
Gilroy Dispatch

Gilroy councilmember recall proponents turn in signatures

Proponents seeking a recall of Gilroy City Councilmember Rebeca Armendariz turned in 6,375 signatures to the City Clerk’s office on Oct. 12. The next day, city officials confirmed that a preliminary count of the signatures was above the minimum of 6,217 required for filing. The signatures were taken to the Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters for verification, which has 30 days to do so.
GILROY, CA
CalMatters

An ominous warning for California economy

Economic warning signs are mounting in California — foreshadowing potentially tough budget decisions for the state officials and policymakers who emerge victorious from the Nov. 8 election. One particularly eye-popping statistic: Just nine companies headquartered in the Golden State went public in the first three quarters of 2022, compared to 81 during the same period […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
San José Spotlight

San Jose: The most expensive major U.S. city for monthly bills

San Jose residents pay more each month for common household bills than residents of any other major U.S. city, according to a new report. Seattle-based bill management company doxoInsights analyzed the 10 most common monthly bills paid by people living in the 50 largest U.S. cities based on the number of households. San Jose is the most expensive, edging out New York City, Boston and San Francisco.
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

‘Time’s up’: Santa Clara County doctors to strike

After two years of stalled contract negotiations, Santa Clara County doctors say they’ve had enough. Valley Physicians Group, a union representing 450 county-employed doctors, has submitted a strike notice this week with the intention to hit the picket line Nov. 1. More than 100 doctors and health care workers rallied in front of Santa Clara... The post ‘Time’s up’: Santa Clara County doctors to strike appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
San José Spotlight

LGBTQ groups call out Santa Clara mayor over silence

Bay Area LGBTQ organizations are calling out Santa Clara’s mayor, after her election opponent leveled accusations she’s  enabling homophobic attacks on him. Bay Area Municipal Elections Committee (BAYMEC)—one of the most prominent LGBTQ political organizations in the region—issued a letter calling on Santa Clara Mayor Lisa Gillmor to denounce a blog where homophobic comments have been made... The post LGBTQ groups call out Santa Clara mayor over silence appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SANTA CLARA, CA
sanjoseinside.com

Santa Clara County Sends Ballots to Non-citizens, Blames DMV

Four San Jose non-citizen permanent residents received Santa Clara County 2022 election ballots even though they are not U.S. citizens, according to a concerned family friend and copies of documents reviewed by San Jose Inside. The four were sponsored by their brother to live in the United States in 2019....
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
San José Spotlight

Silicon Valley school conflict leaves students in limbo

On the first day of classes at Live Oak High School in Morgan Hill, a PE teacher greeted Evan Myers’ seventh period construction management class. It was unusual, but the sophomore took it in stride. Then the class, which teaches construction skills like using tools, began skipping all of the hands-on activities they had planned. Several weeks into the... The post Silicon Valley school conflict leaves students in limbo appeared first on San José Spotlight.
MORGAN HILL, CA
NBC Bay Area

San Jose Establishes Fines for New Gun Law

The Bay Area’s largest city is establishing its new gun law. The San Jose City Council passed the first-in-the-nation law in January mandating gun owners carry liability insurance in case their gun is used in a crime or an accidental shooting. The mayor said it will encourage gun safety...
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

Santa Clara County education candidates prioritize equity learning

Candidates vying for seats on the Santa Clara County Board of Education shared their priorities Thursday with a packed house. More than 500 students, parents and elected officials turned out for a candidate forum hosted by nonprofit Rocketship Public Schools, a charter school system within the county. Candidates addressed issues ranging from mental health support... The post Santa Clara County education candidates prioritize equity learning appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
San José Spotlight

San Jose leaders condemn ‘racist’ mailer

The fight to represent downtown San Jose has taken an ugly turn, with a candidate in hot water over a mailer some are calling racist. Irene Smith, a white woman, sent out a campaign mailer this week showing a photo of her standing next to two white female councilmembers, with another photo of her opponent Omar Torres, a person of color, standing next to a former district attorney candidate who’s also a person of color.
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

Santa Clara County sheriff failed to investigate inmate injury

An explosive new report on the severe injury of a mentally ill person in sheriff’s custody has determined department leadership purposefully undermined the investigation of the incident. In a presentation to the Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors Tuesday, a representative of the Office of Correction and Law Enforcement Monitoring (OCLEM) said it found Santa... The post Santa Clara County sheriff failed to investigate inmate injury appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
San José Spotlight

San José Spotlight

San Jose, CA
9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

San José Spotlight is the city's first nonprofit news organization dedicated to independent political and business reporting. Our mission is to change the face of local journalism by building a community-supported newsroom that ignites civic engagement, educates citizens and strengthens our democracy.

 https://sanjosespotlight.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy