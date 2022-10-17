Read full article on original website
Return To An AfroFuturist Sci-Fi World: Previewing ‘Eve– Children Of The Moon’ #1
BOOM! Studios has revealed a preview of Eve: Children of the Moon #1, dropping tomorrow from author Victor LaValle, artist Jo Mi-Gyeong, colorist Brittany Peer, and letterer AndWorld Design. ‘The long-awaited return of the best-selling sci-fi adventure is finally here! Eve seemingly saved the world once already, embarking on a...
Interview And EXCLUSIVE Art Preview: Talking With ‘Canary’ Artist Dan Panosian
There are few sentences more chilling than “there’s something in the water,” but that’s what Marshall Holt and geologist, Ed Edwards, are in Canary to find out — is there something in the water and could it possibly be responsible for the recent string of murders that have been happening in the area? Writer, Scott Snyder, and artist, Dan Panosian have created a horror western like no other in Canary. Read on to find out more about Panosian’s design for Marshall Holt’s mask and to see an EXCLUSIVE art preview from Canary #3:
NYCC 2022: David Hazan And Shane Connery Volk Talk ‘Tales From Nottingham’
That’s a wrap for New York Comic Con 2022, but only the beginning of what’s coming from Mad Cave Studios. Just announced, the Tales from Nottingham anthology series, spearheaded by Nottingham creators writer David Hazan and artist Shane Connery Volk, is set to drop in February 2022. The...
The End Is Nigh… Previewing ‘Deadly Class’ #56
A FOND FAREWELL, Part Eight – An era comes to an end. A step further into a strange and unrecognizable future, a final goodbye, and a fond farewell.
Mister Moon Visits Chinatown In ‘Moon Knight’ #16 Preview
While Moon Knight ventures into unknown territory to make a new friend of an ancient monster, Hunter’s Moon stalks the rooftops on his own, intent on his own definition of justice. Little does he know that he is far from the only one stalking the nighttime cityscape…
Marvel’s ‘Dark Web’ Debuts A First Look Trailer For Spider-Man/X-Men Event Of The Year
Madelyn Pryor and Ben Reilly are about the change the world of both Spider-Man and the X-Men forever. Dark Web promises to be as big as its predecessor, Inferno, and we can’t wait. Debuting last week at New York Comic Con, the trailer gives a look at interior art...
Review: 'Black Adam' is a chaotic mess
"Black Adam" is a chaotic mess, Peter Travers writes in one of his latest reviews.
Preview: Berkeley Breathed’s ‘The Bloom County Library’ 1980-1982
IDW Publishing has revealed a preview of Berkeley Breathed’s The Bloom County Library 1980-1982, out today. ‘Bloom County was one of the most popular and critically acclaimed newspaper strips of all time. Bloom County ran from December 8th, 1980 to August 6th, 1989 and was published in an astounding 1200 newspapers on a daily basis. The huge popularity of Bloom County spawned a merchandizing bonanza, as well as two spin-off strips, Outland and Opus.’
Thor, Venom And Donald Blake: Previewing ‘Thor’ #28
THOR VS. VENOM—ROUND TWO! Hammer vs. tongue! Thunder vs. symbiote! Golden hair vs. pointy teeth! It’s the epic finale of this dark, twisted team-up between Thor and Venom! How will events from the current VENOM series impact the future of Asgard? Find out here!. Thor #28 is out...
Rewards, Reunions And Redemptions: Reviewing ‘Once & Future’ #30
‘Once & Future’ #30 brings this most recent Arthurian based series to a close. And in doing so offers up both big moments of action and personal drama. A bitter-sweet story, but with more happy endings than not. Overall. 10/10. As the curtain falls on this particular story and...
Carnage Makes A Deal With The Mistress Of Hel Herself In ‘Carnage’ #7 Preview
CARNAGE IN HELL—PART II! With violence and glory on its mind, the Carnage symbiote continues to carve a bloody path through the underworld with the singular goal of reaching MALEKITH THE ACCURSED. But what does Carnage want with the disgraced lord of the Dark Elves, and what does it have to do with Venom and Eddie Brock?
Chaos Comes Home: Reviewing ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ #133
‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ keeps doing what it does best, building up the world of the Turtles as the Armageddon Game is unleashed and a variety of plots built up over the last year come crashing together. Not a bit of the series’ fantastic energy is lost as it ties into the main event, providing a great story of its own even as it dances through the proverbial raindrops with ease.
First Look: Erica Faces Her Doom In ‘Something Is Killing The Children’ #26
BOOM! Studios has revealed a first look at Something Is Killing The Children #26 from author James Tynion IV, artist Werther Dell’Edera, colorist Miquel Muerto, and letterer AndWorld Design. ‘With the last person in her corner gone and the Order of St. George closing in, Erica finds herself totally...
Webcomic Weekly: Marguerite Sauvage Is Martin Mady
Webcomic Weekly, sometimes weekly, always webcomics, great comics online for you. This week, Marguerite Sauvage’s alter-ego, Martin Mady:. You might know Marguerite Sauvage as the Canada-based, French illustrator whose work you’ve seen on Wonder Woman, Bombshells, Ms Marvel, Hawkeye, Archie Comics, Red Sonja, but Sauvage has also been drawing under the name Martin Mady or Madeleine Mady for some time, with her work appearing on Twitter for a while but only recently started appearing in English and looks a lot like this…
Advance Review: Old-Fashioned Fisticuffs Dominate `August: Purgatory Underground’ #4
If you like a good, old-fashioned fist fight, the final issue of this limited series is for you. Creator Benjamin Morse draws a beautiful mano-a-mano exchange that is exciting and easy-to-follow. Some unnecessary and repetitive dialogue clogs the fight a bit, though, and the battles runs on the long side – dominating more than half this issue.
Arctic Ambush: Previewing ‘Predator’ #3
Theta is ambushed by a Predator! But is this the Predator that she’s been tracking all these years? And without her weaponry, is she prepared to take it on one-on-one?
Dynamite Unveils ‘Darkwing Duck’ Covers To Own The Night This January
This January, Darkwing Duck returns to own the night in the pages of comic books published by Dynamite. To celebrate the daring duck of mystery’s imminent return, the company revealed a number of variant covers for the series first issue on Thursday. David Nakayama takes point with a profile...
Marvel’s ‘Red Goblin’ Returns In New Ongoing From Paknadel & Bazaldua
There’s been no shortage of symbiotes and goblins in Spider-Man’s orbit. This winter, the one Spider-Man villain who’s mashed up both returns in a new ongoing series. Normie Osborn has been touched by villainy more than any child in the Marvel Universe. Spinning out of the events of both the Dark Web event, and Al Ewing, Ram V, and Bryan Hitch’s Venom, Normie finally gets his own story, as he takes up the Red Goblin persona once used by his grandfather.
Kickstarting Comics: Skybound’s ‘Ava’s Demon Book Two: Aftermath’
Today saw Skybound launch a Kickstarter campaign for Ava’s Demon Book Two: Aftermath, the sequel to Michelle Fus’ webcomic collection over ten years in the making. Ava’s Demon Book Two: Aftermath will be published as a 250+ page 8”x9” hardcover, with 100% never-before-printed content. Plus, “the collection will include an Ava’s Demon short story exclusive to this volume, multiple Ava’s Demon short stories from special guest authors, and book-exclusive upgrades such as UV gold foil and gilded edges.”
Preview: Archie Comics’ ‘Fear The Funhouse’ One-Shot Drops In Time For Halloween
Archie Comics has revealed a preview of Fear The Funhouse (One-Shot), out tomorrow from Micol Ostow, Magdalene Visaggio, Michael Northrop, Lisette Carrera, Ryan Caskey, Diana Camero, Matt Herms, Jack Morelli, and more. ‘A night camping at the treehouse in the woods leads the pre-teen Archie and his friends to do...
